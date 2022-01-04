4 Traits That Prevent People From Taking You Seriously

The actions we do without realizing form our bonds with other people. No matter how confident you act, reacting to an influence can spoil all your efforts.

This is one of the reasons why people do not take each other seriously or underestimate a person today. The little things we do make big changes. But are you aware of these little things?

So What Are the Reasons People Don’t Take You Seriously?

…

#1 You Don’t Know How to Say No

Today, borders are everything.

The most important behavior that forms a person’s personality is to draw a certain limit.

You determine how the people around you treat you. If you do not express a situation that you are uncomfortable with, the other person will continue to do so.

People are bad guys, it is necessary not to look at everything positively, anyone can do anything to you if you let them.

For this reason, you must first learn to say no. This is the first step to getting people to stop using you and start taking you seriously.

…

In the past, I used to pick up a friend from his door every morning on his way to college, and we went to class together. In the beginning, he would thank me very much for this behavior. Because I didn’t have to do this. But I was doing this job without any difficulty by saying that we are going to the same place. My friend was at the door every morning 4-5 minutes before my arrival.

After some time passed, this friend of mine started to make me wait. When I said 1, 2, 3 times, I looked and it became regular. I chose not to say anything to my friend. What would happen if I waited at the door for 5 minutes.

There I couldn’t open my mouth, then I had great regret. The behavior of the person who was grateful to me, in the beginning, had changed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

One morning I didn’t want to go to school and I texted my friend.

-“I’m not coming to class today, you go to school yourself”

Then this person started asking me how can I go to school now.

I was shocked.

He acted as if it was my duty to take him to school. But I caused the situation to be like this. The worst part is, I didn’t know how to say no back then. It was me who apologized at the end of the conversation.

This situation bothered me a lot, I never wanted to be treated like this. This is when I started saying no for the first time in my life.

…

You can politely do this. When my friend caused a nuisance, I started saying no and his actions towards me changed. We are back to the old times.

There is nothing wrong or shameful here. When you explain the situation and say no, you don’t lose anyone, on the contrary, you gain their respect. You get back the respect you lost.

…

#2 You Are Not Improving Yourself

One of the first things I notice when I meet a person is how much knowledge they have. I don’t understand how people spend their time in front of the TV. I don’t think these people have much self-respect.

People who get out of their comfort zone and work to improve themselves become much more valuable in my eyes. I want people around me who can add something to me. If you start improving yourself, you will see that people will start to take you seriously.

#3 Be Stylish, Not Shabby

Imagine if a guy in pressed trousers, a nice t-shirt, and a blazer sounds more serious to you, or his unit in sweatpants and a stained sweatshirt.

Taking care of your clothes plays a significant role in earning the respect of the people around you and taking you seriously. If you feel beautiful when you see yourself in the mirror when you leave the house, you will not only be more confident with the people you meet throughout the day, but they will also take you more seriously.

I say start organizing your wardrobe, never go out without perfume and always feel beautiful when you wear it.

#4 Stand by Your Word

No one wants defectors in their life. If you expect seriousness from people, you should start being serious in your life. The best part about it is knowing what you can and cannot do.

Do not make frivolous promises.

Take every word that comes out of your mouth seriously. If you’re saying something, stand behind it. If you can’t stop, don’t say that word. Even if you don’t lie, do what you say so that people take what you say seriously.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***