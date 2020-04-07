Janae Johnson – ‘Archie aka Ode to my Father’

00:01

my father has a full set of white teeth

00:06

one platinum molar he lifts his head to

00:10

the sky and allows them to shine before

00:12

he snaps my father snaps with half of

00:15

this body twist his knees to a borrowed

00:18

song while singing all the wrong words

00:20

on purpose

00:22

my father loves Eddie Kendricks because

00:26

Eddie smiles the widest when he sings my

00:29

father knows how to smile at funerals

00:32

holds hands with the grieving which

00:34

usually be my auntie’s press his face to

00:36

their cheeks until calm my father be

00:39

sorrow so often he knows how to trick it

00:42

to make it feel like joy say most of us

00:44

high school it’s God now most of his

00:46

brothers gone now buried and niece now

00:49

knows churches only as burials say he

00:51

and going to heaven because all his

00:53

friends gonna be in hell and you just

00:55

want to hang out with his homies because

00:57

that’d make a pop in eternity that make

00:59

a wholesome gospel don’t be trusting

01:01

folks that pray better than they love

01:03

say if Jesus is black he reading from a

01:06

white man book my father say some of our

01:08

neighbors be adjacent to the KKK because

01:10

they don’t speak now my father says

01:12

white folks are lying when they are

01:14

silent especially when they don’t say

01:16

excuse me especially when they don’t say

01:18

hello especially when they don’t say

01:20

thank you my father drove an AC Transit

01:22

bus for almost 30 years so he knows

01:24

thank you said there are some nice white

01:27

folk but most of them are delirious most

01:30

of them ain’t got the sense to make sure

01:32

you live in good make sure you live good

01:34

my father loves trash talking say he got

01:37

the right to say he too old and he too

01:40

black to not talk wish someone was

01:42

check them say he fired at the mouth

01:44

while keeping his bills paid cause that

01:45

multitasking my father’s favorite clap

01:48

back is looking you directly in the eye

01:50

and saying so so so what about your face

01:56

my father didn’t teach me to fight my

01:59

father didn’t teach me the bend neither

02:02

my father didn’t teach me about race the

02:04

world and when the officer pulled the

02:07

baton inches to my cheek I remembered I

02:09

was raised by a man who warned me of

02:11

uniforms who colored our bookshelves for

02:13

Malcolm and black anthologies to prepare

02:15

me for nothing the books didn’t teach me

02:17

about race the white kids did and I let

02:20

them treat me like a magical ass nigger

02:22

my father would say call me hero in a

02:25

box office film just for breathing my

02:27

father he’s retired now he spends his

02:31

morning’s playing tennis and drinking

02:33

beer say he deserves this deserves to

02:37

drink the kindness that time squeezed

02:39

for him and black men black men mate

02:42

they mess up pretty often but this black

02:44

man he deserves the universe and a red

02:48

striped bottle drink all the way to the

02:50

moon or the mud whichever he decides my

02:52

father says the only reason why you

02:55

fight is when you think you not winning

02:58

so make sure you win by showing them

03:02

your white teeth wide open at funerals

03:06

because you got to know the joy and

03:08

sadness sometimes and sing and sing and

03:11

sing whatever song you want it to be

03:14

that day not because the spirit moved

03:17

you to or nothing no but because you

03:20

deserve any scrap you can get even if

03:24

it’s just this

03:27

[Applause]

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

OUR CALLS ARE OPEN TO ALL PREMIUM MEMBERS AND WRITERS/CONTRIBUTORS/COLUMNISTS. Become a member for just $12 (limited time offer). Or join as a writer/contributor, here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

*** Join The Good Men Project Community Your ANNUAL PLATINUM membership includes: 1. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to participate in ANY of our new Social Interest Groups. We have active communities of like-minded individuals working to change the world on important issues. Weekly facilitated calls that lead to the execution of real-world strategies for change. Complete schedule above, with new ones starting all the time. We now offer 500 calls a year! 2. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to ALL LIVE CLASSES. Learn how to build your own platform, be a better writer, become an editor, create social change. Check out our training sessions. As a Platinum member, you can take them all. 3. Invitation to the MEMBERS ONLY Good Men Project Community on Facebook. Connect with other members, network and carry the conversation no one else is having one step further. 4. Access to our PREMIUM MEMBER LIBRARY with our recorded ConvoCasts and classes. ConvoCasts are a new form of media—and you are in them! Only Platinum Members get access to our recordings. And recordings of our classes are really valuable for those who do not have time to take the live classes or just want to review. 5. An ad-free experience.No banner, pop-up, or video ads when you log in. 6. Weekly conference calls with the publisher and other community members. Our weekly calls discuss the issues we see happening in the world of men in a friendly group setting. 7. PLATINUM member commenting badge. Your comments on our website will appear with a platinum member badge, signifying you are a part of our core community. Price for ANNUAL PLATINUM membership is NOW JUST $12 PER YEAR (regularly $50/year). If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Premium Community. *** Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here. Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week. *** We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century. Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable. ♦◊♦ JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP FOR WRITERS Meet and network with others, get writing prompts and tips, get reminders and topics for our group call. Join our Writers Group on Facebook for details.

—