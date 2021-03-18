John Krasinski Net Worth: 3 Lessons From His Path to Wealth

John Krasinski Net Worth 2021: $80 million.

John Krasinski is most well known for his role as Jim Halpert on NBC’s hit sitcom The Office. The show aired from 2005 to 2013, and while this role may be what got John Krasinksi his start, it certainly wasn’t the only thing that contributed to his success and wealth. Since his time on The Office came to an end, John has starred in and written for dozens of other productions, adding millions of dollars to his bank account.

Net Worth: $80 Million Born: October 20, 1979 Source of Wealth: Actor, Filmmaker, Writer, Director Nationality: United States of America Last Updated: 2021

After getting a huge start to his career from his lead role as Jim on The Office, John didn’t stick to just TV shows, as he’s seen tons of success with feature-length films and other series for streaming apps that he’s worked on.

As of 2021, John Krasinski’s net worth is reported at about $80 million. Below you’ll be able to read a quick outline of John’s upbringing and his path to success, along with some tips about the knowledge we can gain from his journey to the top.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Early Life and Personal Life

John Burke Krasinski was born on October 20th, 1979, in Brighton, Boston, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. He’s the youngest of three boys born to his mother, Mary Clare, and his father, Ronald Krasinski. John’s mother was of Irish descent, and his father had Polish heritage, raising their children in Newton, a neighborhood in suburban Boston.

Krasinski attended Newton South High School and graduated in 1997. John taught English abroad in Costa Rica before going on to study English at Brown University. In college, John helped coach youth basketball and was part of a comedy group called ‘Out of Bounds,’ which is most likely where he began to get a feel for the performing arts.

After graduating from Brown as a playwright, Krasinski would go on to study at the National Theater Institute, the Actors Center, and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In 2010, Krasinski married his wife Emily Blunt. Together they have two daughters.

John Krasinski Career and Path to Wealth

Starting Out

After finishing his education, John moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. While in New York, John would make an income by starring in commercials, guest-starring on TV shows, doing readings of off-Broadway plays, working as a writer, and at one point in 2000, even working as an intern scriptwriter on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

While Krasinski wasn’t making a bad living, he continued to look upwards and moved his career forward. Eventually, John’s efforts would come to fruition when he got his first big break after being cast by NBC for The Office.

The Office

John would have his breakthrough moment in 2004 when he was cast for one of the main roles on the NBC sitcom, The Office, a remake of the popular British sitcom.

John played Jim Halpert, one of the two main love interest characters on the show (along with Pam, played by Jenna Fischer), and appeared in every episode of the series, giving him massive exposure. His character Jim was best known for breaking the “third wall” and looking directly at the camera.

Via: Giphy

Krasinski would write and direct episodes of The Office from time to time and see success as a director in other fields after The Office.

A Quiet Place

John would direct and star in multiple films while also working on The Office, including Something Borrowed and Promised Land.

However, when The Office came to an end in 2013, John would find work starring in movies, writing scripts, directing films, and eventually, would have another breakthrough in his career with a film he directed and co-wrote: A Quiet Place.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Krasinski proved his directorial acumen with this film, spearheading another branch of his flourishing career by demonstrating one more of his talents. The film was released in 2018 by Paramount Pictures and holds a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, grossing over $340 million worldwide at the box office with a budget of only $17 million.

In fact, it did so well that A Quiet Place Part II is coming in May 2021.

Jack Ryan

Four months before the premiere of A Quiet Place, Krasinski had produced and starred in the television series Jack Ryan.

After the series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018, it was renewed for a second season on the back of A Quiet Place’s success, which premiered shortly after its release. From here forward, Krasinski’s career will certainly continue to grow in all avenues of the filmmaking world!

John Krasinski Net Worth of $80 Million

John Krasinski’s net worth of $80 million has, of course, compounded over time, with the majority of his earnings now coming from feature-length films that he has either written, produced, directed, or starred in. While we can be certain that John Krasinski’s net worth is high, it isn’t easy to get a 100% exact estimate because of how many types of income he has brought in.

The Office

John Krasinski starred in The Office for its entire duration from 2005 to 2013. Although he started off making about $25,000 per episode for the first three seasons, he would eventually find himself getting a pretty significant raise from season 4 and onwards. After season 4, it’s estimated that Krasinski was earning about $100,000 to $125,000 per episode, a little less than co-star Steve Carell.

With this data, after adding up all of The Office’s episodes, John’s total earnings from the show come out to about $15 million on the low end without accounting for any other raises or bonuses.

Earnings estimate: $18 million

Feature Length Films and Other Projects

This is where it gets difficult to pin the exact number that contributes to John Krasinski’s net worth.

Since Krasinski’s exact earnings for most of his projects haven’t been explicitly released, we have to make some educated guesses. The biggest project Krasinski has worked on so far in terms of total gross income has been A Quiet Place, where the budget was only $17 million, but the film grossed more than $340 million.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With numbers like these, it’s safe to assume that Krasinski took home something in the ballpark of a high director salary combined with a high actor salary, which are the parts he played in producing this film. The number for these salaries combined could be anywhere from $25 to $45 million.

This income, combined with Krasinski’s countless other jobs producing, writing for, and directing other projects, really skyrockets the estimate for John Krasinski’s net worth. Especially considering that one of his projects, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, costs around $8 to $10 million per episode.

Earnings estimate: $57 million

Is $80 Million a Low Estimated Net Worth?

I’m totaling $75 million earned from the above, and I think I’m being conservative.

The above figures are potentially low, especially when it comes to his movie earnings. Krasinski did many other films throughout his career that we are not accounting for and could have added up to some substantial earnings. The above also doesn’t include things like real estate or other investment growth.

While $80 million could be right, I wouldn’t be surprised if the actual net worth for John Krasinski was north of $100 million.

3 Lessons from John Krasinski’s Path to Wealth

Watching John Krasinski as a hilarious actor in The Office is entertaining, but we can also learn something from his success.

Below are three lessons to take away from Krasinski’s success and path to wealth.

1. Don’t Put All Your Eggs in One Basket

From the beginning of his career in the performing arts industry, Krasinski would never just do one thing.

John would become an expert director, well-known American actor (both on-screen and on stage), and producer. On top of this, Krasinski also has gone on to start his own YouTube channel, SGM (Some Good News), where he highlights good news from around the world. Even this side hustle has seen considerable success!

Plus, John’s channel and other projects outside of film add to his net worth with ad revenue and other income streams.

Being able to diversify and utilize all of your talents translates perfectly to investing and growing wealth. If all of your wealth is in one asset, that one asset controls your entire net worth. Diversifying helps to derisk your portfolio.

2. Always Give 110%

Another thing that set John Krasinski apart from his colleagues was his dedication to his craft. Krasinski would always go above and beyond to ensure that his finished product was not just good, but great.

For example, when working on The Office, a show about employees at a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Krasinski actually visited Scranton to prepare for his role. While there, John interviewed actual paper company employees about their jobs and even filmed shots of Scranton that ended up being used in the opening credits for The Office.

Giving your absolute best for a project or a job can do nothing but ensure that the outcome is great, so there’s really no downside!

3. Be On the Lookout for Opportunities

Although Krasinski was doing alright financially during his time in New York City, that didn’t stop him from still looking upwards for newer, greater opportunities, which eventually lead to him landing his part in The Office.

While you may be comfortable where you are, it is beneficial to be on the lookout for bigger and better things and know when to move on from dead ends.

Being a great writer, comedian, and actor, it only makes sense that John Krasinski has a load of memorable quotes.

Here are some of my favorites:

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life. And I’m really sensitive, so I take even small mistakes as huge ones.” – John Krasinski

“It’s funny: I’ve always had the analogy of a snow globe, that Hollywood is a snow globe. No, it’s true. If you shake it up, you can look at it and really enjoy it. But don’t ever go in. Don’t ever buy into it and be like, ‘I deserve all of this!’ because it can go away at any time, so just have a lot of fun.” – John Krasinski

“My main focus is to always try to be myself first, and then, hey, if I wear a cool jacket, that’s a bonus.” – John Krasinski

Summary: John Krasinski Net Worth and What We Can Learn

John Krasinski Net Worth: $80 Million

Hopefully, learning about John Krasinski and the story of how he came to find success and wealth was entertaining and educational for you.

John Krasinski’s successes may seem enormous and unachievable to most. However, it’s important to realize that these successes compounded over decades, with one opening a door to another, or some not leading anywhere at all, which is why John benefits so much from maintaining a diverse skillset. This brings us back to the lessons we can glean from John’s success story:

Never put all your eggs in one basket Always give 110% Know how to spot a good opportunity

Remembering these lessons in your day-to-day life and when considering questions pertaining to wealth will help guide you in the right direction.

—

Previously Published on juststartinvesting.com

—

on Flickr