Journalists Tell How COVID Complicates Organ Transplants and the Health of Rural America

KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed organ transplants and the covid-19 vaccine on NBC’s “NBC Now” on Oct. 8.
- Click here to watch Aleccia on “NBC Now“
- Read Aleccia’s “Organ Centers to Transplant Patients: Get a Covid Shot or Move Down on Waitlist“
KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed covid deaths in rural America on Iowa Public Radio’s “River to River” on Oct. 7.
- Click here to hear Weber on “River to River“
- Read Weber’s “Covid Is Killing Rural Americans at Twice the Rate of Urbanites“
—
