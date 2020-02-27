Just Stick to Parenting: No Love for Valentine’s Day

.
In this episode of the JSTP podcast, Doyin rants against Valentine’s Day and shares obscure things that he loves.
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– A rant against Valentine’s Day (3:00)
– My love for people who turned against 45 (21:00)
– My love of bad candy (25:00)
– The best part of being a Girl Dad (37:00)
