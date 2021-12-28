Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / John Lee Dumas: How to Put in the Reps and Become a Person of Value

John Lee Dumas: How to Put in the Reps and Become a Person of Value

Championship Leadership Podcast

By Evan Johnson

 

  • Champions put in the reps.
  • What is it you can do now that you can be a champion at?
  • Take action every single day.
    • Getting momentum is one of the hardest things to get.
    • When you get momentum, you’re unstoppable.
  • You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.
    • Make sure you’re not the smartest person in the room. You’ll rise to their level.
  • Look in the mirror and tell yourself: “I’m not trying to become a person of success, I am trying to become a person of value.”

Important Quotes:

“I didn’t just jump in and know what to do, I needed to be trained.”

“You just keep getting better when you put in the work.”

“It is your job to hold on for dear life.”

“What have you been doing wrong?”

More On John Lee Dumas:

John Lee Dumas (JLD) is the host of Entrepreneurs on Fire, an award winning podcast where he interviews the worlds most successful Entrepreneurs.

Past guests include Tony Robbins, Barbara Corcoran, Gary Vaynerchuk and thousands more.

With over 2000 episodes, 70 million downloads and 1 million monthly listens, JLD has built a media empire with a massive fan base aptly called ‘Fire Nation’.

Learn more about JLD’s journey from US Army Officer to Corporate America to Entrepreneurs on Fire in The Journey.

Resources:

Learn more about John Lee Dumas at EOFire.com!

 

Previously Published on natebailey.org

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

