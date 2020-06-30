Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Juneteenth: The Rest of the Story Almost Nobody's Talking About

Juneteenth: The Rest of the Story Almost Nobody’s Talking About

The freeing of Texas slaves had little to do with the Emancipation Proclamation.

by

Back to the misleading news coverage, all celebration, all the time. Don’t get me wrong, for the Texas slaves that found out they were free on June 19, 1865. It was a momentous occasion. There is much to celebrate and much that was heinous about the way June 19th came about. NPR was all about celebration, they highlighted the fact that Juneteenth came almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on September 22, 1862.

The freeing of Texas slaves had little to do with the Emancipation Proclamation. Keep in mind Texas had seceded from the Union the year before in 1861 and wasn’t bound to obey an executive order by Lincoln. The real power was in the Emancipation Proclamation was in offering freedom to any slaves who managed to make their way North and the invalidation of runaway slave laws. It would be one long walk from Texas to Iowa or Illinois, the nearest free states, plus nobody told them about it.

The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.

Writer, poet, wannabe philosopher. I write about politics, history, race and social justice. Support me at https://ko-fi.com/williamfspivey0680

Previously Published on medium

Library of Congress

About William Spivey

