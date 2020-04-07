Janae Johnson – ‘Archie aka Ode to my Father’

00:01
my father has a full set of white teeth
00:06
one platinum molar he lifts his head to
00:10
the sky and allows them to shine before
00:12
he snaps my father snaps with half of
00:15
this body twist his knees to a borrowed
00:18
song while singing all the wrong words
00:20
on purpose
00:22
my father loves Eddie Kendricks because
00:26
Eddie smiles the widest when he sings my
00:29
father knows how to smile at funerals
00:32
holds hands with the grieving which
00:34
usually be my auntie’s press his face to
00:36
their cheeks until calm my father be
00:39
sorrow so often he knows how to trick it
00:42
to make it feel like joy say most of us
00:44
high school it’s God now most of his
00:46
brothers gone now buried and niece now
00:49
knows churches only as burials say he
00:51
and going to heaven because all his
00:53
friends gonna be in hell and you just
00:55
want to hang out with his homies because
00:57
that’d make a pop in eternity that make
00:59
a wholesome gospel don’t be trusting
01:01
folks that pray better than they love
01:03
say if Jesus is black he reading from a
01:06
white man book my father say some of our
01:08
neighbors be adjacent to the KKK because
01:10
they don’t speak now my father says
01:12
white folks are lying when they are
01:14
silent especially when they don’t say
01:16
excuse me especially when they don’t say
01:18
hello especially when they don’t say
01:20
thank you my father drove an AC Transit
01:22
bus for almost 30 years so he knows
01:24
thank you said there are some nice white
01:27
folk but most of them are delirious most
01:30
of them ain’t got the sense to make sure
01:32
you live in good make sure you live good
01:34
my father loves trash talking say he got
01:37
the right to say he too old and he too
01:40
black to not talk wish someone was
01:42
check them say he fired at the mouth
01:44
while keeping his bills paid cause that
01:45
multitasking my father’s favorite clap
01:48
back is looking you directly in the eye
01:50
and saying so so so what about your face
01:56
my father didn’t teach me to fight my
01:59
father didn’t teach me the bend neither
02:02
my father didn’t teach me about race the
02:04
world and when the officer pulled the
02:07
baton inches to my cheek I remembered I
02:09
was raised by a man who warned me of
02:11
uniforms who colored our bookshelves for
02:13
Malcolm and black anthologies to prepare
02:15
me for nothing the books didn’t teach me
02:17
about race the white kids did and I let
02:20
them treat me like a magical ass nigger
02:22
my father would say call me hero in a
02:25
box office film just for breathing my
02:27
father he’s retired now he spends his
02:31
morning’s playing tennis and drinking
02:33
beer say he deserves this deserves to
02:37
drink the kindness that time squeezed
02:39
for him and black men black men mate
02:42
they mess up pretty often but this black
02:44
man he deserves the universe and a red
02:48
striped bottle drink all the way to the
02:50
moon or the mud whichever he decides my
02:52
father says the only reason why you
02:55
fight is when you think you not winning
02:58
so make sure you win by showing them
03:02
your white teeth wide open at funerals
03:06
because you got to know the joy and
03:08
sadness sometimes and sing and sing and
03:11
sing whatever song you want it to be
03:14
that day not because the spirit moved
03:17
you to or nothing no but because you
03:20
deserve any scrap you can get even if
03:24
it’s just this
03:27
[Applause]
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
OUR CALLS ARE OPEN TO ALL PREMIUM MEMBERS AND WRITERS/CONTRIBUTORS/COLUMNISTS. Become a member for just $12 (limited time offer). Or join as a writer/contributor, here.
***
Join The Good Men Project Community
Your ANNUAL PLATINUM membership includes:
1. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to participate in ANY of our new Social Interest Groups. We have active communities of like-minded individuals working to change the world on important issues. Weekly facilitated calls that lead to the execution of real-world strategies for change. Complete schedule above, with new ones starting all the time. We now offer 500 calls a year!
2. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to ALL LIVE CLASSES. Learn how to build your own platform, be a better writer, become an editor, create social change. Check out our training sessions. As a Platinum member, you can take them all.
3. Invitation to the MEMBERS ONLY Good Men Project Community on Facebook. Connect with other members, network and carry the conversation no one else is having one step further.
4. Access to our PREMIUM MEMBER LIBRARY with our recorded ConvoCasts and classes. ConvoCasts are a new form of media—and you are in them! Only Platinum Members get access to our recordings. And recordings of our classes are really valuable for those who do not have time to take the live classes or just want to review.
5. An ad-free experience.No banner, pop-up, or video ads when you log in.
6. Weekly conference calls with the publisher and other community members. Our weekly calls discuss the issues we see happening in the world of men in a friendly group setting.
7. PLATINUM member commenting badge. Your comments on our website will appear with a platinum member badge, signifying you are a part of our core community.
Price for ANNUAL PLATINUM membership is NOW JUST $12 PER YEAR (regularly $50/year).
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Premium Community.
***
Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.
Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.
***
We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century. Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.
♦◊♦
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP FOR WRITERS
Meet and network with others, get writing prompts and tips, get reminders and topics for our group call. Join our Writers Group on Facebook for details.
—
Leave a Reply
.