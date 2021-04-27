Journalists Document True Toll of COVID on Health Care’s Front-Line Force

Senior KHN correspondent Christina Jewett spoke on Thursday with NPR’s “Morning Edition” and the PBS NewsHour about the yearlong project, “Lost on the Frontline,” in which KHN and The Guardian counted and profiled health care workers who have died of covid-19.
Click here to hear Jewett on NPR
Click here to watch Jewett on PBS
Read "12 Months of Trauma: More Than 3,600 US Health Workers Died in Covid's First Year" by Jewett and The Guardian's Jane Spencer
Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined WAMU’s “1A” to discuss vaccination rates on April 2.
Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell spoke with KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” about Durango’s covid cowboys enforcing mask mandates on April 1.
Click here to hear Bichell on KUNC
Read Bichell's "Durango's Covid 'Cowboy' Rounds Up Spring Break Scofflaws, Lines 'Em Up for Shots"
