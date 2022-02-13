Josephine Baker Inducted Into the Pantheon in France

On November 29th, Josephine Baker, the internationally acclaimed singer, dancer, choreographer and global ambassador became the first Black women inducted into the Pantheon in France, The Pantheon is the mausoleum of French heroes. She is the first American and only the sixth woman to be so honored. Only 80 people have been inducted. French President Emmanuel Macron officiated at the ceremony. He said: ” “She did not defend a certain skin color. She had a certain idea of humankind and fought for the freedom of everyone. Her cause was universalism, the unity of humanity, the equality of everyone ahead of the identity of each single person.” Baker’s body will remain in Monaco. A plague on her tombstone there will serve as a symbol of the tribute. See our article on Josephine Baker for more information about her life and times.

