Journal Prompts for Smart People: Your Cognitive Style

In this series of posts, I’m putting two ideas together—the idea that smart, creative, sensitive individuals are confronted by special challenges and the idea that journaling is a valuable self-help tool—and turning them into a set of journaling prompts designed to lead you on a personal journey of discovery.

I hope that you enjoy these prompts. Here are five more challenges, and four journal prompts to go with each challenge. Engaging with any one of them may well serve you. I hope you find these valuable! And I hope you’ll take a look at Why Smart People Hurt and at my latest journal, Affirmations for Self-Love.

In today’s post, we look at five related challenges having to do with the cognitive landscape of smart, creative, sensitive folks. For each challenge, I’ll provide four writing prompts. Choose one or more to reflect upon as you examine these important issues.

The challenge of tangled thoughts. Any given thought may arise for all sorts of reasons, producing the feeling that you can’t really trust it or that you don’t really understand it. A thought like “I’m tired,” as simple as that looks and sounds, may really mean, “I’m sad, I can’t face the work that I have to do, and I think I want to indulge in more than a little Scotch.”

+ Do you have the sense that many of your thought arise for less than obvious reasons and therefore can’t be taken at face value?

+ Would you like to better understand what such tangled thoughts “mean” and where they come from?

+ Is there a particular thought that you regularly think that you know is tangled and in need of unknotting?

+ Picture yourself unknotting that particular thought. Unknot it knot by knot. Then journal on that experience.

2. The challenge of obsessive thoughts. Not every obsession is unwanted. Maybe you’re obsessing about a plot point in the novel that you’re writing. That may be exactly what you need to be doing. But unproductive obsessions usually far outnumber our productive ones.

+ Is there one thought or one sort of thought that you keep obsessing over that you would prefer to stop obsessing about?

+ The next time you think that thought, what might you prefer to think instead (this is called “thought replacement” or “thought substitution”).

+ If you have a way of noticing the thought “coming,” what might you try to do to stop it from coming (this is called “thought blocking”).

+ Can you distinguish between your productive obsessions and your unproductive obsessions? What distinguishes the two?

3. The challenge of a rain of thoughts. If you have an active, busy brain, your brain will keep producing thoughts (full thoughts, half-thoughts, fragments of thoughts, etc.) whether or not you really want them and even if you are trying to think about something else.

+ Do you experience your inner life as a “rain of thoughts”?

+ Do lots of unwanted, inconsequential, and incidental thoughts intrude your consciousness as you are trying to think about something else (like learning some new technology or trying to solve a scientific problem)?

+ What do you think might help you “turn off the faucet”?

+ Imagine that your rain of thoughts stopped. Would you experience peace and quiet? Or would you feel bereft and as if you had lost something?

4. The challenge of repetitive thoughts. Often, as we are thinking about something, our mind defaults to its most usual or most customary answers. For example, you may be trying to promote the novel you’ve just written and your mind keeps returning you to the idea that you should be posting regularly on Instagram. That “Instagram thought” keeps repeating itself, preventing you from percolating up some other, new ideas.

+ Can you identify a certain thought or a certain sort of thought that you know falls into this category of repetitive thinking?

+ Why do you suppose it keeps repeating itself? What is that repetition serving?

+ How might you keep repetitive thoughts from repeating themselves? Do some ideas, tactics, or strategies pop to mind?

+ Picture a repetitive thought repeating itself. What sort of conversation might you have with it—or with yourself—at that moment?

5. The challenge of uncaptured thoughts. A smart, creative, sensitive person is often also a busy person with little time available to really examine, capture, or even really notice all the thoughts that are arising, including those very good ones that amount to her best ideas and best problem solutions.

+ Do you often have good ideas that immediately vanish because you aren’t in the habit of really noticing them or capturing them as they go by?

+ What might help you notice them, at least long enough to know whether you want to examine them and/or save them?

+ How might you save them, given that they might come at any time of the day and in the middle of whatever you might be doing? Might you use a small notebook? An app on your phone? Or?

+ How would you describe your “cognitive style”? What words or phrases come to mind?

More to come! Enjoy!

**

