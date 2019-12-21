Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

I've Never Kissed a Girl…Is Something Wrong With Me? Ask Allana

I’ve Never Kissed a Girl…Is Something Wrong With Me? Ask Allana

Let’s move away from making this such a significant event in your life.

Q: I am 18 years old and I feel like the only guy on the planet that has never kissed a girl. It makes me feel like the biggest loser! I think I am still holding on to finding that special someone. Am I wasting my time? Should I just stop holding on to an idea and live my life?

A: First, my love, you are not a loser! Please stop judging yourself so unkindly. So you haven’t kissed a girl, so what! Let’s move away from making this such a significant event in your life. Now, waiting for that special someone. You are the special someone! You are the moment – bring you and not the pressure.

To see my full response, check out the full article and video article on Digital Romance, right HERE. You can also find this video and many other on YouTube, so please be sure to subscribe to Digital Romance TV

Also, If you have a burning question about love, dating or life in general for me, comment below, or ask me on Twitter @AllanaPratt and just use #AllanaQandA.

A version of this post was previously published on allanapratt.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Allana Pratt

About Allana Pratt

Intimacy Expert Allana Pratt is a global media personality who awakens open-hearted, unapologetic living after heartbreak. A Guest Expert on Huffington Post, People Magazine, Forbes, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and featured as an Icon of Influence, this Ivy League grad is the Author of 4 top-selling books, has interviewed Whoopi Goldberg, Alanis Morissette, and Dr. Bernie Seigel and hosts the edgy podcast “Intimate Conversations”. A certified coach, Allana was asked by Leeza Gibbons to coach her during Dancing with the Stars. With over 4.5 million viewers on YouTube, Allana is the go-to authority when struggling to trust again after heartbreak. She offers private coaching and retreats to support her male and female clients finding the relationships they deserve.

