Jealousy, Relationship Sabotage, and the Most Attractive Strategy for Dealing With Insecurities [Video]

Jealousy, Relationship Sabotage, and the Most Attractive Strategy for Dealing With Insecurities [Video]

Have you ever had an insecurity, a jealousy, or something that hurt you or made you feel threatened, but you didn’t know the right way to bring it up?

by

 

.

.

As I read through the comments on last week’s video, “6 Relationship Red Flags That Are Surprisingly Toxic,” it became clear that people were hungry for more details about the right way to be vulnerable with a partner or someone they’re dating.

Have you ever had an insecurity, a jealousy, or something that hurt you or made you feel threatened, but you didn’t know the right way to bring it up?

Of course you have. We all have. Maybe you’re feeling that right now. It can be terrifying, can’t it?

Well, here’s the good news . . . being vulnerable can actually create a deeper bond with someone, as well as reveal if they’re the right person for you in the first place.

The bad news is that if we’re not careful, constructive vulnerability can mutate into what I call “dumping.”

This video will reveal what you can do if you’re worried you’ve fallen into this trap, or are about to . .

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hello everyone we’re back for another
00:02
video last week we talked about red
00:04
flags did you watch it it was a video
00:06
that struck a nerve with people anytime
00:09
we talk about red flags it always seems
00:11
to strike a nerve with people i think
00:13
it’s because it it we really
00:17
have that pain of looking back on past
00:20
relationships where there were early
00:22
signs that perhaps we should have paid
00:24
more attention to but didn’t and in
00:27
retrospect we think my god if i’d have
00:30
just been more aware that that was a red
00:32
flag or if i’d just been more in tune
00:35
with myself and my needs then i would
00:38
have said something about that lily on
00:40
youtube says i grew up in a very abusive
00:43
and turbulent home and for years
00:45
attracted very mean and selfish men i’m
00:48
in my mid-40s and i’ve learned to
00:50
protect myself by doing something that
00:53
absolutely works
00:55
i ask myself
00:57
would you let someone treat your child
00:59
that way
01:01
would you let someone talk to your child
01:03
that way now i don’t have any children
01:06
but i imagine that if i did i’d be very
01:09
protective of them and i have become my
01:12
own parent in a way the kind of parent i
01:15
never had and i watch out for myself now
01:18
it’s been a game changer i mean that is
01:22
fantastic jameson we could do an entire
01:24
video just on that comment luke says as
01:27
someone who works in dv and sa i think
01:30
y’all missed one of the more obvious but
01:33
also scarier red flags moving too
01:36
fast
01:38
i think that’s a really interesting
01:39
point i have said for many years when
01:43
someone
01:44
gets really radically into you very
01:47
quickly and
01:49
they seem to be taking you down a path
01:51
faster than is organic to how much you
01:54
know each other
01:56
that can be
01:57
a little unnerving and something to
01:59
watch out for because
02:00
is it grounded in something real or are
02:03
they just projecting or are they just
02:05
someone who deeply loves the drama and
02:09
the high of falling in love but isn’t
02:12
going to be able to sustain that when
02:14
the real work of a relationship and
02:16
investing in you begins uh and then
02:19
there was a comment on instagram from
02:21
someone uh who said my newest red flag
02:24
is men that won’t eat onions
02:27
so
02:28
obviously very
02:30
very diverse
02:32
opinions
02:34
thank you for those comments they’re
02:36
informative and really elegant and
02:39
articulately put you know i was watching
02:41
the video myself
02:42
and i thought there is a criticism i
02:44
could make of this video
02:47
that
02:48
i want to answer so
02:51
this what’s coming up is me
02:54
responding to a criticism i have of last
02:56
week’s video but i think you’re really
02:59
going to love it because it goes deeper
03:01
and it expands on one of the concepts in
03:04
last week’s video before we jump to that
03:07
big announcement time many of you know
03:10
that the most popular thing that we have
03:13
done in my organization in the last 18
03:15
months is the virtual retreat so many of
03:18
you missed out on it the last time it
03:21
was a massive massive success we changed
03:24
1300 lives which was a record for us on
03:27
the virtual retreat we’ve never had more
03:29
people but word has gotten around and
03:32
people are raving about this program so
03:35
a lot of people were really upset that
03:36
they missed it but
03:38
we have just announced the dates for our
03:41
next virtual retreat is happening from
03:44
march the 18th to the 20th
03:46
2022 and for the month of november it is
03:51
the best price you’re gonna get between
03:53
now and the event there is a significant
03:56
discount on the ticket price for this
03:58
event and it’s only available for the
04:00
month of november and i’ll say this also
04:02
i don’t think this is just something to
04:04
do now from a price point of view
04:07
i also think it’s something to do now
04:09
from a motivation point of view
04:12
i know that when i book something in my
04:15
diary that is going to be a big
04:17
achievement once i’ve done it something
04:18
that’s going to get me a lot of growth
04:20
by doing it
04:22
it allows me to relax a little more
04:23
today because i know that there is
04:25
something coming up that’s scheduled
04:27
that’s set in stone that is going to
04:29
guarantee my growth in the year to get
04:32
your special early bird ticket go to
04:36
mhvirtualretreat.com and you’ll find all
04:38
of the details there as well
04:40
all right now to the main topic of today
04:44
[Music]
04:48
are your insecurities jeopardizing a
04:51
potentially good relationship now this
04:54
came out of a video that we just
04:55
released a lot in the last week
04:58
where i talked about
05:00
people who bring you know we want to be
05:02
with a partner you talk about red flags
05:04
right it was all about red flags which
05:06
is a hot topic on the internet right now
05:09
people are posting all those memes
05:11
what’s a red flag what’s a warning sign
05:13
people are really looking out for those
05:15
flags right now and we said you know one
05:17
of the red flags is when we’re in a
05:19
relationship with somebody or we’re
05:20
seeing somebody who when we bring
05:22
something up that that is making us
05:24
unhappy
05:25
they make us feel ashamed of it or they
05:27
make us feel embarrassed for even saying
05:29
it or they suddenly make us feel like
05:32
we’re not secure in the relationship
05:34
because we’ve now brought this up and
05:36
the fear of that is of course what stops
05:39
us bringing things up we get very afraid
05:41
if i bring this thing up am i going to
05:43
lose my power
05:45
and and as i was
05:47
watching that video back in the last
05:49
couple of days
05:51
i thought to myself if i wanted to
05:53
critique this video
05:56
if i was looking to say well actually
05:58
what matthew hussey is saying here is
06:00
quite dangerous here’s what i’d say
06:03
i’d say yeah but what about when you’re
06:05
with someone
06:06
who
06:07
keeps
06:09
bringing this thing up that they’re
06:10
insecure about
06:12
over and over again
06:14
and what they’re bringing up
06:17
isn’t valid
06:19
what they’re bringing up is
06:21
is you know for example rooted in a
06:23
jealousy that’s not
06:25
rational
06:26
and they keep making my life hell over
06:28
it
06:29
is it really incumbent on me
06:32
to
06:33
continue to placate them to continue to
06:36
understand or show compassion
06:40
at a certain point
06:41
isn’t it on them to stop bringing this
06:44
to me because it’s not a fair thing to
06:45
bring to me
06:47
right and there are plenty of examples
06:49
of this you could have the example of
06:50
you know a guy or a woman
06:54
getting jealous when their partner goes
06:55
out with their friends
06:57
and maybe it has nothing to do with
06:59
whether that person’s doing anything
07:01
wrong
07:02
it’s just that they have insecurity
07:04
around that
07:05
or maybe it’s to do with our partner
07:08
working
07:09
and
07:10
we get insecure that they’re not
07:11
contacting us enough when they’re
07:13
working or that they’re not you know our
07:17
we’re not being reassured that they’re
07:18
still thinking about us we feel like
07:20
we’re with someone who works very hard
07:21
and
07:22
we would like to be texting during the
07:24
day and hearing from them but we’re not
07:27
hearing from them
07:28
it might be i’m quite a bad during the
07:30
day texter right
07:33
now again we fall into this the
07:35
situation where in a relationship
07:36
someone could call you out and say i
07:39
need that more from you and you can say
07:40
but that’s not me
07:42
so if someone kept bringing that up with
07:44
you at what point
07:46
should they change versus you be
07:48
understanding about it
07:50
so we have lots of different scenarios
07:53
that this can take place in
07:55
but i’d love to talk kind of from both
07:58
points of view
08:01
when you’re with someone who keeps
08:03
bringing up something that is
08:04
unreasonable or that you think is
08:07
unreasonable
08:09
at what point you say
08:11
it’s no longer
08:12
on me to be understanding
08:15
you keep bringing up the same thing
08:18
which is unfounded or unfair or to do
08:20
with your demons not mine
08:22
i suppose in a way what we’re asking is
08:24
is there a point where too much
08:26
vulnerability
08:28
can occur
08:29
is there a point where vulnerability
08:32
gets worn out
08:34
yeah
08:35
i mean
08:37
that and that’s
08:38
it’s tricky right because you wanna
08:41
people see the idea of a relationship as
08:43
i can
08:44
say what i really feel
08:46
and maybe i do feel insecure a lot
08:49
and that’s that’s the truth of what i’m
08:51
feeling right now
08:53
but
08:54
you also know every time
08:57
like you say
08:58
if your default mode is i feel insecure
09:01
i feel threatened
09:02
you know
09:04
that eventually will push someone away
09:06
they will be exhausted by that and
09:10
so is the answer that you look for
09:12
someone
09:13
as secure or insecure as you
09:15
or is it on you
09:18
to suck it up a bit
09:20
and say i’ve gotta figure this [ __ ] out
09:23
because
09:24
this can’t be nice for someone to always
09:26
hear that i’m
09:27
feeling threatened or feeling
09:29
you know they didn’t text me for
09:31
half an hour and i feel abandoned and
09:33
scared and
09:35
who’s
09:36
who’s the onus on here because like you
09:38
say the vulnerability thing
09:40
has been very emphasized and there’s
09:42
probably been good to that where it’s
09:44
been emphasized in the culture more but
09:47
when does vulnerability become like you
09:49
are just smothering me with your
09:51
stuff and i don’t
09:54
i don’t need to deal with that all the
09:55
time well i think that
09:58
we have to start from the place of
09:59
saying what a lot of people call
10:02
vulnerability is not vulnerability
10:04
in other words if i said to you steve
10:08
you don’t text enough
10:10
and
10:11
you know it’s
10:13
because you’re not thinking of me and
10:15
because you are
10:17
you know everything else is more
10:18
important than me
10:20
and
10:21
and you know
10:23
it’s really hard to be in a relationship
10:25
with someone who
10:26
just isn’t communicative
10:29
that’s not
10:30
vulnerability what i’ve really done
10:33
there is
10:34
made you wrong about a lot of stuff
10:38
i’ve judged your level of communication
10:40
i’ve made a an assertion a statement
10:44
that i’m not important to you
10:47
and everything else in your life is more
10:48
important to you
10:50
right you’ve interpreted all my actions
10:52
negatively and judged you exactly and
10:55
done it from an angry place with a tone
10:59
this is not vulnerability
11:02
underneath all of that is vulnerability
11:06
but this is not vulnerability
11:08
this is brandishing our weapons this is
11:10
i brought my weapons out here i brought
11:12
my weapons to the party
11:15
i didn’t bring my my wounds to the party
11:18
i didn’t bring my vulnerability because
11:20
vulnerability would be
11:22
actually telling you what i was feeling
11:25
how how i was feeling not necessarily
11:27
judging you for your actions but
11:29
explaining how i’m feeling
11:32
and what i’m
11:33
scared about
11:34
or what’s making me sad
11:38
in other words vulnerability is about us
11:41
it’s not about
11:43
judging somebody else yeah
11:46
but let’s that you know we have
11:50
all sorts of programs that can help
11:51
people with that but let’s just
11:54
step out for a moment
11:56
let’s say someone is bringing it
11:59
in in a vulnerable way there’s some say
12:02
someone is coming to you and saying
12:04
this is how it’s making me feel and you
12:07
know i’m struggling
12:09
i’m sad i’m upset yeah they’re just
12:11
they’re being honest about insecurities
12:13
yeah let’s say they are doing that
12:16
well
12:16
there’s still potentially a point at
12:18
which
12:19
that starts to wear thin
12:22
in the video that we just released which
12:25
i would encourage everyone to go and
12:27
check out it’s on all of our feeds or
12:29
you can actually go and watch it on the
12:31
the blog on the brand new
12:34
how to get the guy dot com website which
12:36
we should say
12:37
give that baby a click we have a brand
12:40
new website for you to check out how to
12:42
get the guide dot com if you put forward
12:44
slash blog you’ll go and see that video
12:46
on the on the brand new blog
12:48
but in that video i call this dumping
12:51
that
12:52
there’s vulnerability and there’s
12:54
dumping
12:55
vulnerability becomes becomes dumping
12:58
when we restate the same vulnerability
13:00
over and over and over and over again
13:03
without actually doing anything about it
13:06
so i don’t just tell you i’m not feeling
13:08
sexy right now
13:09
i’m just going through a bit of a phase
13:11
where i don’t feel sexy
13:13
it’s telling you that five times a day
13:16
and expecting you to make me feel better
13:18
every single time i say it now
13:21
i’m not taking responsibility
13:24
for my feelings i’m making you
13:26
responsible
13:27
for my feelings i’m saying it’s your job
13:29
to make me feel better every time i feel
13:32
bad that’s no longer vulnerability
13:34
that’s abdicating responsibility i’m
13:36
dumping my responsibility for how i feel
13:39
onto you
13:40
yep and that’s what starts to
13:44
hurt relationships
13:46
look i you you raised an important point
13:49
should we just find someone who
13:53
kind of
13:54
is the same as us in some way
13:56
like their same level of confidence or
13:59
lack of confidence right
14:00
by the way that doesn’t that doesn’t
14:03
really save us
14:05
all that means is we’re both going to be
14:06
complaining to each other about the same
14:08
things all the time
14:09
it doesn’t save us
14:11
from having to deal with these issues
14:14
it just means i’m going to be bringing
14:16
you a lot of these issues and you’re
14:18
going to be bringing me a lot of these
14:19
issues
14:20
that doesn’t cancel each other they
14:22
don’t cancel each other out where you go
14:24
oh well we’re both super insecure about
14:26
this so neither of us suffer no what it
14:28
means is we’re in a situation where both
14:30
of us you know if it’s jealousy for
14:31
example it just means we’re now in a
14:33
relationship where both of us get really
14:34
jealous all the time oh we’re both
14:35
scared the other’s going to dump us
14:37
exactly
14:38
so that doesn’t that doesn’t solve the
14:41
problem
14:44
what i believe
14:47
is not that we have to find someone who
14:50
is you know
14:52
you have to find out someone who’s
14:54
chilled out in all the ways you’re
14:55
chilled out you know you find someone
14:58
with all the same confidence as you of
15:00
course that helps being with someone who
15:03
has
15:04
lots and lots of issues about lots of
15:06
different things
15:07
is
15:08
is more work
15:10
than somebody who’s figured out a lot
15:12
already yeah in their just more
15:14
comfortable in themselves and exactly
15:16
but there’s always in a relationship
15:18
gonna be things that come up
15:20
and
15:22
i i i’m a big believer in
15:26
something coming up is important
15:29
when something comes up
15:31
it the moment somebody
15:33
expresses a vulnerability about
15:35
something they’re insecure about
15:37
something that’s affected them something
15:39
that’s worrying them
15:40
that can actually be a really beautiful
15:42
moment especially early on in a
15:43
relationship because it builds trust
15:46
because you you what you’re saying is
15:48
hey
15:49
i’m making i’m i’m sort of
15:53
i’m i’m showing my neck first
15:55
you know i mean like i’m showing you
15:57
that i can
15:59
i trust you with these feelings
16:02
and when i do that it’s like laying my
16:04
weapons down i’m inviting you to do the
16:06
same yeah so that that not only breeds
16:09
trust it it gives you a license yeah to
16:12
show your vulnerability and by the way
16:14
some people have been burnt doing that
16:16
which is why some people will be
16:17
listening to this going
16:19
i’ve said it before and someone’s shown
16:21
they’re really turned off by my
16:23
insecurity well listen
16:25
that’s why it’s called vulnerability it
16:27
doesn’t it’s it’s not vulnerability if
16:30
you don’t expose yourself in boxing
16:33
every time you throw you can’t throw a
16:35
punch in boxing
16:36
without opening yourself up to a punch
16:39
this is very important
16:41
you cannot throw a punch without opening
16:43
yourself up to because every if you
16:45
stand there with your guard up all the
16:47
time then you’re protected but then you
16:49
can’t win you can’t win
16:51
like you’re not boxing yeah
16:53
any time you throw a punch you expose
16:55
yourself
16:58
you’re making yourself vulnerable
17:00
right the same is true in a relationship
17:03
any time
17:04
you
17:06
show a vulnerability you are honest
17:08
about your feelings
17:10
you are honest about who you are
17:13
you’re exposing yourself but some people
17:15
specifically even men might be like i’m
17:18
not doing that [ __ ] because i know what
17:20
happens if i if i go and expose like
17:23
something i’m feeling
17:25
and it gets rejected it that’s a turn
17:27
off for them i’ve started a chain of
17:29
events where they’re going to get less
17:30
attracted i’m on the back foot why would
17:33
i
17:33
even bother exposing myself why would i
17:36
even bother being honest i think this is
17:37
a really important subject to talk about
17:39
with men in general because it
17:42
it is true men are told to be vulnerable
17:44
and you know i’m a i’m a big fan of
17:46
brene brown and her work
17:48
um but i i think that it’s
17:51
it’s
17:52
it’s a there’s an extra hurdle for men
17:55
to overcome in
17:57
in that work
17:59
that i am being told that being
18:01
vulnerable is a good thing
18:03
but i also
18:04
am
18:06
i i live in a world where sometimes i
18:08
feel
18:09
like being vulnerable is
18:11
is actually the opposite of what a woman
18:13
wants
18:14
that if i am vulnerable she’s going to
18:16
find me less manly less attractive less
18:18
in control less bold less confident and
18:22
and she’s going to suddenly i’m i’ve
18:24
devalued myself in relation to other men
18:27
who seem
18:28
infallible
18:29
yeah and he might be this confident guy
18:31
in loads of areas but he’s like i show
18:33
[ __ ] in the armor right i show a
18:35
weakness here it’s going to get pounced
18:37
on now the truth is what that means is
18:39
if someone pounces on your weakness in
18:41
that way
18:42
again providing that weakness isn’t your
18:45
go-to every day that’s what we’ll come
18:47
on to but if you show
18:50
vulnerability which is not the same as
18:52
even it doesn’t necessarily mean showing
18:54
weakness it’s just being honest about
18:56
times where you don’t feel
18:58
you know as secure or when you’re
19:00
feeling something that
19:02
has hurt you or some when you’re feeling
19:04
sad you’re struggling
19:06
if you show that to someone and they
19:08
pounce or they leverage that against you
19:11
then you’re not with an emotionally
19:13
mature person in a relationship you’re
19:14
not with an emotionally mature woman in
19:16
a relationship
19:18
you kind of even as a man you have to
19:20
say
19:20
that’s a that’s a big red flag if the
19:23
first time i’d show that i’m not
19:26
you know this perfect superhero of a
19:29
human being
19:31
this person can’t handle that
19:33
then i’m with someone who’s looking for
19:35
a kind of man that doesn’t exist
19:38
and that’s a reflection on their in
19:40
their lack of maturity and their lack of
19:42
evolution because they’ve not actually
19:44
understood they they still don’t
19:46
understand men yeah
19:48
so let that person go and continue to
19:50
look for someone who doesn’t exist this
19:52
is not someone i want to be in a
19:53
relationship with
19:55
but for men and women alike repeating a
19:57
vulnerability over and over and over
19:59
again this is what i think is is i
20:01
suppose the crux of
20:03
what i want to get to with this episode
20:07
repeating of vulnerability
20:09
over time
20:11
whilst not taking responsibility for
20:14
improving it
20:16
that to me is what harms a relationship
20:20
initial vulnerability
20:22
improves the right relationship
20:25
repeated vulnerability over time
20:28
with no progress
20:31
no movement
20:33
can damage a good relationship
20:38
if you take the example i don’t know of
20:40
someone who
20:42
who does get jealous
20:45
but they get jealous over irrational
20:47
things
20:51
it’s not that you’re expecting that that
20:53
person’s going to work that out and then
20:55
one day they’re never going to be
20:56
jealous again
20:58
that’s unrealistic
21:00
and
21:01
in a way
21:02
you know the right relationship we
21:03
should be more compassionate and
21:05
understanding towards our partner we
21:07
shouldn’t expect them to just
21:09
whatever is the issue they’ve just
21:11
worked out completely and it never
21:12
returns
21:13
that’s not a realistic yeah
21:16
thing to expect of someone
21:19
but in a team and a relationship is a
21:21
team
21:23
of two people in a team
21:26
you
21:26
want to see your partner trying
21:30
you want to see movement
21:32
that this thing that you know you keep
21:34
getting jealous of this time oh but this
21:36
time you wanted to get jealous and i saw
21:38
that
21:40
i saw that you actually decided to
21:43
to tried a different approach yeah you
21:45
tried a different approach you didn’t
21:47
bring me that this time i can see you
21:49
trying
21:50
and trying might be
21:52
i’m out with my friends
21:54
and i know you’re the you you get
21:56
jealous so i’m gonna shoot you a message
21:58
in the middle of the night to tell you
22:00
i’m thinking of you
22:01
or i’m gonna you know let you know how
22:03
my night’s going because i just know
22:05
that that will put you at ease that’s my
22:07
trying
22:08
you’re trying is
22:10
that you don’t make me feel
22:13
like i’m doing something wrong simply
22:15
for spending time
22:17
with friends or spending time away from
22:19
you yeah
22:22
it doesn’t mean you’ll never get jealous
22:23
again but it means i can see you trying
22:26
that to me builds relationships yeah and
22:30
what we have to ask ourselves if you’re
22:32
in a relationship with someone who
22:34
keeps
22:35
bringing they’re dumping they’re no
22:36
longer being vulnerable they’re dumping
22:38
they keep bringing you the same thing
22:40
over and over and over again with no
22:41
progress
22:42
you have to start having a different
22:44
standard for the progress you accept
22:46
you have to remind someone that this
22:48
isn’t about being them being perfect
22:50
imperfect progress is still progress
22:53
but if there’s no progress
22:56
then we have an issue because now you’re
22:58
not being a good teammate to me
23:01
and if you’re the person who’s dumping
23:04
and if when you’re honest with yourself
23:06
you say you know what i’m no longer
23:07
being vulnerable i’m dumping i keep
23:09
bringing them the same thing over and
23:11
over and over again and with no
23:13
different approach with no evolution
23:16
we doesn’t mean we’ll never argue about
23:18
it but are the arguments getting a
23:19
little more sophisticated
23:22
are they an argument where it’s has the
23:24
echoes of the old issue but it there’s
23:26
movement
23:27
yeah
23:30
if i’m not having a different kind of
23:32
argument about this if it’s always the
23:33
same one then i’m not taking
23:35
responsibility for that movement and i
23:37
am gonna eventually harm the
23:39
relationship
23:40
it is gonna over time hurt the
23:42
relationship if i don’t improve this
23:45
i am and this is a very important point
23:47
ladies and gentlemen out there
23:50
when you feel something as a reflex
23:53
response
23:54
with our feelings steve i’m a big
23:56
believer we don’t choose our feelings
23:59
when you feel some if you if i say
24:01
something right now
24:03
and you feel something
24:05
you didn’t choose that feeling did you
24:07
no you just felt it yeah it was an
24:09
immediate feeling you had as a result of
24:11
something i said
24:14
we don’t choose our feelings
24:16
but we are responsible for what we do
24:18
with them
24:19
yeah it’s almost like that daniel
24:21
kahneman thing of system one brain
24:22
system two brain
24:24
system one is the animal reactive thing
24:28
and then system two is the longer
24:30
thinking yes and if you say you can
24:34
we’re none of us are responsible for our
24:36
reflex feelings
24:39
but if you abdicate responsibility for
24:41
them by dumping them on somebody else
24:42
the whole time
24:44
instead of improving your response to
24:45
those feelings
24:47
you’re not being a good team player
24:49
you’re not being a good partner because
24:51
you’re choosing no per no progress over
24:53
imperfect progress and sooner or later
24:56
our partner is going to
24:58
look at the kind of teammate they have
25:00
yeah
25:01
and say i i don’t know if this is the
25:03
kind of teammate that i want in my life
25:06
and good partners are not dumb they you
25:08
know if it’s a good partner you have who
25:10
is mature
25:11
people do tend to judge on the averages
25:13
of things that’s right they don’t always
25:15
judge on single isolated incidents they
25:18
notice the averages of your behavior
25:20
which is why you know anne lamott
25:23
a writer i love she she wrote all truth
25:26
is paradox
25:27
in other words for every truth there’s a
25:29
counter truth
25:30
is it true that
25:32
being vulnerable should improve the
25:34
right relationship
25:36
yes
25:38
is it also true
25:40
that if you’re just vulnerable in a
25:42
relationship
25:44
but without improvement ever
25:46
that can harm your relationship
25:48
yes
25:51
both things can be true
25:53
but what we’re looking for is to say
25:56
i want a relationship where i can be
25:58
vulnerable without thinking that me
26:00
being vulnerable the wrong way once
26:03
is going to make them dump me
26:07
but i also want to make sure that the
26:09
average of my actions over time
26:12
paints a picture of someone who’s good
26:14
to be in a relationship with
26:16
yeah
26:19
i hope you enjoyed that video if you
26:21
haven’t already i’d appreciate if you
26:23
liked the video and subscribed to the
26:26
channel hit the like button hit the
26:27
subscribe button
26:29
leave me a comment let me know what you
26:30
thought below i want to read more
26:32
comments i want to make a habit of
26:33
reading more of your comments so i will
26:35
be reading the comments below leave us a
26:38
comment and i look forward to seeing
26:40
those and of course if you want to come
26:43
to the virtual retreat i really hope you
26:45
will it is the event of the year and if
26:47
you like me as a coach if you resonate
26:50
with my philosophies on things and you
26:53
want to take a much deeper
26:56
more immersive journey with me this
26:58
three day program is where it’s at i
27:02
want to go on a bigger journey with you
27:03
so i hope you’ll join us go to mh
27:08
and i’ll see you next week
27:11
[Music]
27:29
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

