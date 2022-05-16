Joshua Bennett – Transatlantic Love Manifesto [Video]

By Button Poetry

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

Joshua Bennett, performing for the Striver’s Row.

Want to choose which videos run on Button: https://bit.ly/ButtonCurator

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:04

this is the tune

0:06

that my tambourines and my knees play

0:08

whenever we kiss

0:10

this is us watching a rerun of the

0:13

london sunset from the comfort of your

0:14

couch

0:15

your body slung across mine like a

0:17

quiver of golden arrows

0:19

the atlantic ocean is approximately four

0:22

million

0:23

one hundred and five thousand feet long

0:26

on a good day

0:27

i can be mistaken for five foot ten

0:30

for the sake of my nba dreams and

0:32

fragile self-esteem

0:34

let’s round that up to six feet because

0:37

if we round that up to six feet

0:38

then it would only take approximately 36

0:41

billion joshua’s

0:43

stretched out like a giant bridge of

0:45

beard and brawn

0:46

to traverse the gap between the shores

0:48

of this gorgeous city

0:50

and that rain-soaked island you call

0:52

home on most days

0:54

these sorts of numbers make me the

0:55

world’s saddest mathematician

0:58

so as of late instead of pouring over

1:00

the equations that keep our heartbeats

1:02

at ocean’s length

1:03

i’ve been transcribing our silence into

1:05

jazz chords

1:06

i figure it’s the easiest way to make

1:09

music out of all this melancholy

1:11

so here goes a blues for sarah

1:15

my transatlantic love manifesto

1:18

chapter one how about we write a joint

1:21

letter to the department of age and ask

1:23

for a refund

1:24

all of those hours on skype rebated into

1:26

our skins

1:27

the tear marks on your cheek evaporated

1:29

into food for the archive i know

1:32

that our physicist friends will tell us

1:33

otherwise we’ll say that according to

1:35

modern science what we want is

1:37

impossible with no jet packs or time

1:39

machines to boomerang our molecules back

1:41

and forth across the sea

1:42

but maybe if you just close your eyes

1:44

tightly enough every airliner that

1:46

travels over our heads

1:47

will transform itself into a paper plane

1:50

cast from my side of the classroom to

1:52

yours a simple message

1:54

scrolls on the inside of its aluminum

1:56

stomach i do not know

1:58

if this will work out in the end but i

2:01

have a daydream of your face

2:03

being in very close proximity to my face

2:06

at least once a day

2:08

and i know that that has to count for

2:10

something

2:12

chapter 2 79 of my love poems

2:16

pay taxes to the empire of your lips

2:18

which explains why on nights like this

2:20

i find myself dreaming of airports of

2:23

your black overcoat

2:24

dancing like a smoke signal through the

2:26

arrivals gate at jfk

2:28

as i hand you a bouquet of azaleas and

2:30

joni mitchell’s blue

2:31

album on vinyl i could drink a case of

2:34

you

2:35

and still be on my feet she says and i

2:38

cannot help but agree

2:40

chapter 3 there are no manuals for this

2:44

no french philosophers to postulate that

2:46

perhaps love

2:47

is a war on geography or that global

2:50

warming

2:50

is just the sun’s willingness to meet us

2:52

halfway blurring the seasons together

2:55

so that it doesn’t seem like we’ve been

2:56

apart for all that long summer and

2:58

autumn

2:59

just two love struck runaway trains

3:00

colliding into a constellation of

3:02

technicolor sparks

3:04

maybe this poem is an arc maybe our

3:06

future selves

3:07

are waltzing together inside of its

3:09

mahogany skin nothing

3:10

but the muted whisper of raindrops to

3:12

keep their rhythms aligned maybe

3:14

wrinkles

3:15

are just the ways that our bodies keep

3:17

time

3:18

maybe one day i will count the tally

3:21

marks under your eyes

3:22

and think it the most wondrous algorithm

3:24

that has ever been graced by human hands

3:27

when we are old enough for that sort of

3:30

arithmetic i will be the world’s

3:32

happiest mathematician

3:35

i will say i have been a prisoner of

3:38

your love since before time began

3:41

your electrons are synonymous with my

3:43

electrons

3:45

you are the garden of eden my atoms were

3:48

made for

3:49

[Applause]

3:54

chapter four you are still

3:58

my favorite thing about the ocean

4:01

i could swim the length of you darling

4:06

and never have to breathe

4:20

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock