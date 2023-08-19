Ken and Oppenheimer: Two Portraits of Masculinity in Movies

What do a fashion doll and a physicist have in common? They are both protagonists of movies that explore different aspects of masculinity and how they cope with their insecurities and frustrations. Ken from The Barbie movie and Julius Oppenheimer from the Oppenheimer movie are two characters who represent contrasting examples of masculinity in their respective movies. They both have their own insecurities and frustrations, but they deal with them in very different ways. Their different coping strategies have different consequences for themselves and for others.

Ken: A Doll’s Journey to Self-Discovery

Ken is a fashion doll who lives in Barbie land, a feminist utopia where women are empowered, and men are supportive. He is in love with Barbie, the most popular and successful doll in Barbie land, but he feels insecure about his role and identity in their relationship. He wants to be more than just an accessory to Barbie, but he doesn’t know how to express his feelings or find his own purpose. All he can do is “Beach”. That doesn’t seem very productive or worthwhile does it?

He copes with his insecurities and frustrations by leaving Barbie land and discovering the real world, where men are dominant and powerful. He tries to emulate the stereotypes of masculinity that he sees in movies and media, such as wearing fur coats, riding horses, and building a Mojo Dojo Casa House. He also tries to impose his newfound authority on the other Kens, who follow him blindly.

However, he soon realizes that his actions are not making him happy or fulfilled, and that he is alienating Barbie and the other Barbies. He eventually learns to accept himself as he is, and to respect Barbie as an equal partner. He also discovers his own passions and talents, such as singing and dancing.

Ken’s journey is a satire of the traditional gender roles and expectations that society imposes on men and women. It also shows how men can be vulnerable and sensitive, and how they can overcome their insecurities by being true to themselves and by respecting others.

Oppenheimer: A Genius’s Struggle with His Creation

Oppenheimer is a physicist who leads the Manhattan Project, the secret program that developed the atomic bomb during World War II. He is a genius and a visionary, who believes that his work will end the war and advance science. He is also a complex and conflicted man, who has a troubled marriage, an affair with a communist sympathizer, and a history of depression.

He copes with his insecurities and frustrations by dedicating himself to his mission, by collaborating with other brilliant scientists, and by seeking guidance from his mentors. However, he also faces moral dilemmas, political pressures, and personal attacks from his enemies. He struggles with the consequences of his creation, which unleashes unprecedented destruction and changes the course of history. He eventually becomes a victim of the Cold War paranoia, which accuses him of being a traitor and strips him of his security clearance.

Oppenheimer’s story is a tragedy of the human condition and the ethical implications of scientific progress. It also shows how men can be ambitious and arrogant, and how they can face their insecurities by handling their actions and by accepting their fate.

Both of these movies are not only entertaining but also thought provoking, as they challenge the stereotypes of masculinity that are often portrayed in media and culture. They also invite us to reflect on our own identities and relationships, as well as on the social and ethical issues that affect our world.

—

Previously Published on Scott Wolf’s blog

Photo by shark ovski on Unsplash