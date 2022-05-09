Jackson Lee Davis Joins MassMutual as New Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today announced that Jackson Lee Davis, IV, he/him, has joined the company as its new head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“For more than a decade, MassMutual’s commitment to DEI has been a true part of our company’s business imperatives,” said Anis Baig, he/him, head of talent equity, attraction and insights, MassMutual. “As our new head of DEI, Jackson will lead MassMutual’s efforts in advancing equity and justice, influencing change, and promoting financial well-being for the benefit of our employees, our customers and the communities we serve.”

Making a measurable difference is not something that Davis has ever shied away from. He is known for delivering DEI strategies that produce results in the financial, technology, sports media, housing, finance, retail and non-profit sectors.

A career veteran in DEI, Davis most recently held the role of global director of DEI for Meta/Facebook. Previously, he served as global head of inclusion, diversity and belonging at Royal Caribbean; head of diversity and inclusion at CSS; director of diversity and inclusion at ESPN and served in DEI leadership roles at other leading brands. His focus on collaboration and innovative approach to solving problems have helped him and the teams he has led pioneer DEI efforts in a variety of ways, including developing and implementing strategies and policies, introducing benchmark-based metrics, and more.

Davis is a graduate of the College of Charleston in Charleston, SC, where he majored in Political Science and was student body president and president of student government. He is also a graduate of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) Leadership Seminar, as well as the Triple Impact Practitioner’s Program for organizational development and change management.

“We are proud of how far we’ve come in our journey in building an organization that is more diverse, equitable and inclusive, and the benchmarks we continue to surpass among FORTUNE 500 companies, yet we recognize there is much more work to do,” said Sue Cicco, she/her, head of HR and employee experience, MassMutual. “We look forward to tapping Jackson’s expertise, experience and energy and to working alongside him to sustain and build on the progress that we have made on our DEI journey and our level of influence well beyond our walls.”

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

Contacts

Media: Paula Tremblay, MassMutual, [email protected]

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

