Just Stick to Parenting: No Love for Valentine’s Day

In this episode of the JSTP podcast, Doyin rants against Valentine’s Day and shares obscure things that he loves.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– A rant against Valentine’s Day (3:00)

– My love for people who turned against 45 (21:00)

– My love of bad candy (25:00)

– The best part of being a Girl Dad (37:00)

