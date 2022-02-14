Valentine’s Day Sucks. Here’s 6 Reasons Why.

As school holidays come to an end and my children return to their regularly scheduled programming, I return to my computer in the hope of remembering how to place words into actual sentences after relishing in eight weeks of hot girl (aka as lazy-girl-who-didn’t-leave -the-couch) summer.

At my desk, sun scorches through the window. Outside, blowflies compete for the shade of the eaves as hot north winds swirl dead leaves over dead grass over dead hope of the La Niña wet summer that never quite made it to South Australia — empty rainwater tanks see me showering in underground bore water that smells like rusted iron and leaves a sexy scum on my skin as people in the supermarket eye my trolley loaded with cask water and whisper doomsday prepper behind their N95 masks.

Summer has well and truly lost its glossy shine and I have well and truly had enough of mosquito bites keeping me awake at night and half the beach coming home in my car and hearing everyone say wow it’s hot out there and going to bed in broad daylight still at 9pm and honestly there are just so many reasons to despise February but the one that outshines all?

Valentine’s Day.

As if this month couldn’t get any worse, we’re forced to endure the most cringe-worthy day of the year.

Every. f*cking. year.

PLEASE GOD MAKE IT STOP. And yes, it’s true — I am a poet who has been known on the odd occasion to write about love. And yes, my star sign is on the Gemini-Cancer cusp so in theory this should make me fifty percent romantic, or thereabouts.

But there’s romance, and there’s… Valentine’s Day romance. The faux romance. The antithesis romance. The commercialised romance. The obligatory-test-of-how-much-I-love-you romance.

I understand how polarising and contentious this may be for those out there who, like, actually like Valentine’s Day and probably, like, use love heart filters on Snapchat and like, cry while watching reality television but if you’re kind of on the fence about the whole thing and need some arm-twisting as to why February 14th sucks, here’s my 6 most convincing reasons:

1. Expectation

Omg, we’ve only been dating for a month, do I actually have to get him something for Valentine’s day? We’ve been together five years now, do I have to cook her dinner when the cricket is on tonight? My girlfriend just rang to tell me her BFF got engaged and I only got her a box of chocolates, I’m totally screwed. GOD THE PRESSURE I CAN’T BREATHE. This is especially true for the avoidant-attachments out there (I’m not terrified of commitment, you’re terrified of commitment). Too much expectation on Valentine’s Day will send the relationship down in flames. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

2. Obligation

Nothing says I love you more than being forced into gestures of commercialised romance. OTT Hallmark cards, love-heart-shaped-everything, generic identical red roses from generic identical florists, lingerie that dictates we MUST have sex tonight even if we’ve eaten an entire box of love-heart-shaped chocolate and find ourselves in a sugar coma feeling dazed and confused. Naw, and who said romance was dead?

3. Cliché

Oh, how I love a good cliché, said no one ever. Clichés are the worst at the best of times, but never more so than where romance is concerned. Clichéd romantic songs, clichéd romantic movies. Flowers, teddy bears, chocolates, 50 Shades Of Grey , pink and red outfits, pink and red table settings, pink and red balloons, pink and red candles. THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX, PEOPLE.

4. Social Etiquette

For many, Valentine’s Day raises the issue of social awkwardness. Because if we greet others accordingly on special days, ie, Happy Birthday, Happy New Year’s Day, Happy Mother’s/Father’s Day etc, do we then say Happy Valentine’s Day to people we pass on our morning jog? Our pharmacist? The grocery delivery guy? If we greet our work colleagues in such a manner will they think we’re practicing correct social etiquette or sexually harassing them? Genuine concerns the socially awkward among us lose sleep over.

5. Lists

HOLD THE PHONE THERE IS ANOTHER TOP 10 LIST ON HOW TO CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY THIS YEAR. Or top 10 gifts I can buy. Or top 10 songs to put on my V-Day playlist. Or top 10 ways to make him fall in love with me. Enough of the lists, already. Get your lists out of my newsfeed so I can return to scrolling cat memes and over-40-skincare-products. Oh, wait.

6. Social Media

If there’s anything more nauseating than regular Insta-perfect couple photos, it’s Insta-perfect couple photos on V-Day steroids. #besthusbandever #datenight #loveyoutothemoonandback #solucky. DEAR GOD IT HURTS MY EYES. Seriously, nobody wants to look at their friends getting engaged while they’re home on the couch alone getting drunk. Have the decency to keep that shit to yo’self. And I would like to extend a warm thank you to Hallmark for reminding me that without a significant other, how truly worthless my life is.

…

You’re no doubt reading this thinking I’m just some cynic who’s been dumped one too many times, and look, you’d be right.

We aren’t just born with these avoidant-attachment tendencies; it takes many years of rejection and abandonment to perfect such thorough aversion to relationships.

It goes without saying I’m no expert in love. What I do know, however, is I’m not interested in token gestures of commercialised romance. I’m not interested in a declaration of love dictated by a calendar date or marketing strategy; in posting Instagram photos on February 14th just so I can prove to the world that I’m loved — at least, in that moment.

I want the real stuff. Give me the Saturday night folding socks, the Sunday afternoon budgeting, the Monday morning alarm. Give me the exhausted falling into bed together at night after a day of dealing with children. Give me the arguing over whose turn it is to do the dishes, the laughter at times you’d rather be crying, the arms to collapse into when your world is falling apart, the hand gently squeezed to say, I’m here, the carrying of one another’s pain and grief and sadness, the celebrating of success and joy and special moments never forgotten.

I once read that true romance comes unscheduled, unruly. Anyone can practice romance one day of the year, but showing up for someone every day of the year? That takes some hard work, compromise and sacrifice. But says so much more about love than any Hallmark card ever could.

