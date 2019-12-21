I’ve Never Kissed a Girl…Is Something Wrong With Me? Ask Allana

Q: I am 18 years old and I feel like the only guy on the planet that has never kissed a girl. It makes me feel like the biggest loser! I think I am still holding on to finding that special someone. Am I wasting my time? Should I just stop holding on to an idea and live my life?

A: First, my love, you are not a loser! Please stop judging yourself so unkindly. So you haven’t kissed a girl, so what! Let’s move away from making this such a significant event in your life. Now, waiting for that special someone. You are the special someone! You are the moment – bring you and not the pressure.

A version of this post was previously published on allanapratt.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Allana Pratt