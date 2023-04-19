Jackson Katz: On Active Bystanders, History, Men and Feminism

—

For generations, our culture has taught us a narrow limiting set of rules for how to be a man. The end result? Epidemic levels of isolation and violence for boys and men and for the multitude of others who’s lives we impact.

But we can make a different choice. We can choose a masculinity of connection and in return have healthier relationships and more meaningful, lasting lives. Every episode you’ll hear honest conversations designed to show you what breaking out of the man box can look like and feel like. Welcome to Remaking Manhood, the healthy masculinity podcast. We’re glad you’re here.

Mark Greene writes, speaks, consults, and coaches on relational practices, diversity, equity, inclusion and masculinity for organizations world wide. Mark’s focus is overcoming the challenges men, women, and non-binary people face due to the harmful impact of our domination-based culture of masculinity.

As founder of Remaking Manhood and as a Senior Editor for the Good Men Project, Greene has spent over a decade deconstructing our binary-riddled dialogues around manhood and masculinity. Mark’s articles on masculinity have been shared half a million times on social media with over twenty million page views. He has written and spoken about men’s issues at Salon, Shriver Report, Huffington Post, HLN, BBC, USA today and the New York Times. He is uniquely positioned to help men, individually and in organizations, create a healthier more connecting vision of masculine culture and identity.

Mark is the author of The Little #MeToo Book for Men, Remaking Manhood, and co-author, along with Dr. Saliha Bava, of the Relational Book for Parenting. Mark’s newest book, co-authored with Dr. Saliha Bava, is The Relational Workplace, due out in the fall of 2022.

Mark is co-host of Remaking Manhood, the Healthy Masculinity Podcast.

To learn more about Jackson Katz, his book The Macho Paradox: Why Some Men Hurt Women and How All Men Can Help, his new film The Bystander Moment: Transforming Rape Culture at its Roots and his other work please visit his website at www.jacksonkatz.com.

