Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Justice Is an Unfinished Journey: The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Justice Is an Unfinished Journey: The Derek Chauvin Verdict

The Derek Chauvin verdict won’t stop cops from murdering Black people.

by Leave a Comment

Derek Chauvin Trial: Chauvin Found Guilty of Murdering George Floyd (NYT Times 4/20/2021)

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/04/20/us/derek-chauvin-verdict-george-floyd

Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in George Floyd’s death (News 3 Memphis, 4/20/2021)

https://wreg.com/news/national/ap-jury-reaches-verdict-in-derek-chauvin-trial-in-george-floyd-death/

Reactions pour in after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death ( 7 Eyewitness News Chicago, 4/20/2021) 

https://abc7chicago.com/derek-chauvin-trial-george-floyd-verdict-closing-arguments-day/10531982/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Black Americans Greet Derek Chauvin Conviction with Relief, Caution (The Wall Street Journal, 4/20/2021)

https://www.wsj.com/articles/black-americans-greet-derek-chauvin-conviction-with-relief-caution-11618963514

The Significance of the Derek Chauvin Verdict (The New Yorker, 4/20/2021)

https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/the-significance-of-the-derek-chauvin-verdict

George Floyd’s Family, White House Push for Police Reform Law After Guilty Verdict (NPR, 4/20/2021)

https://www.npr.org/ 2021/04/20/989314781/george-floyds-family-white-house-push-for-police-reform-law-after-guilty-verdict

After Chauvin Verdict: Local Leaders Demand ‘Broken System’ Be Fixed (10 Philadelphia, 4/20/2021)

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/george-floyd-verdict-philadelphia-reaction-pennsylvania-derek-chauvin/2785968/

Guilty Verdict in George Floyd murder trial ‘sends a strong signal to police,’ says Kalamazoo activist (MNews Michigan, 4/20/21)

https://www.mlive.com/news/kalamazoo/2021/04/guilty-verdict-in-george-floyd-murder-trial-sends-a-strong-signal-to-police-says-kalamazoo-activist.html

The Derek Chauvin verdict won’t stop cops from murdering Black people. We still aren’t safe (The Guardian, 4/20/2021)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/20/dereck-chauvins-verdict-wont-stop-cops-murdering-black-people-we-still-arent-safe

Local Leaders react to guilty verdict in George Floyd’s murder by police (Reporter Newspapers, 4/21/2021)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

https://reporternewspapers.net/2021/04/21/local-leaders-react-to-guilty-verdict-in-george-floyds-murder-by-police/

After Chauvin Verdict, Senate optimism grows around police reform named for George Floyd (NBC News, 4/21/2021)

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/after-chauvin-verdict-senate-optimism-grows-around-police-reform-named-n1264889

Activist: Convictions in George Floyd’s Death Could Represent ‘A Huge Paradigm Shift.” (NPR,4/21/2021)

https://www.npr.org/sections/trial-over-killing-of-george-floyd/2021/04/21/989490706/activist-convictions-in-george-floyds-death-could-represent-a-huge-paradigm-shif

In pictures: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict (CNN, 4/22/2021)

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/20/us/gallery/derek-chauvin-trial-reaction/index.html

Black Americans ‘used to injustice’ react to Chauvin’s verdict with mixed emotions (NBC News, 4/23/2021)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/black-americans-used-injustice-react-chauvin-s-verdict-mixed-emotions-n1265130

Opinion: After George Floyd’s Death, A Press Release Obscured a Police Murder (NPR, 4/24/2021)

https://www.npr.org/2021/04/24/990376231/opinion-after-george-floyds-death-a-press-release-obscured-a-police-murder

 

Previously Published on Historian Speaks

Photo by Jakayla Toney on Unsplash

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x