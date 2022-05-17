Jackson Neal – Yzma Dresses for the Llama Funeral [Video]

By Button Poetry

Get Jackson’s book DEAR AZULA I HAVE A CRUSH ON DANNY PHANTOM here: http://bit.ly/dearazula

Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5DH…

Jackson Neal, performing at the Line Breaks Hip Hop Festival.

Do you love Button Poetry? We’d love your support:

https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

– “Yzma Dresses for the Lama Funeral.”

0:06

“A man has always wanted to lay me down,

0:09

but he never wanted to pick me up” – Eartha Kitt.

0:15

In the laboratory, I scheme elaborately

0:18

what I will wear to the pyre of the boy I am trying to kill,

0:22

how I would look with his fluted spine slung

0:25

around my neck, like a mink.

0:28

I prefer fur, or snake hide, poison in a chalice,

0:32

his plasma curdled green.

0:34

I’ll take a sip, then slip into my second skin tight fit.

0:38

A patent leather lab coat, dissect his gullied stomach,

0:42

glamour, my guardian, seduction, my scalpel.

0:46

What treasures will I find when I gut the man

0:49

standing in my place,

0:51

my final ingredients, the last piece of alchemy

0:55

I need to shape shift into royalty,

0:57

I hope I don’t become him.

0:59

Brutal ruler, blood glut, his line of concubines,

1:03

a need to own land, water, bodies,

1:06

the ugly ornaments of a boy king.

1:08

I know I need beauty to topple awful gods,

1:12

men who think they own me, but what will I be

1:15

when the venom settles in at my coronation?

1:19

Will I wear my evening gown or will I keep his clothes?

1:24

Red robe, head dress, his ugly cloud of musk.

1:30

(audience claps)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock