We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Joshua Bennet & Carvens Lissaint – How To Win a Fight [Video]

Joshua Bennet & Carvens Lissaint – How To Win a Fight [Video]

There are a thousand ways to win a fight.

By Button Poetry

Joshua Bennet & Carvens Lissaint, performing for The Strivers Row.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
how to win a fight
00:05
for darren and danny as a child
00:10
my best friends were always bigger than
00:12
me
00:13
stronger in some ways this was like
00:15
having a spare set of knuckles
00:17
poised and ready to spring whenever
00:19
trouble came around when it went down
00:22
standing in the midst of a bully war
00:24
zone i always knew that the ammunition
00:26
of our friendship
00:28
was locked loaded and ready for battle
00:31
our bond was unbreakable
00:35
we were both born swinging gasping for
00:37
air and air time
00:39
brought up in raucous homes where love
00:41
lingered like a bruise
00:42
so it’s hard to touch as if smoke or a
00:45
good story the second it leaves the room
00:47
when you’re 11 and your best friend says
00:50
i will take a bullet for you
00:52
he is saying i will trade my life for
00:54
you this breath is all i have to give
00:57
the word love is never mentioned but it
00:59
hangs there
01:00
like dark matter holding your worlds
01:02
together when your best friend says
01:05
the next time they mess with you you
01:07
come get me
01:08
he is saying you are safe here we ride
01:10
together we die
01:12
together i am my brother’s keeper a
01:14
fortress who protects you
01:17
[Applause]
01:21
there were days when grade school felt
01:23
like a hay maker
01:25
crashing on infinite loop but here we
01:27
are
01:28
still star shine and lucky punch still
01:30
standing
01:31
you have always been statue always been
01:33
rock quiet as obsidian and just as
01:36
i’ve always been soldier always been
01:38
spartan always skyscraper and cunning
01:40
always cutting your eyes at the world
01:42
laughing when you felt like the tears
01:44
were pointless
01:44
you have always been fighters always
01:46
stood in or stood up for those who
01:48
couldn’t always
01:49
float like a butterfly sting like a
01:51
desert eagle you have always been flat
01:53
always been fist like black power like
01:56
all that stands between grave and
01:58
sunlight
01:59
like gunshot like jump shot you have
02:02
always been
02:02
jump shot always dribble to the left and
02:04
feet like always been spin moving
02:06
million dollar smile been
02:08
pulsed up and afraid to love you have
02:10
always been blood
02:11
like iron like water blood is thicker
02:14
than water
02:15
but you have always been brother always
02:17
been percussion heart pump and royal
02:19
always been a king with a crocked crown
02:22
with royal
02:23
never been judas never iago never been
02:25
brutus
02:26
because of you today i am strong i am
02:29
bolder i am left jab
02:30
right jab left jab hook our fists like
02:33
flightless birds
02:34
heavy smooth steady as our fish shaped
02:37
hearts but the heart is a muscle
02:39
it’s red information flexible as the
02:42
tide
02:42
may we teach it what we never saw as
02:45
children
02:46
we are grown now brave enough to remake
02:48
what made us
02:50
you don’t always have to be fire and
02:52
brimstone
02:53
a blade or swing when language fails
02:55
there are a thousand ways to win a fight
02:58
to square up and square off with our
03:00
personal ghosts
03:02
we were both born swinging defending
03:05
grasping for air like it threatened to
03:07
leave aryan
03:09
i would trade my life for yours danny
03:12
this breath is all i have to give
03:15
may these lines be a bridge as our bond
03:18
is a bunker
03:20
a safe house all we have ever needed
03:23
to survive
03:36
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

