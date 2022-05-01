Jazmine Bunch – A Charge to the Game [Video]

By Button Poetry

A Semi-Finalist from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.

[Music]

welcome to a husky

the one and only where poverty is the

quality of life and getting too

comfortable could get you stuck

in this downward spiral where it don’t

seem to get no better

welcome we’re the mentally ill rot in

this hell of a town

and they’re stuck suffering and silence

because the stigma is deafening

so they’re reduced to the local crazies

or crackheads wandering the street

turning to a temporary how to fix the

lows that feel like eternity

your eternity can come sooner than later

because sometimes really don’t

care who they hit

welcome where they turn 18 get a glock

19 and don’t see past 20 welcome to the

hood

where the gifted had and raw talent can

be found

they be smart like einstein or got

voices like michael but instead they let

the choppa sing and leave your brains on

the street

gunshots are like alarm clocks but even

after five shootings and one summer they

still ain’t gotta wake up cold

birthdays of mama’s sons become lucky

lottery numbers

she places all her bets on him because

it’s the gamble sending your sons out

there

he might not make it back one one six

january 16th my uncle’s birthday

they took his money and his life and

left him in a ditch so now instead of

praying to god for serenity my grandma

serene prays to see her son’s birthday

across the screen

so those numbers can mean more than just

a holiday that we can’t celebrate no

more

they ain’t supposed to make it out of

here and when do make it out they

rather flex about how they can put the

city on the map but won’t pull the city

out the hell who is in

and the map don’t show the hell

going through cause everybody battling

demons

and the prayers of pastors and grandmas

on falling apart portraits are the only

thing holding the city together

welcome to a husky the one

and only but definitely not the only one

suffering from gun violence poverty

crime

insanity and you may not know my town

but you know

i struggle we ain’t shadrack detroit

come to new york but i know a thing

or two about mama’s very in sons i know

a thing

a two about putting loved ones on

t-shirts and pouring out for the homies

pouring up so the hood ptsd don’t kick

in rolling up

so the things they told you to dream

about seem lucid but black girl

black boy don’t you want more don’t you

know the world is yours they say yeah i

know

i got the earth right here in my blood

for them that is their world for

us this is the world

it’s hard to come up in a system that

was designed to have you stuck

at the bottom especially in a world that

shoves the guns in their hand slaps to

shackles on their wrist

and makes them a slave to their

circumstances rather than a product to

their environment

welcome so this

is for anybody who comes from where they

tell you never forget your roots

in the same places where the garden

should have been torn up intended long

ago so those same products of their

environment

didn’t become forbidden fruit welcome

i write this for the written off for the

forgotten who’ve seen things they won’t

ever forget a love letter

a pain point your very own ghetto

manifesto so the life and pain you know

can be read

like a greeting card just don’t over say

you’re welcome

welcome

you

