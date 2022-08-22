Jennah Bell, Jasmine Mans, and Alysia Harris – Waiting [Video]

By Button Poetry

Jennah Bell, Jasmine Mans, and Alysia Harris, performing at the Striver’s Row.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:07

[Music]

0:14

do

0:18

[Music]

0:28

so

0:31

[Music]

0:38

alone order to stay

0:42

nice

0:46

watching the tv screen and

0:50

all i can think is

0:55

will you dream of me as

0:59

you go to sleep

1:00

[Music]

1:03

no more restless nights of counting

1:07

sheep

1:10

i knew the kind of man i wanted to marry

1:13

when i watched my father

1:16

carry my grandfather’s dead body down

1:18

the steps

1:21

my grandfather died in bed with my nana

1:25

she said she saw his soul saw right out

1:29

of their attic window

1:31

he left his body in that bed to remind

1:34

her

1:34

that even without breath she can still

1:37

wake up to him she said he left silently

1:43

didn’t want to wake her up out of her

1:45

sleep as he got ready to leave kista

1:48

on the cheek gathered himself at the

1:50

foot of the bed

1:52

and didn’t take anything with her

1:55

him not even her smile

1:58

[Music]

2:02

and i would wake up to you

2:06

[Music]

2:19

i’m awake in a fairy

2:22

[Music]

2:29

don’t disturb the first time we met

2:38

we stood on a winter beach

2:41

ankles deep in sand under a sky of

2:45

unconstrained stars

2:47

the second time it didn’t work but i

2:49

hope the third time’s the charm

2:51

[Music]

2:53

i’ve never had the audacity before now

2:56

to wait for a heart but you said

2:58

sleep on him so i curled up on your

3:01

chest and learned

3:02

patience didn’t want to let the weight

3:05

of my tears wake your gorgeous the

3:07

mornings can be

3:08

so mortal and you often have bad dreams

3:12

i’ve caught you

3:13

mid-scream on a september night swore

3:16

then that i would kiss the fright from

3:18

your voice if you would let me but

3:20

that’s your

3:21

choice my love

3:24

[Music]

3:26

i’m awakened fairy tale

3:30

i

3:32

[Music]

3:37

[Music]

3:39

i want to know that there is a man in

3:41

heaven

3:43

waiting at the front gates checking his

3:45

breath straightening his tie

3:47

waiting me for me to arrive as beautiful

3:50

as the day i was when he first died

3:54

there’s a chest waiting for my eyes to

3:57

get heavy

3:58

there is someone out there finishing my

4:01

sentences

4:02

and the last of my laundry there’s

4:05

someone

4:05

out there making room on his pillow for

4:08

me

4:09

if not for my face at least a poem or

4:12

two

4:14

you are the first adult

4:18

i ever dated the only man

4:21

i never had to lay before if anyone

4:23

should

4:24

ever ask i would describe you as a

4:26

wealth of sundays

4:28

you gave me two feet of white calla

4:31

lilies made me feel like a bride that

4:33

friday night

4:34

you found treasure where thieves before

4:37

found trinkets they used to gamble my

4:39

bones for luck but there is honesty in

4:41

your touch

4:42

from naval up i have sailed your spine

4:45

straight as a whistle and

4:46

marveled at the industry of your mind

4:48

the last time i saw you you were just

4:51

as beautiful as the first so don’t blush

4:54

don’t look away just hold my gates

5:00

we can just stay in pain

5:04

we can just rest our heads

5:08

making

5:12

[Music]

5:21

we can just rest our

5:25

[Music]

5:30

i sat on your windowsill and i’m not

5:33

sure if you were taking a picture

5:35

of the new york city skyline or me

5:39

but i’ll take what i can get from you

5:42

you are still the last person i kissed

5:47

my grandfather left a dollar on the

5:49

nightstand he said gloria

5:51

go play these numbers for me because

5:55

this is my last dollar

5:57

[Music]

5:58

and you will always always be my last

6:03

[Music]

6:04

dreams

6:08

[Music]

6:18

i don’t

6:29

but i will take

6:38

[Applause]

6:42

[Music]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

