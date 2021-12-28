John Lee Dumas: How to Put in the Reps and Become a Person of Value

By Evan Johnson

Champions put in the reps.

What is it you can do now that you can be a champion at?

Take action every single day. Getting momentum is one of the hardest things to get. When you get momentum, you’re unstoppable.

You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. Make sure you’re not the smartest person in the room. You’ll rise to their level.

Look in the mirror and tell yourself: “I’m not trying to become a person of success, I am trying to become a person of value.”

Important Quotes:

“I didn’t just jump in and know what to do, I needed to be trained.”

“You just keep getting better when you put in the work.”

“It is your job to hold on for dear life.”

“What have you been doing wrong?”

More On John Lee Dumas:

John Lee Dumas (JLD) is the host of Entrepreneurs on Fire, an award winning podcast where he interviews the worlds most successful Entrepreneurs.

Past guests include Tony Robbins, Barbara Corcoran, Gary Vaynerchuk and thousands more.

With over 2000 episodes, 70 million downloads and 1 million monthly listens, JLD has built a media empire with a massive fan base aptly called ‘Fire Nation’.

Learn more about JLD’s journey from US Army Officer to Corporate America to Entrepreneurs on Fire in The Journey.

