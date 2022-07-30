Kaleigh O’Keefe – The Doctor Says My Uterus Is Heart Shaped [Video]

By Button Poetry

Kaleigh O'Keefe, performing "The Doctor Says My Uterus is Heart Shaped".

0:01

the doctor says my uterus is

0:04

heart-shaped

0:05

how strange my ex told me my heart was

0:10

them shaped meaning nothing else was

0:12

allowed to fit my stomach then must be

0:15

shaped like a tourniquet my bladder fist

0:18

my fist a bag of flour firm before it’s

0:22

opened my father said my feet were

0:25

shaped like boats no metaphor I used to

0:29

wear heels to make them look smaller now

0:31

I wear boots and shoes with square toes

0:33

to make them look even bigger each toe

0:35

leads its own naval fleet I’m a

0:38

shapeshifter

0:40

are you a girl little kid at the bodega

0:44

looks up at me

0:48

no I say are you a boy I stop and almost

0:56

tell the truth before her grandfather

0:58

walks up behind her I wish I didn’t lie

1:00

my lies are shaped like iron suits of

1:04

armor my lies are shaped like the

1:06

outline of a body hiding beneath the

1:08

covers the little girl turns to my

1:10

friend and says I know you’re a boy

1:12

because you have a beard which means my

1:17

must be beard shaped my my tits

1:20

are a set of bushy ungroomed

1:23

eyebrows my eyebrows are too unzipped

1:25

flies under a spotlight my eyes are the

1:28

shape of the small soft hands of the

1:31

children I will never have the children

1:33

I thought I didn’t want until I was told

1:35

wanting them might not be an option my

1:37

want is shaped like a question mark

1:39

always my brain is the shape of my

1:42

mother and father’s hands my hands are

1:45

shaped like tectonic plates my uterus is

1:48

shaped like a heart

1:49

or a doctor is euphemism my uterus is

1:54

shaped like a Rams head and the horns

1:56

are always stained with blood

2:00

[Applause]

