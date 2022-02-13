Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Josephine Baker Inducted Into the Pantheon in France

Josephine Baker Inducted Into the Pantheon in France

A Plague on Her Tombstone There Will Serve as a Symbol of the Tribute.

by

 

On November 29th, Josephine Baker, the internationally acclaimed singer, dancer, choreographer and global ambassador became the first Black women inducted into the Pantheon in France, The Pantheon is the mausoleum of French heroes. She is the first American and only the sixth woman to be so honored. Only 80 people have been inducted. French President Emmanuel Macron officiated at the ceremony. He said: ” “She did not defend a certain skin color. She had a certain idea of humankind and fought for the freedom of everyone. Her cause was universalism, the unity of humanity, the equality of everyone ahead of the identity of each single person.” Baker’s body will remain in Monaco. A plague on her tombstone there will serve as a symbol of the tribute. See our article on Josephine Baker for more information about her life and times.

NOTE: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with permission by Abdul Akailmat, PhD

France honors her today
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58303919
https://www.hellomonaco.com/news/latest-news/josephine-bakers-remains-will-leave-monaco-and-join-pantheon-monument-in-paris/

Wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josephine_Baker

Documentary video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ggb_wGTvZoU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ps7m7bUHq2E

Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKO1YLXqxTU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMpGADWbXhY

March on Washington speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pv0QhEyS5c

This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.

***

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

