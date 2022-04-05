Job Satisfaction Hits 20-Year Low Across U.S. Workforce, Lowest Among ‘Zillennials’

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetLife’s 20th annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study (EBTS) released today finds ‘Zillennials’ have assumed a new level of influence in the workplace when it comes to the whole employee experience. Zillennials, a micro-generation born between 1993-1998 that has increased in size by more than 5 million workers over the last 5 years,1 are demanding a work culture and environment that better aligns with their personal values. The report finds they are the least satisfied in their jobs – amid a 20-year low across all generations – and more than half of Zillennials (53%) say having an unfulfilling job is currently a top source of stress.

“Benefits are critical, but they don’t exist in a silo. Employers should be offering comprehensive packages that both complement and reinforce the other critical elements of the employee experience. If they don’t, they risk losing this vital sector of the workforce to an employer who will.” Tweet this

Over the last 20 years, MetLife’s EBTS has examined workers’ shifting perceptions of their employers as work-life balance, purposeful work, and supportive cultures have newly emerged as key retention-driving aspects of the employee experience. In that time, long-term data shows a change in expectations driven by younger employees during the pandemic, as well as a trend of younger employees being less likely to conform to traditional workplace conventions due to evolving values and priorities.

As they continue to struggle with burnout and social isolation two years into the pandemic – with 53% having sought mental health help in the last year (vs. 31% of all employees) – Zillennials feel more strongly than other employees that their employer is doing only the “minimum possible” to help them adapt to their new working environments (41% vs. 36%, respectively). As a result, the report finds Zillennials are now more discerning than other generations in evaluating their employers, considering all aspects of the employee experience beyond traditional benefits.

“It’s clear we’ve reached a critical inflection point in the workplace, and employers across industries should not only be taking note, but should also see this as an important opportunity for reflection and growth,” said Todd Katz, executive vice president, Group Benefits at MetLife. “As employees rethink not only how, but also why they work, Zillennials are quickly setting a new standard for evaluating the employee experience. By using this generation’s expectations as a barometer for success, employers can evolve to meet their needs in stride – which is important, particularly as Zillennials gain a stronger foothold in the workforce.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Supporting the Whole Employee Experience

As Zillennials seek fulfilment at work, many are looking for purpose-driven environments that meet their shifting priorities. More interested in companies that provide a clear sense of purpose – with less than half (46%) willing to stay with a company that doesn’t have a clear and positive company purpose (vs. 57% of all employees) – Zillennials’ new needs go beyond traditional benefits to include enhanced interest in an employer’s stance on environmental and ethical issues (45%), as well as diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) resource groups (40%), both of which have emerged as “must-have” employer expectations for this age group. According to the study, while more pronounced among Zillennials, this shift is consistent with that of other generations – in particular, younger employees – who are expressing similar priorities in 2022.

A work culture that taps into and improves employee social and mental health has also become a top consideration for Zillennials. According to the report, recognizing the importance of employees’ lives outside of work, and policies that place boundaries on employees’ working hours both rose in importance by double-digit percentages in the last two years (by 13% and 11%, respectively). This too is reflective of Gen Z and millennial employees, the study found.

Reinforcing Foundational Benefits to Improve Well-being & Job Satisfaction

As employers consider how to improve the employee experience, the report found thinking holistically about benefits can help – particularly as one in four Zillennials (27%) say they have considered leaving their employer for an improved benefits package over the past year (vs. 19% of all employees). Traditional benefits remain of high importance to Zillennials; this is particularly true of legal plans, life insurance, and hospital indemnity insurance, which jumped 25 percentage points, 23 percentage points, and 19 percentage points since 2017 among this age range, respectively.

In the same turn, this group is also increasingly expressing interest in new benefits, such as student debt assistance, with 50% calling it a “must-have.” When asked which would most improve their well-being, Zillennials cited paid and unpaid leave benefits (74%); work-life management programs (67%); mental wellness benefits, including employee assistance programs (EAP) and reimbursement for therapy sessions (62%); and programs to support their financial needs (55%) as top priorities.

“When it comes to improving job satisfaction, loyalty, and retention, employers need to think of benefits as the foundation of the whole employee experience,” said Katz. “Benefits are critical, but they don’t exist in a silo. Employers should be offering comprehensive packages that both complement and reinforce the other critical elements of the employee experience. If they don’t, they risk losing this vital sector of the workforce to an employer who will.”

1. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics | Labor Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey (2017 – 2021)

Research Methodology

MetLife’s 20th annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study (EBTS) was conducted in November 2021 and consists of two distinct studies fielded by Rainmakers CSI – an international strategy, insight and planning consultancy. The employer survey includes 2,737 interviews with benefits decision makers and influencers at companies with at least two employees. The core employee survey consists of 3,041 interviews with full-time employees, ages 21 and over, at companies with at least two employees.

About Rainmakers CSI

Rainmakers CSI is a global strategy, insight and planning consultancy. Since its inception in 2007, Rainmakers CSI has worked collaboratively with leading companies to help define opportunities for brands, categories and businesses. Its expertise spans across Financial Services, Food and Drink, Beauty, Healthcare, Telecoms, Technology, Entertainment, and Travel. Rainmakers CSI is headquartered in London and its programs and client relationships span all continents, with 50 percent of its work originating in the US. For more information, visit www.rainmakerscsi.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Contacts

Media Contact:

Liz Harish

929-343-7473

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock