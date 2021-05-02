Justice Is an Unfinished Journey: The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Derek Chauvin Trial: Chauvin Found Guilty of Murdering George Floyd (NYT Times, 4/20/2021)
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/04/20/us/derek-chauvin-verdict-george-floyd
Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in George Floyd’s death (News 3 Memphis, 4/20/2021)
https://wreg.com/news/national/ap-jury-reaches-verdict-in-derek-chauvin-trial-in-george-floyd-death/
Reactions pour in after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death ( 7 Eyewitness News Chicago, 4/20/2021)
https://abc7chicago.com/derek-chauvin-trial-george-floyd-verdict-closing-arguments-day/10531982/
Black Americans Greet Derek Chauvin Conviction with Relief, Caution (The Wall Street Journal, 4/20/2021)
https://www.wsj.com/articles/black-americans-greet-derek-chauvin-conviction-with-relief-caution-11618963514
The Significance of the Derek Chauvin Verdict (The New Yorker, 4/20/2021)
https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/the-significance-of-the-derek-chauvin-verdict
George Floyd’s Family, White House Push for Police Reform Law After Guilty Verdict (NPR, 4/20/2021)
https://www.npr.org/ 2021/04/20/989314781/george-floyds-family-white-house-push-for-police-reform-law-after-guilty-verdict
After Chauvin Verdict: Local Leaders Demand ‘Broken System’ Be Fixed (10 Philadelphia, 4/20/2021)
https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/george-floyd-verdict-philadelphia-reaction-pennsylvania-derek-chauvin/2785968/
Guilty Verdict in George Floyd murder trial ‘sends a strong signal to police,’ says Kalamazoo activist (MNews Michigan, 4/20/21)
https://www.mlive.com/news/kalamazoo/2021/04/guilty-verdict-in-george-floyd-murder-trial-sends-a-strong-signal-to-police-says-kalamazoo-activist.html
The Derek Chauvin verdict won’t stop cops from murdering Black people. We still aren’t safe (The Guardian, 4/20/2021)
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/20/dereck-chauvins-verdict-wont-stop-cops-murdering-black-people-we-still-arent-safe
Local Leaders react to guilty verdict in George Floyd’s murder by police (Reporter Newspapers, 4/21/2021)
https://reporternewspapers.net/2021/04/21/local-leaders-react-to-guilty-verdict-in-george-floyds-murder-by-police/
After Chauvin Verdict, Senate optimism grows around police reform named for George Floyd (NBC News, 4/21/2021)
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/after-chauvin-verdict-senate-optimism-grows-around-police-reform-named-n1264889
Activist: Convictions in George Floyd’s Death Could Represent ‘A Huge Paradigm Shift.” (NPR,4/21/2021)
https://www.npr.org/sections/trial-over-killing-of-george-floyd/2021/04/21/989490706/activist-convictions-in-george-floyds-death-could-represent-a-huge-paradigm-shif
In pictures: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict (CNN, 4/22/2021)
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/20/us/gallery/derek-chauvin-trial-reaction/index.html
Black Americans ‘used to injustice’ react to Chauvin’s verdict with mixed emotions (NBC News, 4/23/2021)
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/black-americans-used-injustice-react-chauvin-s-verdict-mixed-emotions-n1265130
Opinion: After George Floyd’s Death, A Press Release Obscured a Police Murder (NPR, 4/24/2021)
https://www.npr.org/2021/04/24/990376231/opinion-after-george-floyds-death-a-press-release-obscured-a-police-murder
