Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Janis Joplin, Days and Summers: A Scrapbook

Janis Joplin, Days and Summers: A Scrapbook

Janis Joplin Days and Summers shows the vocalist for the searching, shrewd student that re-created herself as the doyenne of blues-rock.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Eoghan Lyng

Janis Joplin was a formidable artist. From her innate musicality to her precocious abilities as a front person, she accomplished more in her twenty-seven years than many do in a lifetime. But behind that soaring voice came a woman every bit as human, fallible and uncertain as the rest of us. Talking about her late sister, Laura Joplin succinctly noted, “What Janis, Michael and I have in common is that we made our own choices. We weren’t trying to be different, even Janis, we were just trying to be ourselves.”

And in the recent book, Janis Joplin Days and Summers her individuality shines, from the forward to afterward, where a more somber Kris Kristofferson remembers her influence. For him, “Bobby McGee” held a new meaning when he heard her perform the track: “…every time I sing the song I think of Janis.”

Janis Joplin Days and Summers shows the vocalist for the searching, shrewd student that re-created herself as the doyenne of blues-rock. There, hidden behind the scrap photos comes a person even more mysterious than the sultry rock star whose voice still manages to capture the celebrant within us. The detail within the book is deeply moving and merits the full five stars both for its research and library of photos.

In one of the more revealing photographs, Joplin is found holding an acoustic guitar, her smile caught somewhere between faint amusement and pensive acknowledgment. Michael Joplin remembers his sibling’s ambition to sing at San Francisco, the pride still prevalent after so many decades.

Lushly produced, the book is surfeited with photographs, capturing Joplin on her life journey. She writes to her pal Barbara, confirming that she is indeed singing for Big Brother & The Holding Company. There in blue ink, Joplin’s choppy handwriting is there to be seen for all its directness, distinctiveness, and glory, exposing her most intimate thoughts in their truest form. More interestingly, the book also holds a postcard she addressed to her mother, explaining what she intends to do on her impending evening off.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shortly after, we find Joplin at a candle-lit table, her voice raised to the Hindu Prayer she and her companions are enjoying. It’s clear from the photographs that Joplin was every bit the free spirit that her back catalog suggested, and the book offers a portrait of a time untouched by materialism.

By the time we come to the Monterey Pop Festival, Joplin has completed her transformation from disciple to rock and roll diva. But behind the flowers, flairs and chants came a darker, more dense aspect to the shifting landscape. “It wasn’t all friendliness and flower power,” says Joshua White. “They had attitudes. When they arrived in New York, they called it shitty New York.” Within a short period of time, America was caught in a cruel and unnatural war that devastated the landscape. Elsewhere another “hippie” used his message of love to spread hate– the fate of Sharon Tate is too awful to commit to this review.

But the book is one of laughter, as is shown near the end, where the singer is caught enjoying a chortle, her body draped in purple. Midway through the book, readers are reminded that Joplin was once deemed “Most Staggering Leading Woman in Rock.” In many ways, she still is. Cause whoever follows her (regardless of gender identification) emulates, identifies with, and channels her. And through this scrapbook, Genesis Publications has captured a newer side to her, bringing her influence further into the lexicon of rock and roll. Wanna a piece of her heart? Well, I guess you’d better read the book.

This post was previously published on CultureSonar.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Marjorie Alette on Wikimedia under CC License

 

About CultureSonar

Never stop being interesting.

We started CultureSonar to help grownups find cool music, film, TV, books, events, activities and other worthy things. There are lots of people who are as open as ever to new experiences, but whose lives are a bit more, well, complicated than before. Finding the time to wade through the tsunami of available content can be daunting. We can help you find the good stuff.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x