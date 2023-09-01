It’s Time to Take a Page From the Young in Politics

When Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) appointed me a congressional page in 2001, I was an idealistic teenager. But living and working in our nation’s capital transformed my political beliefs and perspective as an Asian American.

Before the House page program was dismantled, Members of Congress selected high school students from across the country to serve as pages for their respective party. We were essentially messengers in the House of Representatives.

While our duties were mundane, access to the House floor allowed us to witness history in action – from a presidential address to passage of legislation. Being a page also meant living, working, and studying with high achieving peers.

In the Minority but Part of the Community

The first time all the pages were assembled, I felt different. We represented a cross section of America geographically. But out of 72 pages, there were only six Black pages, and I was the only Asian American.

As a Democratic page, I was also in the political minority. Since Republicans controlled the House at the time, about two-thirds of the pages were Republican-appointed.

The political imbalance was educational fire for me. While Congressmembers delivered scripted speeches in a near-empty chamber for CSPAN cameras, pages sat in the back benches debating issues. We shared perspectives with each other that we may not have heard back home.

These conversations could be intense, often continuing into our dormitory at night or at school the next morning. Our debates could last days. I have never debated the reason for the Civil War – slavery or states’ rights – more in my life than when I was a page.

Unlike in the Bay Area, my progressive political beliefs were constantly challenged as a page. I either had to adopt better positions or learn how to defend my positions more effectively. My fellow pages, who were much smarter than me, pushed me to be better.

My peers also took an interest in learning about me, allowing me to explore and share my ethnic identity. My roommate from Arkansas told me I was the first Asian American he was able to get to know. While we went through the normal ups and downs of sharing a dorm room, both my white roommates and I arranged our room in accordance with the little feng shui I knew to avoid bad luck.

A couple pages asked me to organize a visit to a local Buddhist temple. Afterwards we went to a Vietnamese restaurant, where they asked me to select dishes for them to try. Their genuine curiosity and embracement of my Asian heritage gave me a sense of pride and belonging. This was monumental for me as an insecure teen.

Disheartening Depictions

The only time I felt uneasy because of my race as a page was when I bought a tuna sandwich. Both parties have a cloakroom, connected to the House floor. Arguably the best tuna sandwich one could buy in DC at the time was in the Republican cloakroom. I rarely went to that cloakroom, but I wanted to try the sandwich.

When I ordered lunch, I saw fake dollar bills taped on the wall. Instead of the typical portraits of presidents in the center, these fake bills had caricatures of Democratic politicians – like Bill and Hillary Clinton. At first glance, these fake bills looked childish.

Upon closer inspection, I was disgusted. The fake bills had depictions of white Democrats with slanted Asian eyes and wearing traditional Chinese outfits.

I think the Republicans were trying to take a jab at Democrats for the 1996 campaign finance scandal. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) was accused of receiving campaign contributions orchestrated by the Chinese government. A DNC investigation of Asian American donors occurred, leading many donors to feel like their “American-ness” and loyalty were in question because of their race.

Like the scandal, these fake bills seemed to equate Asian-ness with being nefarious – a longtime racist trope. I felt disturbed by the insinuation, but I was not comfortable voicing my concern about the majority party’s cloakroom as a young, minority page.

I did not feel like I could talk to anyone about the issue. No other Asian American staffers worked on the House floor or in the cloakrooms back then. In the House of Representatives, I was alone.

The tuna sandwich was delicious and cheap, but I stopped going to the Republican cloakroom for food. I could not stomach seeing those depictions.

On the Same Page

The cloakroom incident does not overshadow the amazing experience I had. I am grateful for the opportunity to work in Congress as a page and make life-long friendships that span the country and political spectrum.Through our debates as teenagers, we highlighted how you can have productive dialogue with those you disagree with, if you are open to learning. My peers also showed that you can make those around you feel welcomed and included – even if they are different – by taking an interest in who they are.

As our nation has become more divided, I often wonder how our country would be better served if the adult leaders in Congress were more like the young pages that served them.

Richard Nguyen is the first Asian American elected to serve on the school board of the Campbell Union School District. He also is also a high school mock trial coach and a college essay advisor in San Jose, Calif. His opinions are his own.

