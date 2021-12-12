Just Eat the Whole F*cking Muffin!

I was poking around in the kitchen this morning, waiting for my third cup of coffee to top me off with that irresistible froth when I felt like having something sweet to compliment that cup of delightful joe.

I feel like a muffin. But my eating has been impeccably clean during the week; I am on track in almost all areas of my life; I finally see results; I can’t mess it up now.

Okay…I’ll eat half a muffin. That’s just enough, and I don’t feel the caloric doom of a Costco-sized muffin…

Just eat the whole fucking muffin!

Today’s Plan: After I finish my muffin and wash it down with my third and final cup of coffee, I will ride anywhere from eight to ten miles today. I’ve been consistent, loving myself like I’ve never loved before, and I’m on a mission to lose forty pounds.

Today’s Reminder: Be gentle with yourself while simultaneously staying on track — mind, body, and soul.

