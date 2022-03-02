I’ve stopped helping my wife with the mental load of parenting.

I’ve given up helping my wife when it comes to the mental load of parenting. It’s easier if I just focus on making dinner, setting up the next doctor’s appointment or making friends with the mom from the PTA so I can set up a playdate for my youngest. Honestly, my wife just gets in the way.

As a stay-at-home dad for the last 14 years, I have found that it works best if my wife focuses on her career, and I handle the mental load of parenting. I take on the daily grind that makes our family work while she focuses on her spreadsheets and business dinners. Although the next time she complains about having to go out for steak with a client, I might lose it.

I realize that in today’s parenting world that I am the anomaly, even though I don’t feel like one. Traditionally, the mental load has fallen to the mother. She worries if she is good enough, what month do the kids have an appointment, and a million other childcare duties. If the kid is sick, she is the one more likely to take off work and stay home.

The number one question my wife gets is “How do I get my husband to do that?” The weird part is not that she gets asked that question. It’s they never ask me.

What are the expectations of childcare?

A new poll conducted by The University of Chicago/AP-NORC of American adults shows the perception of childcare at the current moment. The poll is broken down into numerous categories that define the mental load of parenting. 73% of the mothers polled believe that they manage the child’s day-to-day activities more than the father, while 43% of fathers believe that they do. 67% of mothers say that they do pick up after school compared with only 43% of fathers. And 67% of moms take on the night duties.

Reading the poll, there seems to be a gulf between what each parent thinks they do. In speaking with assistant professor Dr. Yana Gallen, who helped run the study, I asked her about this perception.

“It could mean many things,” she said. “It could mean that mothers are actually doing more, or it could mean that the work she does do is often not seen by her partner.”

That last statement hit home with me. Often, I feel that I’m not getting credit for the work I’ve done. The long nights sitting alone in a chair trying to get a baby to go to sleep or taking on a last-minute project that one of the kids forgot to tell us about. However, I’ve also been the primary breadwinner before. This has allowed my wife and me to have more empathy for the contributions that we each make towards the family and it set up clear expectations. Something that non-parents are starting to realize is important.

The poll shows that the vast majority of nonparent men and women expect to be fully involved in the day-to-day care of children. That means cooking dinners, providing emotional support, and changing diapers. 71% of nonparent men say they expect to change diapers. 75% expect to provide their child with emotional support. But how does this compare to current parents? Not well.

Only 44% of current fathers say that they provide as much emotional support as their wives. Only 35% change as many diapers. It’s those two stats that really stick out to me and seem to confirm what’s been written about over the last several years. Moms take on the majority of childcare and dads know it.

How to raise dads’ expectations.

I have always been an involved father. So much so that I banned anyone from coming to our home when my first child was born. It’s something my mother-in-law likes to laugh about as one of my great “mistakes” of parenting. First off, I’ve done way worse. I once built a guillotine with the kids.

Second, I don’t regret my decision. Yes, those first two weeks were hard. Our kid wouldn’t latch, which caused my wife to cry. Then the baby would cry. And I would sit on the sidelines wondering what was going on. But it also helped me realize what being a parent means.

I’m a dad, not the second in command. If something isn’t going right, it’s on my shoulders and my shoulders only to fix it. I’m not the JV team of parenting. I’m not here to help my wife parent. I am here to parent.

What needs to change is what we expect of fathers. And we can do it without shaming them while also recognizing their contributions

Dads need real paternity leave (as do mothers, which is crap that we have to say that). They not only need time to bond with their child, but also to parent. During paternity leave, he needs to change diapers, make dinners, and clean bottles in the middle of the night. That should be the expectation rather than the exception.

Next, there needs to be a job description. People laugh when I say that I have one, but I’m not kidding. I am the master of the dad joke (Where do you go when injured in a game of Peek-a-Boo? The ICU.), but I’m serious about the description. It’s something my wife and I have done since I began. We write it down. Who’s going to make doctors’ appointments? What time is dinner ready? What happens if it’s not? How much time off do I get? And we answer the same questions for her. What we are doing from the start is setting up expectations of who is going to carry specific parts of the mental load of parenting. I don’t even think my wife knows the name of my kid’s new doctor.

Finally, and this is the hardest piece of advice, moms must give dad the space to parent. It’s a touchy subject but one I see come up way too much in the parenting world. Give your child to their partner and just walk away. Stop with the maternal gatekeeping. Go see a movie, you’ve earned it.

Trust that your partner will figure things out. Will he fail? Yes, but in that failure, he will learn. My first stint as a stay-at-home dad began with 30 days by myself with a newborn and a 19-month-old.

And you know what, everything turned out just fine. I was bruised and battered by the time I was done, but I learned. Please give your spouse the opportunity to learn as well.

As a society, we have to change our expectations of fathers. And that means encouraging them in the parenting world instead of pushing them to the side or being condescending. It means giving them the tools they need to succeed. It means that we have to stop expecting dads to help the mother parent, and instead expect them to step up to the plate and just parent. It’s what more and more fathers expect of ourselves.

—

Shutterstock image