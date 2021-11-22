Jealousy, Relationship Sabotage, and the Most Attractive Strategy for Dealing With Insecurities [Video]

.

As I read through the comments on last week’s video, “6 Relationship Red Flags That Are Surprisingly Toxic,” it became clear that people were hungry for more details about the right way to be vulnerable with a partner or someone they’re dating.

Have you ever had an insecurity, a jealousy, or something that hurt you or made you feel threatened, but you didn’t know the right way to bring it up?

Of course you have. We all have. Maybe you’re feeling that right now. It can be terrifying, can’t it?

Well, here’s the good news . . . being vulnerable can actually create a deeper bond with someone, as well as reveal if they’re the right person for you in the first place.

The bad news is that if we’re not careful, constructive vulnerability can mutate into what I call “dumping.”

This video will reveal what you can do if you’re worried you’ve fallen into this trap, or are about to . .

00:00 hello everyone we’re back for another

00:02 video last week we talked about red

00:04 flags did you watch it it was a video

00:06 that struck a nerve with people anytime

00:09 we talk about red flags it always seems

00:11 to strike a nerve with people i think

00:13 it’s because it it we really

00:17 have that pain of looking back on past

00:20 relationships where there were early

00:22 signs that perhaps we should have paid

00:24 more attention to but didn’t and in

00:27 retrospect we think my god if i’d have

00:30 just been more aware that that was a red

00:32 flag or if i’d just been more in tune

00:35 with myself and my needs then i would

00:38 have said something about that lily on

00:40 youtube says i grew up in a very abusive

00:43 and turbulent home and for years

00:45 attracted very mean and selfish men i’m

00:48 in my mid-40s and i’ve learned to

00:50 protect myself by doing something that

00:53 absolutely works

00:55 i ask myself

00:57 would you let someone treat your child

00:59 that way

01:01 would you let someone talk to your child

01:03 that way now i don’t have any children

01:06 but i imagine that if i did i’d be very

01:09 protective of them and i have become my

01:12 own parent in a way the kind of parent i

01:15 never had and i watch out for myself now

01:18 it’s been a game changer i mean that is

01:22 fantastic jameson we could do an entire

01:24 video just on that comment luke says as

01:27 someone who works in dv and sa i think

01:30 y’all missed one of the more obvious but

01:33 also scarier red flags moving too

01:36 fast

01:38 i think that’s a really interesting

01:39 point i have said for many years when

01:43 someone

01:44 gets really radically into you very

01:47 quickly and

01:49 they seem to be taking you down a path

01:51 faster than is organic to how much you

01:54 know each other

01:56 that can be

01:57 a little unnerving and something to

01:59 watch out for because

02:00 is it grounded in something real or are

02:03 they just projecting or are they just

02:05 someone who deeply loves the drama and

02:09 the high of falling in love but isn’t

02:12 going to be able to sustain that when

02:14 the real work of a relationship and

02:16 investing in you begins uh and then

02:19 there was a comment on instagram from

02:21 someone uh who said my newest red flag

02:24 is men that won’t eat onions

02:27 so

02:28 obviously very

02:30 very diverse

02:32 opinions

02:34 thank you for those comments they’re

02:36 informative and really elegant and

02:39 articulately put you know i was watching

02:41 the video myself

02:42 and i thought there is a criticism i

02:44 could make of this video

02:47 that

02:48 i want to answer so

02:51 this what’s coming up is me

02:54 responding to a criticism i have of last

02:56 week’s video but i think you’re really

02:59 going to love it because it goes deeper

03:01 and it expands on one of the concepts in

03:04 last week’s video before we jump to that

04:44 [Music]

04:48 are your insecurities jeopardizing a

04:51 potentially good relationship now this

04:54 came out of a video that we just

04:55 released a lot in the last week

04:58 where i talked about

05:00 people who bring you know we want to be

05:02 with a partner you talk about red flags

05:04 right it was all about red flags which

05:06 is a hot topic on the internet right now

05:09 people are posting all those memes

05:11 what’s a red flag what’s a warning sign

05:13 people are really looking out for those

05:15 flags right now and we said you know one

05:17 of the red flags is when we’re in a

05:19 relationship with somebody or we’re

05:20 seeing somebody who when we bring

05:22 something up that that is making us

05:24 unhappy

05:25 they make us feel ashamed of it or they

05:27 make us feel embarrassed for even saying

05:29 it or they suddenly make us feel like

05:32 we’re not secure in the relationship

05:34 because we’ve now brought this up and

05:36 the fear of that is of course what stops

05:39 us bringing things up we get very afraid

05:41 if i bring this thing up am i going to

05:43 lose my power

05:45 and and as i was

05:47 watching that video back in the last

05:49 couple of days

05:51 i thought to myself if i wanted to

05:53 critique this video

05:56 if i was looking to say well actually

05:58 what matthew hussey is saying here is

06:00 quite dangerous here’s what i’d say

06:03 i’d say yeah but what about when you’re

06:05 with someone

06:06 who

06:07 keeps

06:09 bringing this thing up that they’re

06:10 insecure about

06:12 over and over again

06:14 and what they’re bringing up

06:17 isn’t valid

06:19 what they’re bringing up is

06:21 is you know for example rooted in a

06:23 jealousy that’s not

06:25 rational

06:26 and they keep making my life hell over

06:28 it

06:29 is it really incumbent on me

06:32 to

06:33 continue to placate them to continue to

06:36 understand or show compassion

06:40 at a certain point

06:41 isn’t it on them to stop bringing this

06:44 to me because it’s not a fair thing to

06:45 bring to me

06:47 right and there are plenty of examples

06:49 of this you could have the example of

06:50 you know a guy or a woman

06:54 getting jealous when their partner goes

06:55 out with their friends

06:57 and maybe it has nothing to do with

06:59 whether that person’s doing anything

07:01 wrong

07:02 it’s just that they have insecurity

07:04 around that

07:05 or maybe it’s to do with our partner

07:08 working

07:09 and

07:10 we get insecure that they’re not

07:11 contacting us enough when they’re

07:13 working or that they’re not you know our

07:17 we’re not being reassured that they’re

07:18 still thinking about us we feel like

07:20 we’re with someone who works very hard

07:21 and

07:22 we would like to be texting during the

07:24 day and hearing from them but we’re not

07:27 hearing from them

07:28 it might be i’m quite a bad during the

07:30 day texter right

07:33 now again we fall into this the

07:35 situation where in a relationship

07:36 someone could call you out and say i

07:39 need that more from you and you can say

07:40 but that’s not me

07:42 so if someone kept bringing that up with

07:44 you at what point

07:46 should they change versus you be

07:48 understanding about it

07:50 so we have lots of different scenarios

07:53 that this can take place in

07:55 but i’d love to talk kind of from both

07:58 points of view

08:01 when you’re with someone who keeps

08:03 bringing up something that is

08:04 unreasonable or that you think is

08:07 unreasonable

08:09 at what point you say

08:11 it’s no longer

08:12 on me to be understanding

08:15 you keep bringing up the same thing

08:18 which is unfounded or unfair or to do

08:20 with your demons not mine

08:22 i suppose in a way what we’re asking is

08:24 is there a point where too much

08:26 vulnerability

08:28 can occur

08:29 is there a point where vulnerability

08:32 gets worn out

08:34 yeah

08:35 i mean

08:37 that and that’s

08:38 it’s tricky right because you wanna

08:41 people see the idea of a relationship as

08:43 i can

08:44 say what i really feel

08:46 and maybe i do feel insecure a lot

08:49 and that’s that’s the truth of what i’m

08:51 feeling right now

08:53 but

08:54 you also know every time

08:57 like you say

08:58 if your default mode is i feel insecure

09:01 i feel threatened

09:02 you know

09:04 that eventually will push someone away

09:06 they will be exhausted by that and

09:10 so is the answer that you look for

09:12 someone

09:13 as secure or insecure as you

09:15 or is it on you

09:18 to suck it up a bit

09:20 and say i’ve gotta figure this [ __ ] out

09:23 because

09:24 this can’t be nice for someone to always

09:26 hear that i’m

09:27 feeling threatened or feeling

09:29 you know they didn’t text me for

09:31 half an hour and i feel abandoned and

09:33 scared and

09:35 who’s

09:36 who’s the onus on here because like you

09:38 say the vulnerability thing

09:40 has been very emphasized and there’s

09:42 probably been good to that where it’s

09:44 been emphasized in the culture more but

09:47 when does vulnerability become like you

09:49 are just smothering me with your

09:51 stuff and i don’t

09:54 i don’t need to deal with that all the

09:55 time well i think that

09:58 we have to start from the place of

09:59 saying what a lot of people call

10:02 vulnerability is not vulnerability

10:04 in other words if i said to you steve

10:08 you don’t text enough

10:10 and

10:11 you know it’s

10:13 because you’re not thinking of me and

10:15 because you are

10:17 you know everything else is more

10:18 important than me

10:20 and

10:21 and you know

10:23 it’s really hard to be in a relationship

10:25 with someone who

10:26 just isn’t communicative

10:29 that’s not

10:30 vulnerability what i’ve really done

10:33 there is

10:34 made you wrong about a lot of stuff

10:38 i’ve judged your level of communication

10:40 i’ve made a an assertion a statement

10:44 that i’m not important to you

10:47 and everything else in your life is more

10:48 important to you

10:50 right you’ve interpreted all my actions

10:52 negatively and judged you exactly and

10:55 done it from an angry place with a tone

10:59 this is not vulnerability

11:02 underneath all of that is vulnerability

11:06 but this is not vulnerability

11:08 this is brandishing our weapons this is

11:10 i brought my weapons out here i brought

11:12 my weapons to the party

11:15 i didn’t bring my my wounds to the party

11:18 i didn’t bring my vulnerability because

11:20 vulnerability would be

11:22 actually telling you what i was feeling

11:25 how how i was feeling not necessarily

11:27 judging you for your actions but

11:29 explaining how i’m feeling

11:32 and what i’m

11:33 scared about

11:34 or what’s making me sad

11:38 in other words vulnerability is about us

11:41 it’s not about

11:43 judging somebody else yeah

11:46 but let’s that you know we have

11:50 all sorts of programs that can help

11:51 people with that but let’s just

11:54 step out for a moment

11:56 let’s say someone is bringing it

11:59 in in a vulnerable way there’s some say

12:02 someone is coming to you and saying

12:04 this is how it’s making me feel and you

12:07 know i’m struggling

12:09 i’m sad i’m upset yeah they’re just

12:11 they’re being honest about insecurities

12:13 yeah let’s say they are doing that

12:16 well

12:16 there’s still potentially a point at

12:18 which

12:19 that starts to wear thin

12:22 in the video that we just released which

12:25 i would encourage everyone to go and

12:27 check out it’s on all of our feeds or

12:29 you can actually go and watch it on the

12:31 the blog on the brand new

12:34 how to get the guy dot com website which

12:36 we should say

12:37 give that baby a click we have a brand

12:40 new website for you to check out how to

12:42 get the guide dot com if you put forward

12:44 slash blog you’ll go and see that video

12:46 on the on the brand new blog

12:48 but in that video i call this dumping

12:51 that

12:52 there’s vulnerability and there’s

12:54 dumping

12:55 vulnerability becomes becomes dumping

12:58 when we restate the same vulnerability

13:00 over and over and over and over again

13:03 without actually doing anything about it

13:06 so i don’t just tell you i’m not feeling

13:08 sexy right now

13:09 i’m just going through a bit of a phase

13:11 where i don’t feel sexy

13:13 it’s telling you that five times a day

13:16 and expecting you to make me feel better

13:18 every single time i say it now

13:21 i’m not taking responsibility

13:24 for my feelings i’m making you

13:26 responsible

13:27 for my feelings i’m saying it’s your job

13:29 to make me feel better every time i feel

13:32 bad that’s no longer vulnerability

13:34 that’s abdicating responsibility i’m

13:36 dumping my responsibility for how i feel

13:39 onto you

13:40 yep and that’s what starts to

13:44 hurt relationships

13:46 look i you you raised an important point

13:49 should we just find someone who

13:53 kind of

13:54 is the same as us in some way

13:56 like their same level of confidence or

13:59 lack of confidence right

14:00 by the way that doesn’t that doesn’t

14:03 really save us

14:05 all that means is we’re both going to be

14:06 complaining to each other about the same

14:08 things all the time

14:09 it doesn’t save us

14:11 from having to deal with these issues

14:14 it just means i’m going to be bringing

14:16 you a lot of these issues and you’re

14:18 going to be bringing me a lot of these

14:19 issues

14:20 that doesn’t cancel each other they

14:22 don’t cancel each other out where you go

14:24 oh well we’re both super insecure about

14:26 this so neither of us suffer no what it

14:28 means is we’re in a situation where both

14:30 of us you know if it’s jealousy for

14:31 example it just means we’re now in a

14:33 relationship where both of us get really

14:34 jealous all the time oh we’re both

14:35 scared the other’s going to dump us

14:37 exactly

14:38 so that doesn’t that doesn’t solve the

14:41 problem

14:44 what i believe

14:47 is not that we have to find someone who

14:50 is you know

14:52 you have to find out someone who’s

14:54 chilled out in all the ways you’re

14:55 chilled out you know you find someone

14:58 with all the same confidence as you of

15:00 course that helps being with someone who

15:03 has

15:04 lots and lots of issues about lots of

15:06 different things

15:07 is

15:08 is more work

15:10 than somebody who’s figured out a lot

15:12 already yeah in their just more

15:14 comfortable in themselves and exactly

15:16 but there’s always in a relationship

15:18 gonna be things that come up

15:20 and

15:22 i i i’m a big believer in

15:26 something coming up is important

15:29 when something comes up

15:31 it the moment somebody

15:33 expresses a vulnerability about

15:35 something they’re insecure about

15:37 something that’s affected them something

15:39 that’s worrying them

15:40 that can actually be a really beautiful

15:42 moment especially early on in a

15:43 relationship because it builds trust

15:46 because you you what you’re saying is

15:48 hey

15:49 i’m making i’m i’m sort of

15:53 i’m i’m showing my neck first

15:55 you know i mean like i’m showing you

15:57 that i can

15:59 i trust you with these feelings

16:02 and when i do that it’s like laying my

16:04 weapons down i’m inviting you to do the

16:06 same yeah so that that not only breeds

16:09 trust it it gives you a license yeah to

16:12 show your vulnerability and by the way

16:14 some people have been burnt doing that

16:16 which is why some people will be

16:17 listening to this going

16:19 i’ve said it before and someone’s shown

16:21 they’re really turned off by my

16:23 insecurity well listen

16:25 that’s why it’s called vulnerability it

16:27 doesn’t it’s it’s not vulnerability if

16:30 you don’t expose yourself in boxing

16:33 every time you throw you can’t throw a

16:35 punch in boxing

16:36 without opening yourself up to a punch

16:39 this is very important

16:41 you cannot throw a punch without opening

16:43 yourself up to because every if you

16:45 stand there with your guard up all the

16:47 time then you’re protected but then you

16:49 can’t win you can’t win

16:51 like you’re not boxing yeah

16:53 any time you throw a punch you expose

16:55 yourself

16:58 you’re making yourself vulnerable

17:00 right the same is true in a relationship

17:03 any time

17:04 you

17:06 show a vulnerability you are honest

17:08 about your feelings

17:10 you are honest about who you are

17:13 you’re exposing yourself but some people

17:15 specifically even men might be like i’m

17:18 not doing that [ __ ] because i know what

17:20 happens if i if i go and expose like

17:23 something i’m feeling

17:25 and it gets rejected it that’s a turn

17:27 off for them i’ve started a chain of

17:29 events where they’re going to get less

17:30 attracted i’m on the back foot why would

17:33 i

17:33 even bother exposing myself why would i

17:36 even bother being honest i think this is

17:37 a really important subject to talk about

17:39 with men in general because it

17:42 it is true men are told to be vulnerable

17:44 and you know i’m a i’m a big fan of

17:46 brene brown and her work

17:48 um but i i think that it’s

17:51 it’s

17:52 it’s a there’s an extra hurdle for men

17:55 to overcome in

17:57 in that work

17:59 that i am being told that being

18:01 vulnerable is a good thing

18:03 but i also

18:04 am

18:06 i i live in a world where sometimes i

18:08 feel

18:09 like being vulnerable is

18:11 is actually the opposite of what a woman

18:13 wants

18:14 that if i am vulnerable she’s going to

18:16 find me less manly less attractive less

18:18 in control less bold less confident and

18:22 and she’s going to suddenly i’m i’ve

18:24 devalued myself in relation to other men

18:27 who seem

18:28 infallible

18:29 yeah and he might be this confident guy

18:31 in loads of areas but he’s like i show

18:33 [ __ ] in the armor right i show a

18:35 weakness here it’s going to get pounced

18:37 on now the truth is what that means is

18:39 if someone pounces on your weakness in

18:41 that way

18:42 again providing that weakness isn’t your

18:45 go-to every day that’s what we’ll come

18:47 on to but if you show

18:50 vulnerability which is not the same as

18:52 even it doesn’t necessarily mean showing

18:54 weakness it’s just being honest about

18:56 times where you don’t feel

18:58 you know as secure or when you’re

19:00 feeling something that

19:02 has hurt you or some when you’re feeling

19:04 sad you’re struggling

19:06 if you show that to someone and they

19:08 pounce or they leverage that against you

19:11 then you’re not with an emotionally

19:13 mature person in a relationship you’re

19:14 not with an emotionally mature woman in

19:16 a relationship

19:18 you kind of even as a man you have to

19:20 say

19:20 that’s a that’s a big red flag if the

19:23 first time i’d show that i’m not

19:26 you know this perfect superhero of a

19:29 human being

19:31 this person can’t handle that

19:33 then i’m with someone who’s looking for

19:35 a kind of man that doesn’t exist

19:38 and that’s a reflection on their in

19:40 their lack of maturity and their lack of

19:42 evolution because they’ve not actually

19:44 understood they they still don’t

19:46 understand men yeah

19:48 so let that person go and continue to

19:50 look for someone who doesn’t exist this

19:52 is not someone i want to be in a

19:53 relationship with

19:55 but for men and women alike repeating a

19:57 vulnerability over and over and over

19:59 again this is what i think is is i

20:01 suppose the crux of

20:03 what i want to get to with this episode

20:07 repeating of vulnerability

20:09 over time

20:11 whilst not taking responsibility for

20:14 improving it

20:16 that to me is what harms a relationship

20:20 initial vulnerability

20:22 improves the right relationship

20:25 repeated vulnerability over time

20:28 with no progress

20:31 no movement

20:33 can damage a good relationship

20:38 if you take the example i don’t know of

20:40 someone who

20:42 who does get jealous

20:45 but they get jealous over irrational

20:47 things

20:51 it’s not that you’re expecting that that

20:53 person’s going to work that out and then

20:55 one day they’re never going to be

20:56 jealous again

20:58 that’s unrealistic

21:00 and

21:01 in a way

21:02 you know the right relationship we

21:03 should be more compassionate and

21:05 understanding towards our partner we

21:07 shouldn’t expect them to just

21:09 whatever is the issue they’ve just

21:11 worked out completely and it never

21:12 returns

21:13 that’s not a realistic yeah

21:16 thing to expect of someone

21:19 but in a team and a relationship is a

21:21 team

21:23 of two people in a team

21:26 you

21:26 want to see your partner trying

21:30 you want to see movement

21:32 that this thing that you know you keep

21:34 getting jealous of this time oh but this

21:36 time you wanted to get jealous and i saw

21:38 that

21:40 i saw that you actually decided to

21:43 to tried a different approach yeah you

21:45 tried a different approach you didn’t

21:47 bring me that this time i can see you

21:49 trying

21:50 and trying might be

21:52 i’m out with my friends

21:54 and i know you’re the you you get

21:56 jealous so i’m gonna shoot you a message

21:58 in the middle of the night to tell you

22:00 i’m thinking of you

22:01 or i’m gonna you know let you know how

22:03 my night’s going because i just know

22:05 that that will put you at ease that’s my

22:07 trying

22:08 you’re trying is

22:10 that you don’t make me feel

22:13 like i’m doing something wrong simply

22:15 for spending time

22:17 with friends or spending time away from

22:19 you yeah

22:22 it doesn’t mean you’ll never get jealous

22:23 again but it means i can see you trying

22:26 that to me builds relationships yeah and

22:30 what we have to ask ourselves if you’re

22:32 in a relationship with someone who

22:34 keeps

22:35 bringing they’re dumping they’re no

22:36 longer being vulnerable they’re dumping

22:38 they keep bringing you the same thing

22:40 over and over and over again with no

22:41 progress

22:42 you have to start having a different

22:44 standard for the progress you accept

22:46 you have to remind someone that this

22:48 isn’t about being them being perfect

22:50 imperfect progress is still progress

22:53 but if there’s no progress

22:56 then we have an issue because now you’re

22:58 not being a good teammate to me

23:01 and if you’re the person who’s dumping

23:04 and if when you’re honest with yourself

23:06 you say you know what i’m no longer

23:07 being vulnerable i’m dumping i keep

23:09 bringing them the same thing over and

23:11 over and over again and with no

23:13 different approach with no evolution

23:16 we doesn’t mean we’ll never argue about

23:18 it but are the arguments getting a

23:19 little more sophisticated

23:22 are they an argument where it’s has the

23:24 echoes of the old issue but it there’s

23:26 movement

23:27 yeah

23:30 if i’m not having a different kind of

23:32 argument about this if it’s always the

23:33 same one then i’m not taking

23:35 responsibility for that movement and i

23:37 am gonna eventually harm the

23:39 relationship

23:40 it is gonna over time hurt the

23:42 relationship if i don’t improve this

23:45 i am and this is a very important point

23:47 ladies and gentlemen out there

23:50 when you feel something as a reflex

23:53 response

23:54 with our feelings steve i’m a big

23:56 believer we don’t choose our feelings

23:59 when you feel some if you if i say

24:01 something right now

24:03 and you feel something

24:05 you didn’t choose that feeling did you

24:07 no you just felt it yeah it was an

24:09 immediate feeling you had as a result of

24:11 something i said

24:14 we don’t choose our feelings

24:16 but we are responsible for what we do

24:18 with them

24:19 yeah it’s almost like that daniel

24:21 kahneman thing of system one brain

24:22 system two brain

24:24 system one is the animal reactive thing

24:28 and then system two is the longer

24:30 thinking yes and if you say you can

24:34 we’re none of us are responsible for our

24:36 reflex feelings

24:39 but if you abdicate responsibility for

24:41 them by dumping them on somebody else

24:42 the whole time

24:44 instead of improving your response to

24:45 those feelings

24:47 you’re not being a good team player

24:49 you’re not being a good partner because

24:51 you’re choosing no per no progress over

24:53 imperfect progress and sooner or later

24:56 our partner is going to

24:58 look at the kind of teammate they have

25:00 yeah

25:01 and say i i don’t know if this is the

25:03 kind of teammate that i want in my life

25:06 and good partners are not dumb they you

25:08 know if it’s a good partner you have who

25:10 is mature

25:11 people do tend to judge on the averages

25:13 of things that’s right they don’t always

25:15 judge on single isolated incidents they

25:18 notice the averages of your behavior

25:20 which is why you know anne lamott

25:23 a writer i love she she wrote all truth

25:26 is paradox

25:27 in other words for every truth there’s a

25:29 counter truth

25:30 is it true that

25:32 being vulnerable should improve the

25:34 right relationship

25:36 yes

25:38 is it also true

25:40 that if you’re just vulnerable in a

25:42 relationship

25:44 but without improvement ever

25:46 that can harm your relationship

25:48 yes

25:51 both things can be true

25:53 but what we’re looking for is to say

25:56 i want a relationship where i can be

25:58 vulnerable without thinking that me

26:00 being vulnerable the wrong way once

26:03 is going to make them dump me

26:07 but i also want to make sure that the

26:09 average of my actions over time

26:12 paints a picture of someone who’s good

26:14 to be in a relationship with

26:16 yeah

