By Steve Kastenbaum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irY8KrmRR9E

This video story, by Soledad O’Brien Productions for TIME and The Hechinger Report, examines the consequences of the SCOTUS decision about affirmative action.

LOS ANGELES — Jamila Chambers remembers when recruiters came to interview students at Occidental College with a clear mission: They wanted a diverse workforce.

They interviewed juniors for internships that often led to full-time offers. Finance firms came and ran affinity information sessions and job shadowing programs for first- and second-year students.

“They would specifically say: ‘We’re looking for BIPOC students. We’re looking for first-gen students. We’re looking for LGBTQIA+ students,’” said Chambers, executive director of the school’s Hameetman Career Center.

Not anymore. Those pipelines, Chambers said, have “dried up.”

After a divided Supreme Court gutted race-conscious admissions in 2023, colleges could no longer give an edge to Black and Latino applicants over white and Asian applicants in the name of diversity, ushering in a new era for higher education. That meant the end of policies aimed at turning around historically low representation and systemic discrimination.

Affirmative Action This story is part of a series produced by The Hechinger Report and Soledad O’Brien Productions about the ongoing impact of the Supreme Court ruling. Read more

The court’s ruling — which 2 out of 3 American adults said was “mostly a good thing” — did not address or change hiring laws nor mention employer efforts to make workplaces more inclusive.

Yet many employers have since dismantled existing efforts to recruit diverse workers on college campuses, reporting by The Hechinger Report and Soledad O’Brien Productions found.

Company leaders removed or revised diversity language, changed recruitment strategies and reconsidered how they built pools of candidates, according to a Columbia Business School study based on a survey of human resources professionals. Half of those surveyed who were familiar with the ruling mistakenly believed it applied to workplaces; others feared becoming a target of lawsuits, public criticism or political attention.

They’re facing a hostile atmosphere. In January 2025, as one of the first acts of his second term, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that attacked so-called diversity, equity and inclusion hiring programs across federal agencies and contractors.

Calling these efforts “discriminatory and illegal,” the order also pressured private employers to follow suit — including publicly traded corporations, large nonprofits and universities with big endowments.

Fear of drawing Trump’s ire appears to be the major reason many private employers have removed racial and gender representation goals from their hiring pipelines. Conservative legal activists used the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action at colleges as a road map for targeting workplace programs that prioritize diversity.

The Heritage Foundation, an influential conservative think tank, urged businesses to remove or revoke corporate DEI positions, warning state and federal governments not to contract with corporations that have such statements.

The full impact the ban on affirmative action at colleges will have on job placement won’t be known until 2028, once the first class of college students admitted since the decision graduates and enters the workforce. But one of the starkest consequences of both the court ruling and the pressures of the second Trump administration is already clear, as colleges and workplaces alike retreated from promises to fight racism and injustice through bolstered diversity programs that they made after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“I feel like this is clearly a backlash to that moment,” said Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University who has studied affirmative action, noting that previously, a focus on racial justice “felt like a moral imperative.”

Bryan J. Cook, director of higher education policy in the Work, Education, and Labor Division at the Urban Institute, said what he sees so far in early workforce trends is concerning, although he added that the midterm election’s sweeping verdict on Trump “could have some impact. With Dems controlling the House and Senate, it will be interesting to see if Congress pushes back on the administration’s anti-DEI efforts, including some to the DOJ investigations into schools’ admissions practices.”

More than three dozen major companies contacted for this story — among them Meta, Google, Walmart, Target and Goldman Sachs — declined to discuss their recruiting practices, a stark contrast to companies’ previously publicized efforts to diversify their workforces.

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In addition, dozens of colleges approached for interviews would not make their career staff available or did not respond. Several counselors agreed to talk only if neither they nor their schools were named, citing concern about drawing the attention of the Trump administration.

Related: Facing legal threats, colleges back off race-based programs

Following the court’s decision, Black enrollment declined or remained flat at nearly all highly selective private and public colleges — the 85 that accept 25 percent or less of applicants — and the same was true of Hispanic enrollment at more than half of those institutions.

For example, at Harvard University (one of the defendants in the Supreme Court case), the percentage of incoming students who are Black has fallen by nearly half since 2023. That year, they made up 18 percent of the first-year class, while in 2026, they’re just 9.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the path to the most prestigious entry-level jobs is also narrowing to favor students from a smaller set of largely private elite colleges — places where the entering classes are becoming less diverse, said Matt Sigelman, president of The Burning Glass Institute, a labor research firm.

Before the decision, when companies and recruiters had broader diversity goals, they were casting a wider net, Sigelman said. And though the court decision was about college admissions, employers “could see the writing on the wall and changed the way they were hiring.”

They put together guidance they were getting from the Department of Labor along with changes in the political culture, said Sigelman, and “in many cases pulled back from their diversity goals.’’

Burning Glass looked at the careers of 300,000 college graduates who entered the workforce between 2023 and 2025 to understand who landed where, and specifically who got jobs at the most competitive firms.

Over that period, the share of those hires coming from the most elite colleges rose by nearly a third, according to the firm’s research, which typically draws on large databases of online career profiles, such as those on LinkedIn, and job postings.

The results suggest that landing a good first job increasingly depends on which college a student gets into, and Sigelman thinks first-generation and minority students will remain at a particular disadvantage if they aren’t already known to employers.

“What started as a decision about who gets admitted to college ultimately plays out in who gets a shot at the best employment,” Sigelman said.

Other research on recruiting points yields similar findings. While nearly 60 percent of 150 major employers identified diversity as a priority for determining where to send campus recruiters in 2022, that figure was down to 31 percent in 2025, according to a survey by Veris Insights, a recruiting research firm. Over the same period, the share of major companies recruiting exclusively from a short list of schools rose from 17 percent to 26 percent, the survey found.

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There are also early signs that internships — an important employment pipeline for college students — are becoming more difficult for minority students to obtain, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, which connects college career offices with the employers that recruit from them.

NACE tracks the makeup of corporate internship programs, one of the main pipelines that companies used to diversify their workforce. It found that from 2021 to 2024, white students made up 50 to 53 percent of those interns.

In the cohort that ran from fall 2024 through summer 2025, spanning Trump’s return to office, that share rose to 59 percent, said Shawn VanDerziel, NACE’s president and CEO, who added that the weak job market, artificial intelligence and inflation make it difficult to interpret this trend.

Related: After affirmative action: Four takeaways – and puzzles – from college admissions data

California had already banned race-based affirmative action in public university admissions in 1996, with lasting consequences for students’ education and economic prospects, studies found. Still, recruiters regularly visited California’s campuses seeking out students of color, first-generation students and women in science and engineering.

But now, at the University of California, Berkeley, Santina Pitcher, senior associate director of employer relations, said federal agencies “from the Peace Corps to the State Department” have told her they can no longer explicitly recruit for diversity.

Recruiters “weren’t approaching us in the same way” at Pomona College after the court ruling, said Hazel Raja, associate dean and senior director of the career development office on the private Claremont, California, campus.

“My assumption is that there was a little bit of everybody pulling back to begin with, and then reassessing ways that they could still diversify their workforce in ways that still allowed for them to stay above the law in light of the policy changes,” Raja said.

At San Jose State University, where more than 40 percent of students are the first in their families to attend college, the career center renamed some programs soon after the federal government changed its guidance in response to Trump’s executive order. References to DEI disappeared.

What was once called a diversity job fair has been renamed the October Fest job and internship fair, said Lisa Trikofski, the assistant director of employment engagement at the campus career center.

Students say they can feel a shift underway.

At San Jose State last spring, students moved through a career fair with resumes and rehearsed handshakes, navigating booths for companies that were looking to recruit. Winnie Tuban, who is Filipino and first in her family to go to college, said she enrolled at the school because it sits at the center of the design world she wanted to enter in California’s Silicon Valley, close to headquarters for several tech company giants.

Apple, Google, Meta, Adobe and Zoom actively recruited San Jose State graduates over the years and hired scores of them. Tuban has since graduated and ultimately found a job at a small startup in San Francisco on her own, not through recruiters.

She said she found the landscape “discouraging. I feel like regardless of where you stand politically, when you’re living as a person of color and you hear that they’re ‘going to war on DEI,’ it makes it feel like you’re not welcome in that space.”

Psychology major Daniella Mensah was 2 years old when her family immigrated from Ghana. Her father works in government and her mother is a hairdresser, and she worries that students like her — people of color looking for their first job — are increasingly being overlooked because of policy changes.

“I think a lot of companies don’t feel the need to work hard to allow other people of different backgrounds into those positions,” Mensah said. “It feels like an afterthought,” she added. “I think that has definitely affected the population entering those roles.”

There are many who believe that giving preferences to students like Mensah for both college admissions and jobs based on their identity is just wrong, including Frederick Hess, director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C.

That idea, Hess said, “far too often seems to have been reduced to counting the number of people from a particular race or ethnic group.”

In his view, real diversity would also mean hiring people from different regions, social classes, religions and political outlooks. “Businesses can’t pretend that selecting employees based on skin color is a good proxy for all of the rich differences that they say they want to attend to.”

Related: After George Floyd’s killing, many colleges pledged to do better for Black students: Will anything change?

Back at Occidental, Chambers, who is Black and in her 50s, worries her students are entering a job market where the legal and policy protections she relied on early in her career are being stripped away.

In her office, she keeps a picture of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, who was 6 years old when she integrated an all-white elementary school in New Orleans in 1960.

Bridges did that “so I can work in higher ed,” Chambers said.

Now, she is having conversations with her own children that echo the conversations her parents had with her, in a very different era.

“It is a challenge,” she said. “But we’re up for it.”

Liz Willen and Maxine Paul Emile contributed reporting to this story about the end of affirmative action. It’s the third in a series of articles accompanying a documentary produced by a partnership between The Hechinger Report and Soledad O’Brien Productions, about the ongoing impact of the Supreme Court ruling. Hechinger is a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for the Hechinger newsletter. To contact the editor on this story, reach [email protected]

This article first appeared on The Hechinger Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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Previously Published on hechingerreport.org with Creative Commons License

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