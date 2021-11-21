Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Journalists Explore Shadow Pandemics of Hospital Violence and Grieving Children

Journalists Explore Shadow Pandemics of Hospital Violence and Grieving Children

“‘Are you going to keep me safe?’ Hospital workers sound alarm on rising violence”

by Leave a Comment

 

KHN Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed how the pandemic has exacerbated violence in hospitals on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “The Morning Show” on Wednesday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicare provisions in the Democrats’ budget bill on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Monday.

 

KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed the impact of covid-19 on children who have lost parents and caregivers and the need for more support on WNYC’s “The Takeaway” on Oct. 20.

This post was previously published on khn.org.

***

About Kaiser Health News

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a nonprofit news service committed to in-depth coverage of health care policy and politics. And we report on how the health care system — hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers — works.

In addition to our website, our stories are published by news organizations throughout the country. Our site also features daily summaries of major health care news.

We also produce the website and newsletters for California Healthline, a service of the California Health Care Foundation.

KHN is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, Calif., that is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF President and CEO Drew Altman is KHN’s Founding Publisher and wrote this message about KHN when we launched in 2009. KFF’s Executive Director of Media and Technology David Rousseau is KHN’s Publisher.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x