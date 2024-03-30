Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Kashish Gupta: One Cross-Country Journey Away From the Golden Gate City

Kashish Gupta: One Cross-Country Journey Away From the Golden Gate City

Kashish Gupta is the Co-Founder of Hightouch, a state-of-the-art data platform that syncs data from any data warehouse into the SaaS tools that a business runs on.

By Brian Wish

Kashish Gupta is the Co-Founder of Hightouch, a state-of-the-art data platform that syncs data from any data warehouse into the SaaS tools that a business runs on. With a background in venture capital before crossing over into the tech industry, Kashish brings with him a set of skills that have propelled his career in the Bay Area.

Kashish’s story begins humbly with him moving into a new home in a new city. After getting settled in San Francisco, he went on to found Hightouch with his roommates. Kashish shares his exciting story today on the One Away Show.

In this episode, Kashish and Bryan discuss:

  • Being a “late bloomer” in the Bay Area tech industry
  • How Hightouch fits into the tech landscape
  • The role of autonomy in a company culture

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

