Job Seekers Like Companies That Say Black Lives Matter

By Amy McCaig-Rice University

Those businesses also have bigger bottom lines, according to the research.

The research appears in the journal Human Resource Management. It examines what happens to businesses that offer public declarations of support for the Black community after race-related “mega-threats“—defined as negative, large-scale, diversity-related incidents that receive significant media attention.

“IT’S CRITICAL THAT ORGANIZATIONS ARE AUTHENTIC IN THEIR STANCES ON SOCIETAL ISSUES AND NOT JUST ‘TALKING THE TALK.’”

The research was conducted in three parts, surveying people in many different age and ethnic groups. In the first study, prospective employees evaluated a business—Ben and Jerry’s—that publicly supported the Black community following these mega-threats. The researchers found that prospective employees viewed these statements of support as a signal that the company valued diversity and inclusion. Those prospective employees also expressed a greater desire to work for Ben and Jerry’s.

The second study described a fictitious organization that responded to race-related mega-threats by publicly stating their support for Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, or no movement at all. Prospective employees perceived higher levels of support for diversity and inclusion when the organization issued a statement supporting Black Lives Matter, which was also associated with a greater desire to work for the business.

Finally, the third study examined how institutional support for diversity and inclusion affects a company’s bottom line. Companies whose employees perceived higher levels of support for diversity and inclusion (which was assessed using ratings that current and former employees submitted to Glassdoor.com) also reported higher revenue than businesses whose employees did not feel that way.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mikki Hebl, chair of psychology at Rice University and one of the study’s coauthors, says the findings underscore the power that can lie in organizations’ public expressions of solidarity with marginalized communities, but warned that public statements “are just the first step.”

“By investing in the well-being of their employees and employees’ communities, organizations can play a really important role in moving society closer to a world where everyone can thrive, tragic race-based incidents are few and far between, and the issues that make these statements necessary—including systemic violence, inequality, and lack of organizational support for marginalized employees—are no longer a reality,” she says.

Abby Corrington, an assistant professor of management at Providence College, was the study’s lead author and emphasizes the increased attention that both consumers and employees are paying to businesses’ activism related to things like social justice and climate change.

“It’s critical that organizations are authentic in their stances on societal issues and not just ‘talking the talk,’” she says. “People expect to see action—follow-through on commitments, investment in marginalized communities, and ongoing engagement.”

Coauthors are from Stanford University and Rice.

Source: Rice University

Original Study DOI: 10.1002/hrm.22119

—

This post was previously published on FUTURITY.ORG and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com