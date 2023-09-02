Jennifer Maanavi: One Park Swing Away From Opportunity

By Brian Wish

Jennifer Maanavi is an accomplished growth-minded entrepreneur and thought leader with more than 20 years of success across the health & wellness, fitness, and financial services industries. Leveraging extensive hands-on experience building and managing a global organization from the ground up, her broad areas of expertise include strategic planning, business development, marketing, branding, team building, leadership, corporate culture development, and change management.

In 2006, Jennifer co-founded Physique 57, a boutique fitness and media company that she expanded to four countries with multiple digital platforms. Physique 57 continues to grow its community with clients in over 120 countries. Jennifer is also a Management and Marketing Consultant for FitGrid, a fit-tech SaaS platform, and board member of The Barre Fitness Alliance, a newly formed non-profit serving the US barre fitness industry. She is a Techstars mentor and advises early-stage founders in the female consumer space.

Jennifer is a frequent speaker on business and entrepreneurship and has been featured on media outlets including Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg TV, Fox Business, the New York Times, and Inc.com. In addition, she is a guest lecturer at Columbia Business School. In recognition of her professional successes, Jennifer was awarded the 2013 Columbia Women in Business Distinguished Alumna Award. Physique 57 was awarded Mindbody’s 2020 Industry Icon Award and named 2022 Top 6 Beauty Brand in India by Vogue.

In this episode, Jennifer and Bryan discuss:

Jennifer’s rapid life shift into entrepreneurship

Why parents should instill confidence in their children

Believing in your own vision

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com