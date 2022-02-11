How To Get Your Ex Back

Back to the saddle from a painful breakup? Are you done with grieving the relationship?

Before getting back in the game, here are four questions to ask before considering getting back with an ex. If you remain sure you are up to play, here are ground rules what you shouldn’t do under ANY circumstances.

You won’t find advice on what you should wear or text. Manipulative techniques don’t work for the long term. They only emphasize your neediness, fear, and low self-esteem.

A word of caution, though. After applying my advice, you can expect the following:

Your ex starts contacting you every day.

Your ex starts stalking you on social media or through mutual friends.

They contact you casually to see what you are up to and act like they are interested in you. In other words, they will throw you a bone. If you grab it, they will know you are still their pet, and they wield all the power.

You get back with your ex.

You completely lose interest in your ex. You’re welcome.

Here is a slightly-satirical-but-still-true guide to getting your ex hooked and letting you off the hook.

No contact rule.

Your mind is hardwired for survival. It will push you to fear, obsession and possessiveness to keep you alive.

Our instincts rationalize that staying in contact with your ex will keep your relationship alive. Every time you call or text your ex, you advertise how needy and desperate you are. It is like a neon sign blasting: I have no respect for myself, why don’t you show me some?

When you think of being in a relationship as a ticket to happiness, a.k.a. survival, you will go to great lengths like acting out of neediness and desperation to get hold of a partner.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Don’t abandon yourself for the sake of stroking their ego. Low self-esteem is the biggest turn-off. When mating, people always prioritize confidence over insecurities.

It is time for ex-detox. Don’t contact your ex-partner under any circumstance. I don’t care if their grandmother died or your dog ran under the bus. I don’t care whether you have passed your exams or found the cure for cancer. They don’t care either.

Calling and texting only remind your ex why they didn’t want to be in a relationship with you in the first place. Do you know what is enticing?

Silence.

No DMs. No liking his photos. No poking him on social media. No driving around his hood. No posting pictures to attract his attention. There is no blocking. You go for the mute button. Exquisite silence. Nudge his curiosity.

They can’t miss you if they don’t know what losing you tastes like.

When you go silent, it gets curious. When there is no data to dig on you, there is a mystification over your persona. By doing nothing, you can impact everything.

Desperate attempts at proving your worth mean your relationship is already dead. If you woo with manipulation and feed off people’s insecurities, you end up in an inauthentic relationship.

When you desire something, and you get it quickly, the satisfaction from acquiring it fades as fast as you laid hands on it. But when you are close to getting what you want, you feel the tension building inside you and makes you appreciate the treasure even more.

You are this treasure. Act like it.

Raise your self-esteem.

Do you know why you are still attracted to your ex? Because you act like a fan and treat them like a celebrity.

Don’t look at your ex as an object to conquer. The problem with idealizing your ex causes you to develop unrealistic expectations. By falling for the potential of our crush, we ignore all the reasons they are incompatible with our future goals.

Your whole life is spinning around your former flame. You get high from the drama he stirred up in your life. You seek the drama because it is familiar. Your ex has programmed your mind for the rollercoaster of intoxicating emotions.

When you look at your ex-partner as a dopamine hit, no wonder you got yourself addicted.

After every high comes the low. The only way to mute the pain is to chase another high. The circle continues.

You can break the cycle by raising your self-worth. Learn how to set boundaries. Overcome limiting beliefs to become more attractive.

Instead of focusing on what your ex is doing, who is he doing it with, your focus should travel inward.

Treat yourself.

Design the best version you ever wanted to be. Not for your ex, but for yourself.

When the relationship ends, you feel a void to fill in. Investing in yourself is the answer. Establish a new identity outside your old relationship.

Who are you without your ex? How do you like to spend time without your ex? Eventually, you will learn how to be happy without your ex.

A fresh change in appearance always works wonders for your attitude. You don’t change to win your ex back. You do it to feel good in your body and mind. Live to express, not to impress.

Pilates was my always go-to. Apart from endorphins kicking in, I felt too hot for my ex to ever lay hands on me ever again.

The key is to redirect your focus from obsessive compulsion over your ex to implementing self-care. The best revenge is getting yourself to a place where you no longer care about revenge.

When you start prioritizing your needs, you no longer vibrate in the place of lack. And that is magnetic AF.

Have fun.

Be playful about your lifestyle. Experiment. Try new things.

When I was working at Sephora, having fun with makeup and being playful about it caused my sales to skyrocket. First, I took the neediness to sell off the pedestal. Second, it truly brought me joy.

Playfulness attracts people to you. Not only do you end up attracting your ex back, but you also match with people who match your vibes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Have fun in life, not to manipulate your ex into attraction, but to discover how amazing your life can be without them. Change your life before seeing if your ex fits into it.

Go out into the world. Spend time alone at a cosy coffee shop, drinking exceptional coffee. Journal. Make new friends. Work on your social skills.

Do some serious soul-searching.

Instead of exploiting the breakup to get bitter, use it to get wiser.

Looking good will not get your ex back and make them stay. Feeling good about yourself will make you attractive.

You can get somebody to sleep with you. That is a no-brainer. But you can’t get somebody to commit to you if you find it hard to commit to yourself.

Establish a morning routine. Start with cold showers. Journal through your feelings. Engage in evening meditation. Discover new books. Take up new forms of exercise. Ditch crappy food. Small changes add up to powerful habits.

Do what resonates with you. The point is to re-establish a new and healthier version of yourself. You want to strive for stability in your life.

Let them be.

One of the biggest secrets to let somebody miss you is to let go of them.

Attachment is one of the deadly wounds of any relationship. Letting go is a technique to a fulfulling life.

Detachment does not mean not caring. It is the opposite.

Detachment means you care enough about your sanity and wellbeing to take a step back from the emotional burnout. Just because your relationship is dead does not mean you have to go down with it.

Let go of the attachment to the relationship you have idealized long enough. Let go of checking them up on social media. Let go of the lie that your happiness is conditioned upon their presence in your life.

When you feel powerful, you let go of the need to control any external circumstance. It also applies to your ex.

Don’t freak out about your ex dating somebody else soon after the breakup. People don’t move on so quickly. How you react to their new romance is the key to how your relationship unfolds.

When your self-esteem is high, their new status does not scare you. After all, if your ex did not realize your value, it is not your job to shove the prize down his or her throat.

If they are blind to your light, it is their loss, not the end of your brilliance.

Cheers to self-love.

Love is hot. But do you know what is sexier? Self-respect, dignity and choosing yourself over anybody else.

Why would you ever choose to be with someone who does not want to be with you in the first place?

You are willing to go to great lengths to manipulate somebody into falling in love with you all over again, but you forget to have an honest conversation with yourself about reasons you should walk away from that relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We tend to apply lower standards to romantic relationships than to our friendships.

You wouldn’t buy a car that does not serve you. You wouldn’t tolerate a friend who talks shit about you. Then why would you tolerate not loving yourself?

Whatever behaviour you perpetuate after the breakup, the same treatment you will get back, even if the two of you end up together again.

Let’s say you wait around for a text or schedule your day to “accidentally” bump into him at the gym. Let’s say you do get back together, and you still put your plan on hold just in case he wants to hang out. If you allow for being treated like a doormat, he will walk all over you. No matter the status of your relationship.

Thank U, Next.

The healthiest place to start reconsidering getting back with an ex is:

when you don’t expect a fixed outcome,

when you are emotionally stable,

feel comfortable being alone.

When you want to rekindle a healthy and thriving relationship because you feel good either way, your comeback may actually work.

Although, if you have reached a place when your ex remains a history because you have uncovered your worthiness when riding solo, I salute you.

Parting ways is healthier than trying to force a relationship that makes you feel like shit, sabotages your identity, and cultivates more problems for both of you.

It’s natural to miss your ex, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good idea to rekindle a romance.

I hope you are ready to blast “Thank U, Next.”

…

Thank you for reading! Join my e-mail list here to stay in touch. I’d love to hear what you’re thinking.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***