Home / Featured Content / Jordan Bailey – ‘Men in My Family’

Jordan Bailey – ‘Men in My Family’

“The men in my family have good intentions, I swear they do. They just more known for the destruction they leave behind.”

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Jordan Bailey, performing at Rustbelt 2019, in St. Louis, MO.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
The men in my family
00:08
wear masculinity like war medals.
00:11
From birth, deem themselves protectors, providers,
00:15
kings of everything their light touches
00:17
without needing a Mufasa co-song.
00:19
You know, growing up,
00:20
I always felt envious to how fluent they were in confidence,
00:23
how they seemed to effortlessly bounce in and out of dialects
00:26
of huh, preacher and mechanic.
00:27
They be telling me, “Jordan, God be in them details.”
00:30
while they scour under the hood of a Honda Civic for hours,
00:32
just to tell us what they already knew in the house,
00:34
and that is,
00:35
“Yeah, you see, it’s either gonna be the alternator or the carburetor.”
00:38
Either way, it’s going to be, like, 250, depending.
00:41
The men in my family can be found in parking lots
00:45
with Swisher Sweet silver tongues,
00:48
still blasting R. Kelly,
00:50
like they never read a headline.
00:53
And if they did,
00:54
they still wouldn’t see nothing wrong.
00:56
They once told me if she old enough to cross the street,
00:59
she old enough to get hit.
01:02
I didn’t waste my breath correcting them,
01:04
just told my younger cousins to go back inside the house.
01:07
The men in my family would make perfect househusbands
01:10
if they weren’t so afraid of gender roles.
01:12
I have watched them sweep things under the rug my entire life,
01:16
like how nobody tells me why Uncle Grass
01:18
can never cross the threshold of my grandmother’s house.
01:21
How everybody loves cousin Louis,
01:22
but nobody like to have the sleepovers at his house no more.
01:25
Y’all, the men, the men in my family have good intentions,
01:29
I swear they do.
01:31
They just more known for the destruction they leave behind.
01:34
This bloodline be toxic in every sense of the word.
01:37
Every bridge on my family tree
01:40
has either been broken or bruised or beaten,
01:43
by the same men we call home.
01:45
And you know what’s crazy?
01:46
The most stable man in my family is a 60-year-old alcoholic
01:49
who suffers from seizures.
01:51
He tells me, “Jordan, I don’t drink to forget,
01:54
I drink to unlearn.”
01:55
Somewhere along the line, we started to call ourselves gods,
01:58
then scared the women into worship,
02:00
and went back to those same parking lots
02:02
and acted like we ain’t see nothing wrong.
02:04
I wanted to say we didn’t know no better.
02:07
But them lies can’t be washed down with 40 proof, Uncle Everett.
02:11
Last night, I looked in the mirror,
02:13
and I realized I got y’all eyes and your smiles
02:17
and your same silver tongues,
02:18
and I fear I might weave mine into the same protection,
02:22
of the same women y’all been beating and bruising and breaking.
02:26
My entire life I know that this family tree got rotten roots,
02:30
and if it falls, and the men are left holding the ax,
02:35
but nobody is around to take the blame,
02:38
was it ever really standing in the first place?
02:41
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

