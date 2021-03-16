Read This if Someone Has Just Played With Your Heart

Between the ages of about 16 and 20, I was a self-confessed heartbreaker.

I used to seduce perfectly lovely men only to lead them on, mess them around and then discard them at the slightest irritation or hurdle.

But the joke’s on me because once I matured and set off on a search for true love, I was repeatedly led astray by similar cruelty.

There was the guy who messaged me sweet things daily, bought me thoughtful gifts, said I was uniquely wonderful and then transpired to be sleeping with “6 or 7” other women — something I only found out from one of his friends who took pity on me.

There was the guy who led me on a merry dance for months: desperate to see me one minute and then curiously absent the next.

There was the guy who told me I was everything he’d ever wanted right before he vanished in a puff of smoke, never to text me back again.

Heartbreakers are everywhere, and they usually come across as confident and self-assured; the reality is vastly different.

. . .

1. Heartbreakers are lost

It’s no coincidence my heartbreaker years were also my most confused. After a happy childhood, I experienced bullying for the first time and simultaneously my mum was diagnosed with cancer. It was as if someone had shaken the puzzle box of my life, and now I wasn’t sure how to put the pieces back together.

Do you know what’s not easy? Sitting with the pain of not knowing who you are or what you want from life and putting in the work to figure it out. It’s far easier to flit from person to person, feeding off their energy like some kind of deranged butterfly; it’s far easier to just keep trying people on for size and then blaming them for not being good enough.

Heartbreakers are all at sea.

They need you to want them because it makes them feel better about having no idea who they are. And they’ll always eventually drop you because they have no idea what they even want or need in a partner.

2. Heartbreakers feel powerless

There’s something deeply unflattering I’ve discovered about myself: I typically position myself as “the catch” in relationships. Nearly every romance that ended has been down to my finding some kind of irredeemable fault in my partner. This is something I’m still working to unravel today, and it’s been a contributing factor in my difficulty with accepting healthy relationships.

I’ve always believed I had all the power. But twist the kaleidoscope and things look very different. Over time, it’s become clear the powerlessness I experienced in my teenage years caused me to seek out a sense of control. I have an unconscious desire to dominate the outcome of any relationship — no matter the cost to myself or others.

Look closer at the behavior of anyone being callous with your heart, and you’ll see a desperate need for power and control. They have to be the one pulling the strings; if they surrender even for a moment, they might get hurt.

3. Heartbreakers are deeply insecure

Leading other people on was a behavior I equated with confidence.

I thought that because I could seduce just about anyone, I was clearly comfortable in my skin and sure of my worth. This myth was mirrored back to me by friends taken in by my bravado; “You’re so confident!” they’d say when I detailed another ridiculous conquest.

It was only when I let go of my heartbreaker ways and experienced my first committed relationship that my insecurity became glaringly obvious. Staying around long enough for my partner to really see me, flaws and all, was excruciating. I suffered from intense jealousy if my boyfriend so much as talked to another woman, had panic attacks if we argued and experienced recurrent nightmares in which he left me.

It became clear I was and had always been deeply insecure. Getting attention from others had papered over the cracks in my self-loathing, but I’d been too afraid to let anyone close enough to really know me. I hadn’t been living an adventurous, romance-filled life: I’d been hiding away.

At the core of any heartbreaker is the fear others will discover there’s something wrong with them; it’s far safer for them to reject you before you get the chance to reject them.

. . .

You may feel hurt when a heartbreaker takes your hopes and dreams only to scatter them recklessly to the wind; you may feel like you’re not special or good enough. But the irony of the situation is that the more awesome you are, the more a heartbreaker will feel validated and reassured by your attention, and the more likely they are to go after you. It’s not that they don’t see your value: it’s that they’re unconsciously afraid of it.

If you’ve been breadcrumbed, messed around, ghosted or otherwise, it doesn’t say anything about you. It’s the heartbreaker who’s a mess — and they probably don’t even know it.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

—

