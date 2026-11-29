Karlijn Demasure tells Scott Douglas Jacobsen how Catholic authorities understood clergy sexual abuse as sin, illness and crime. Drawing on her work in Belgium, she recalls survivors asking to be believed, to receive an apology and to see other children protected.

Karlijn Demasure is professor emerita at Saint Paul University in Ottawa, where she founded the Centre for Safeguarding Minors and Vulnerable Adults. She holds a doctorate in practical theology from KU Leuven and studies how abuse affects trust within Catholic communities.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: Today we’re here with Karlijn Demasure, a professor emerita at Saint Paul University in Ottawa. Special question: What first led you to get involved in studying sexual abuse in the Church?

Karlijn Demasure: Well, actually, I started by studying sexual abuse in the family. My doctorate was also about incest, or intrafamilial abuse, to use a broader term. I was teaching in secondary school at that time, and I learned that several girls were being abused at home.

As teachers, we didn’t know how to address it. I was teaching religion. I didn’t know, and neither did the others. In Belgium, there are institutions that take care of students’ mental and physical health in schools. So we asked a psychiatrist from this institution to help us, but he didn’t know either. It was difficult. Do we have to go and see the father? Do we have to go to the police? Is this helpful? Do we have to talk about it in class? Do we have to keep it secret, more or less, and try to make the girls stronger?

Anyway, we didn’t know. When I started to read that incest is such a big thing, I thought, “This is not possible; teachers in schools don’t know how to address the issue.” So I decided to go back to the university in Leuven. I’m Belgian. I went back to the university in Leuven to study the topic so that there could be a conscientization, so that people would know how to help victims of sexual abuse in the family. That was the first thing.

I came across studies in the United States about abuse in the Church. At that point, the bishops appointed me president of pastoral care for families in Flanders, in the north of the country. I also heard that girls and boys were not only abused in families; there was also abuse in the Church. So I started to work with the Church, in fact, with a bishop who was responsible for taking care of abuse cases in the Church. I started working with him to put an end to it and to work positively, so that, instead of moving cases from one diocese to another or things like that, we could really try to find solutions.

I have to say that it was not so easy, because you have to know that in the ’70s nothing was known about sexual abuse of children. The most important researcher in the beginning was Marshall, and he was Canadian. It’s a way of expressing it, of course, but he said that in the ’70s he could read all the literature on sexual abuse of children in one Sunday morning.

So at least it means that there were no researchers, or at least there weren’t many. In the ’70s, if the Church reacted in the wrong way, there was an understanding of their wrong behaviour because there were no sources where they could learn what to do. They considered it to be a sin. If it is a sin, you can confess it and be forgiven. So perpetrators say, “Well, I’m not going to do it anymore. So please forgive me,” and so on. They were forgiven. And the priest who forgave, in the name of God, of course, thought the problem was solved.

However, when bishops sent them to another diocese to give them a fresh start, what happened? Too often a number of them continued to abuse or started abusing all over again. In the ’80s, the studies really started to come, and there were several very important researchers, Groth and Marshall, as I said, but also others. Then it became clear that different types of people abuse. What came through most was that there are pedophiles, but pedophilia is a pathological diagnosis. It only applies to a very small part of those who abuse children in the Church.

But pedophiles can’t be healed, as they say in the literature: no cure, but control. Not everyone is a pedophile. It’s only a small part of those who abuse who are pedophiles. Men can be attracted to women, or to men. There is also a group of people who are attracted to children. If you are attracted to women, you will not suddenly become attracted to men. If you are attracted to men, you will not suddenly become heterosexual. And the pedophiles are not going to change either. They are attracted to children.

The opinion in the Catholic Church changed. They understood that people who abuse are not only committing a sin. “They were considered to be sick. It’s a sickness.” They moved from the interpretation that it is a sin and can be forgiven in the confessional. They moved to the idea that it is a sickness. So they can’t help it. They don’t have to go to the confessional. They have to go to a psychiatric institution, and they have to follow therapy, and they will be healed. Only later did they see that, with pedophiles, there is no cure, but control.

And not everyone who abuses is a pedophile in the technical term of the word. You can abuse children for other reasons, for instance, if you are a narcissist, or if you are in a situation of regression. That’s, in fact, what happens with incest very often. The perpetrator regresses to a much younger state and feels attracted not to adults anymore who he often feels threatening, but to young boys or girls who are naiver and kinder in their eyes. And so they go back to abusing younger people, for instance, 13, 14, while real pedophiles go under 13. Most of the priests who abuse people abuse young boys from 13 to 18, let’s say. So, not the very small children. Those who abuse very young children, are often diagnosed as pedophiles.

In this second phase, as I said those who abused in the Church were considered to be sick, so they had to go into therapy. After therapy, they would be healed, and bishops could put them back in a diocese or a parish. Then it became clear that a number of them abused again.

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Anyway, it evolved from sin to sickness, and then, from Pope Benedict on, it became a crime. We have again a very different discourse. If it is a crime, where do you belong? Not in the confessional, not in psychiatry. You belong in prison. And someone who has been in prison, well, normally you should not take them back as a priest in your parish. It’s a better way to protect children if you consider it a crime.

However, the former ways of looking at it, sin and pathology, didn’t disappear. Often they considered it to be, yeah, okay, it’s a crime, but it’s also a sin because he could choose not to do it. Or even if it is a sickness, it’s not because it’s a sickness that you cannot control yourself or look for people who can help you control this attraction. That’s a bit of the evolution within the Church, how they looked at it. It’s also how you saw it evolving in the literature. The term “crime” was used much earlier in the literature than it was in the Church. But at a certain point, it did influence how the Church looked at it.

Jacobsen: Theologically, understood as sin. Psychiatrically, seen as pathology.

Demasure: In some cases, only when it’s a pedophile. Otherwise, it’s not necessarily seen as pathology.

Jacobsen: Legally, seen as a crime, or criminal justice.

Demasure: Legally, as a crime, yeah. So we are in other language discourses. But the words you use are very important because they also shape realities. If you say they are sick, well, you only have compassion. If you say it’s a crime, then you say, okay, but even when a sickness is at the root of it, they could have chosen not to do it. So it is a crime. They need to be punished.

Jacobsen: Are there other evolutions in this expanse of universes of discourse that have come forward? Is the criminal justice one the most adequate for delivering at least some accountability and justice?

Demasure: Well, the criminology, the discourse on crime, is very important because only then did the law of the Church also change. Before, it was seen as a sin, as I told you. It was only with Pope Benedict, but mostly with Pope Francis, that canon law also changed, and abuse could be punished. And finally, there is some interest in the victim. If you look at confession, it is only about the perpetrator. I don’t know if you’re a Catholic, if you ever went to confession, but if you go to confession, they never ask you, “How is your victim?”

You say, for instance, “I committed adultery.” They never ask, “What did your wife say? How does she feel about that? How did your children feel about that?”

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With this discourse on sin, there’s only interest, in fact, in the perpetrator. And if you define it as a crime, it is mostly looking at the perpetrator too. It always starts with the perpetrator. But at the same time, the victims’ organizations became very powerful and also influenced the attitude of the Church. The fact that they were so prominent, present in the media and so on, also gave the Church the push it needed to think of the victims.

So there is another discourse once more. If you say sin, sickness, crime, you’re mostly looking at the perpetrator, the one who did it. But alongside that there is another big movement that changed the Church’s way of looking at it, looking not only at the one who did it, but also at the one who was suffering. Which is, in fact, a much more Catholic point of view, because Jesus also took care of, well, in the first place, those who were suffering and the vulnerable. It really took a big conversion of the Church to look at, well, what abuse does to victims: and what does it do to the family of the victims if something like this happens?

So, yes, another discourse came up: the discourse about victims.

Jacobsen: What is the likely prevalence among the clergy? Four per cent to eight per cent? What are the estimates?

Demasure: They say between five and seven per cent. You will never know, because not all cases come out. And that’s already a lot. The numbers are not easy. Even if you look at the number of victims, in most cases, perpetrators have more than one victim. If you find one, there’s almost always a second one, or even a third one.

A few of them, and those are the ones that came out in the press, have 100 or 80. But those are the real pedophiles, one victim after another. For instance, if they’re working in an all-male school after 30 years of working in the school, they can have 100 victims. But that is very rare. Often what we say is that if a priest has abused someone in the family, you’d better also look at the brother or the sister.

In the world, the most vulnerable to being abused are girls. Mostly girls get abused. But in the Catholic Church, it’s the opposite. There are more boys than girls who are abused, which made it very difficult in the very beginning, because it went together with another discourse.

At first many men did not come forward. They thought they were abused, well, women get abused, girls get abused, but men don’t get abused. Men can be abusers but you are not a real man if you have been abused. So they didn’t like to come forward.

Jacobsen: Yeah, that’s tough.

Demasure: Yeah, a man doesn’t say, “I have been a victim.” And especially when it’s a woman who abused them, it’s even worse to say a woman has abused them. So they’ll say that they seduced a woman. Even if she’s 20 or 30 years older, they say, “I seduced her …” So the fear not to be considered to be a real man makes it difficult for men to come forward. It’s still the case in e.g. Latin America and so on.

The further issue is that, if you look at those who have abused, 70 percent have been victims. I know men who said, “Yeah, we didn’t want to come forward because they are going to say that we will become abusers.” So not only am I not a real man, but I’m also a risk to society because I might become an abuser.

I saw this number go down during the years of my study, because I’ve been working in the field for 30 years already. First it was 70%, then they said, well, half of them have been abused, because they are not sure if the perpetrators are telling the truth. If they say, “I’ve been a victim myself,” they hope to get less punishment. So it’s not always easy to know whether those who abuse are telling the truth about having been a victim before. But a number of them have been victims, yeah.

In this question of a victim becoming an abuser, it’s the issue of power that plays a role. If you’re abused, you feel really powerless. You’re a child, and the other one is an adult. Just physically, you cannot resist. And this powerlessness spreads through their whole character and their whole life.

Some want to take back that power by becoming perpetrators themselves. The power they lost as victims, they want to regain by becoming perpetrators themselves.

Jacobsen: What can the extremes tell us, either in a methodology of absolute secrecy institutionally, or in case studies of individuals who have abused potentially hundreds? What do those reveal to us about this phenomenon? That’s part one. Institutionally, absolute secrecy from the top down, I believe, from Ratzinger, who eventually retired. That’s institutional and absolute, from a very high authority. That is extreme, in my view. It tells us one thing about institutions and policies, but I want to get your opinion.

Part two, on the individual level, is a clergy member who abuses several dozen or even hundreds. Some of the cases have been known or studied. Maybe there are worse. Obviously, there’s a lot we don’t know in this area. What do those individually tell us?

I’m leaning more into practical policy and case studies from the prior line of questioning around trends in the literature, commentaries, the evolution of categories and the orientation towards getting some accountability and justice in different ways. Right? Confession, okay, great. Not very helpful, but it gives a theological orientation. Pathologizing, okay, gives a clinical diagnosis. But incurability is the problem with current methodologies. It classifies, but it doesn’t provide actionability. Criminal justice says it’s a crime. Therefore, we can actually do something about it in terms of just control, as you’re noting, or, quote unquote, “control,” locking up when crimes have been verified in a court of law.

Demasure: For the Church, they don’t lock them up. Mostly what happens is that they…

Jacobsen: And that is to this day, to clarify?

Demasure: Yeah, it’s the state. And that also changed. In the beginning, the Church didn’t want bishops to go to the state. Some letters prove that. Later, this position changed and the Church decided that perpetrators need to go to civil justice as well. Within the Church, they can be dismissed from the clerical state. They’re not priests anymore. That is what happens if abuse has been defined as a crime and if they have abused.

For religious congregations, it’s sometimes different. Many keep the perpetrator in a religious congregation because then they can control him. Dismissal from the clerical state, okay, but if you are a pedophile and you come into civil society, well, you’re still a pedophile. But as I said, and that’s important to keep in mind, not every abuser is a pedophile. In some cases, you can cure it, or at least stop it, without controlling them all the time.

With incest, once it has been detected, normally the father will not start again because there are prevention measures. So it’s not going to happen again. But for pedophiles, it’s a different thing. And the father could also be a pedophile. You have men who marry women with children to have access to the children.

To decide what needs to happen with the priest who abused, you have to see what is at the origin of their abuse. If it’s isolation, which is also possible, and they have abused a 17-year-old, it could stop eventually. We, as laypeople, are not responsible for their abuses. But this is something to keep in mind: we can make sure the priests who work with us are not isolated, not alone, not lonely. In the Orthodox Church, I think they can marry, no? The priests? Well, that’s already a different story. Roman Catholics are not allowed to. Imagine you’re a Roman Catholic and you’re in Alaska. I exaggerate a bit, to make my point. But you can feel very lonely.

The John Jay study especially made that very clear. That not all priests are pedophiles. Priests who abuse are mostly ephebophiles. And ephebos is the Greek word for a young boy. It’s not a child anymore. It’s just before he becomes an adult. They abuse those who have no beard and no body hair. When they’re just at the point between a child and becoming a man, in fact. So they often have this little feminine element.

In some cases, it really has happened just once. But even once is one too many. In my opinion, if you have abused, you lose the right to be a priest. I’m very strong about that. I have seen too many victims, too many disasters, too many ruined lives. No, you cannot have this title of “priest” anymore, once you have abused a child.

Jacobsen: Well, it’s supposed to be a sacred title and a sacred duty, right? So, if you defile that, you lose it.

Demasure: Who can trust you if that has happened? And if you are not trusted, how can you be a good priest?

Jacobsen: Well, you beg the question: trust of whom? How does this ripple through communities as well?

Demasure: Yeah. The trust in the communities, that’s my research project. I’ve been working for years on the loss of trust in communities by victims, families, friends and the larger community. They’re all victims. We are all victims, but not primary victims.

The primary victim is the one who really felt the abuse in the body. Then the secondary victims are those who live around that person, because suddenly their character can change.

And secrecy, because you had that question on secrecy, plays on two levels. First of all, it plays out between the perpetrator and the victim, because the psychological mechanisms are such that, whether younger or older, abusers with their manipulation make sure that you do not talk. They say, “Don’t tell anyone because they are not going to believe you.” Maybe now they would believe it. But in the beginning, a priest was put on a pedestal, and victims were not believed. Many victims tried to tell it. “I said it to my mother, and she hit me.” She said, “Father So-and-so would never do that. Don’t repeat these things.” This kind of thing. They weren’t believed. They were not listened to. The mother heard it, but couldn’t believe it. They just couldn’t.

But in many cases, they didn’t tell anyone because they were told, “If you tell anyone, first of all, they won’t believe you.” But secondly, “I’m going to kill your cat,” has been said. Or “I’m going to make sure you will never be able to go to the youth movement again,” or “I will do this or that.” They threatened the children. So they kept silent.

The other level of silence and secrecy was in the Church. The aim was to avoid scandal. If people don’t know, there will be no scandal. If they know, there will be a big scandal. The only thing that happened with this point of view is that we now have two scandals. The first scandal is the abuse. Yes, we have two now: the scandal of the abuse and the scandal of the cover-up. And some people say they don’t know which one is worse. They say if they hadn’t covered it up, there wouldn’t have been so many victims.

Jacobsen: On accountability and justice, Los Angeles had a case in 2024 with a settlement of approximately US$880 million. New York had one recently at approximately US$800 million. But in either case, survivors have told me, many don’t even care about the money, though it counts. They care about the apology more.

Demasure: And the recognition that it is true.

Jacobsen: They want to be validated.

Demasure: They have to be believed. That’s the first step. And then they want an apology.

You’re right. But first, they want the recognition of it. It was the same in Belgium. I was also on that committee after the bishop had admitted that he committed abuse on his nephew. A committee was created, and in a few weeks we had more than 400 cases coming in.

When we spoke to victims, the first thing they said, and the bishop I worked with said the same thing, was that if people came and told him they’d been abused, he always asked, “What do you want?” But in a nice way. “What do you want? What can we do for you?”

Then they say: recognition and apology, and make sure it never happens to anyone else. That was the third thing. You have to take measures so it can’t happen to someone else. Those are the three conditions. Some even refused the Church’s money.

In Belgium, of course it’s not about much money. It’s not like in the United States. In Belgium if they get €25,000, it’s an exception; €5,000 or €10,000, that happens more.

Jacobsen: Why the big difference?

Demasure: Well, in Belgium we have a very different culture to start with. It’s not all about money. Secondly, they took the figures from the insurance companies. Thirdly, the government said they had to use the same figures the government uses. So, yeah, it’s a big difference.

Jacobsen: Thank you very much for the opportunity and your time, Karlijn.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform.

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Photo by Karlijn Demasure