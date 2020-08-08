Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / Jared Singer – “Secrets on How to Get Through the Day” [Video]

Jared Singer – “Secrets on How to Get Through the Day” [Video]

Always leave a simple task undone on your to-do list.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Jared Singer, performing at Honey in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
– Secrets on how to get through the day
00:06
when you are proud and hate yourself.
00:14
Always leave a simple task undone on your to-do list.
00:21
This way, even when you are at your worse,
00:25
even when you are barely human,
00:26
even when you are failure with a mouth,
00:29
that will still be something you can accomplish.
00:33
This is why I leave my socks on the bedroom floor.
00:38
It drives my wife insane.
00:41
But, it is worth it to feel whole.
00:45
I have spent years believing that if
00:48
I could just get over X, or accomplish Y,
00:53
then finally I would be happy.
00:56
I treated every task in front of me
00:58
like it was Everest.
01:01
Like if I could reach the summit
01:02
it would finally be enough.
01:06
I was climbing the wrong mountains.
01:10
There will always be more pain.
01:13
There will always be another dream,
01:16
enough is never enough.
01:22
You cannot find happiness, you can only find peace.
01:29
I have found peace, on average.
01:37
I don’t always wear my wedding ring.
01:41
Sometimes it’s because I forget.
01:46
But, sometimes I open the drawer
01:49
look at it and close the drawer again.
01:53
Because, that ring is a symbol
01:55
that I never have to be who I was again.
02:00
That ring is a symbol that the best woman
02:02
I have ever met loves me.
02:05
And, there are days I do not trust myself enough
02:09
to wear it.
02:10
Days, I cannot bear the thought of losing it.
02:16
It is okay to put your pride in drawer.
02:21
It is okay to be weak.
02:25
It is okay to know that that weakness
02:29
also makes you strong.
02:32
It is okay to be okay.
02:38
(audience cheering and applauding)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

