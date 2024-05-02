It’s up to All of Us to Build a Better World

It’s always seemed to me that humanity can be broadly divided into two categories. The ‘followers’ /’true believers’ who seem to crave someone to tell them what to think and do. They have a powerful need to believe what they’re being told (especially if it seems to be in their own interests) and as a result are very gullible and will instinctively block out any evidence that contradicts what they want to think is true. They are easily manipulated by people who have no conscience about lying to them – including corporations; cult and religious leaders; politicians; psychopaths and egotists of all shapes and sizes.

Then there are the ‘thinkers’ who take responsibility for their own ideas and actions, base their ideas on evidence and experiences rather than ‘beliefs’, and reflect on things in order to decide for themselves what is true.. They are seen as a threat by the ‘liars/leaders’, and by their followers, who prefer not to have their comforting beliefs questioned, or to be reminded that they’ve sacrificed their minds in return for easy-sounding answers to life’s difficult questions. I belong to this latter group (of course, otherwise why am I writing this!) and find it hard to understand why anyone would want to be a follower; because making up my own mind about things has always been very important to me.

At this moment in human history it seems that unless a significant number of ‘followers’ wake up and see the damage they’re causing by obeying people with selfish motives and little interest in the wellbeing of others, our planet and our societies are in very big trouble. As we start to drown in fake news, and information distortion becomes commonplace, it’s more important than ever that people distrust what they’re being told and think for themselves about how to be part of the collective human responsibility for making the world a more intelligent, sustainable and compassionate place. I’m still hopeful that this can happen, and am grateful for the role played by alternative sources of information like Good Men Project alongside a whole range of other non-mainstream media

An alternative, if unlikely, hope is that a genuine modern-day Jesus/Buddha type will emerge that enough people will want to follow, but who is committed to encouraging people to act in ways which are in their own, and everyone else’s, best interests; but I’m not holding my breath!

I’m sure that our current reality is only a more extreme example of the imbalance of power that has existed throughout human history; with a relatively small number of leaders being seen by as a trusted source of information and direction while everyone else is encouraged to do as they’re told. This dynamic is at the root of all dictatorships; in many cases, the will of the leader is enforced on the rest of the population by an obedient police force, army etc, and anyone seen as a free thinker will be weeded out and, if possible, eliminated.

So I urge all men, as individuals and as humans, to take full responsibility for your own thoughts and actions, and stay sceptical about everyone and everything they say – – especially conspiracy theories of any kind. Live with integrity in a way that is true to your own values and beliefs, and form alliances with similar-thinking others so that we can all move forward as a collection of intelligent individuals to build a better world rather than act like sheep being led to the slaughter.

—

iStock image