Joshua Bennet & Carvens Lissaint – How To Win a Fight [Video]

how to win a fight
for darren and danny as a child
my best friends were always bigger than
me
stronger in some ways this was like
having a spare set of knuckles
poised and ready to spring whenever
trouble came around when it went down
standing in the midst of a bully war
zone i always knew that the ammunition
of our friendship
was locked loaded and ready for battle
our bond was unbreakable
we were both born swinging gasping for
air and air time
brought up in raucous homes where love
lingered like a bruise
so it’s hard to touch as if smoke or a
good story the second it leaves the room
when you’re 11 and your best friend says
i will take a bullet for you
he is saying i will trade my life for
you this breath is all i have to give
the word love is never mentioned but it
hangs there
like dark matter holding your worlds
together when your best friend says
the next time they mess with you you
come get me
he is saying you are safe here we ride
together we die
together i am my brother’s keeper a
fortress who protects you
there were days when grade school felt
like a hay maker
crashing on infinite loop but here we
are
still star shine and lucky punch still
standing
you have always been statue always been
rock quiet as obsidian and just as
i’ve always been soldier always been
spartan always skyscraper and cunning
always cutting your eyes at the world
laughing when you felt like the tears
were pointless
you have always been fighters always
stood in or stood up for those who
couldn’t always
float like a butterfly sting like a
desert eagle you have always been flat
always been fist like black power like
all that stands between grave and
sunlight
like gunshot like jump shot you have
always been
jump shot always dribble to the left and
feet like always been spin moving
million dollar smile been
pulsed up and afraid to love you have
always been blood
like iron like water blood is thicker
than water
but you have always been brother always
been percussion heart pump and royal
always been a king with a crocked crown
with royal
never been judas never iago never been
brutus
because of you today i am strong i am
bolder i am left jab
right jab left jab hook our fists like
flightless birds
heavy smooth steady as our fish shaped
hearts but the heart is a muscle
it’s red information flexible as the
tide
may we teach it what we never saw as
children
we are grown now brave enough to remake
what made us
you don’t always have to be fire and
brimstone
a blade or swing when language fails
there are a thousand ways to win a fight
to square up and square off with our
personal ghosts
we were both born swinging defending
grasping for air like it threatened to
leave aryan
i would trade my life for yours danny
this breath is all i have to give
may these lines be a bridge as our bond
is a bunker
a safe house all we have ever needed
to survive
