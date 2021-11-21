Journalists Explore Shadow Pandemics of Hospital Violence and Grieving Children

KHN Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed how the pandemic has exacerbated violence in hospitals on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “The Morning Show” on Wednesday.
- Click here to hear Sable-Smith on “The Morning Show“
- Read Sable-Smith’s “‘Are You Going to Keep Me Safe?’ Hospital Workers Sound Alarm on Rising Violence”
KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicare provisions in the Democrats’ budget bill on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Monday.
- Click here to hear Rovner on “The Brian Lehrer Show“
KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed the impact of covid-19 on children who have lost parents and caregivers and the need for more support on WNYC’s “The Takeaway” on Oct. 20.
- Click here to hear Aleccia on “The Takeaway”
- Read Aleccia’s “Thousands of Young Children Lost Parents to Covid. Where’s Help for Them?“
—
This post was previously published on khn.org.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com