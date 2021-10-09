Key Steps Towards Living a Life of Joy

Victor Frankl’s famous words lingered in my mind in the early years of my spiritual journey some 15 years ago. I was reading “The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari” by Robin Sharma about finding spiritual purpose in life and living by it.

Today starting with Why, and living with a purpose is 101 stuff for most people exploring the boundaries of ordinary living. However, this is a two step process in which most are successful in achieving the first with some dedication, but struggle with the last:

Understand what you want, and why you are here on this planet. What ignites your fire and renders things in technicolor. This is the key to fill your life with joy

Committing, seriously to taking steps towards living that purpose

When we were kids, this was our natural modus operandi. We relentlessly tried to advance on whatever path afforded to us, that lead to optimizing joy.

Learning to Pay Attention to What Makes Life Joyful for You

Fast forward in life. Many reasonable, rational decisions, and bumps on the road later, we sometimes need to relearn this approach. I certainly had to.

The first part seems obvious — understanding what you want. But in my experience, living unconsciously of why is surprisingly common. I am constantly seeking to understand. I was brought up in a time and place, where reflections on purpose was not part of everyday practice. If this applies to you too, this is one skill to learn!

I was taught by bumps on the road, and I now learn through conscious practice. To me, being connected to my sensitive side is key. This drives joy in my life. It is nurtured through love and kindness, fruitful relationships, arts and literature — all that which makes life so beautiful to me.

It is often along the bumpy road that we develop if we have the ability, and the capability to listen and act. There are however less dramatic ways. If we learn to listen and respond through our actions on a continuous, daily basis.

Finding your true purpose is one of the most famous, and potentilly most cliche topics of existential - and self help literature. Nevertheless it earned this status through its inherent relevance to human existence…

It can be conveyed beautifully simplistic by the quote of Dalai Lama…

The Purpose of Your Life — Is To Be Happy…

Uncovering the core of our motivation can be both a terrifying and tedious process that requires cultivation of suttle senses and learning to listen to what really matters.

It is different process for everybody how to guide the development and learn how to listen. To me, the symbolics in life that guide me, are often provided through quotes, passages and scenes from literature and movies. There are especially a passage from a favorite book and a scene from a favorite movie that I often connect to being on the right path, or needing to take steps towards it

In the movie A Single Man by Tom Ford the main character is in grief over a lost lover. Everything is gray tone around him. But few times in the movie, especially when encountering new significant others, everything is displayed in the warmest colors, and you can almost feel the fire of life igniting from within…

Hermann Hesse wrote Stepppenwolf in 1927. He is my long time champignon of the seeking human being, with an unparalleled literate ability to express the journey. There is a beautiful passage saying “We who ask too many questions and have a dimension too many could not contrive to live at all if there were not an air to breathe outside the air of this world”. This really captures the seeking nature of human beings that drive many of us. The conclusion to the passage “Ahh Steppenwolf we have to stumble through so much dirt and humbug before we reach home, and we have no one to guide us but our homesickness” provides guidance in life, and disclose the subtleness of cues that we have to get used to pay attention to.

Homesickness is the feeble feeling that something is off, and a guide to steer after. Learning to listen to your homesickness can be used as the fuel to change. The warmth of colors when exploring scenarios or better trying them out is the sutle feedback that we are on track…

Making It Happen And Seeking Inspiration

So once you know what it takes, just do it… It does not have to be drastic moves. But persistent, continuous steps every day on a more joyful path. As with any type of learning. It accumulates. And gets more natural. Just keep pushing a bit every day. Trust your self, that you are on a path worthwhile pursuing. And it will be.

When stuck, use inspirational sources to guide you. Here on Medium, or elsewhere. Two current sources of inspiration to me are Benjamin Hardy, PhD and Bernadett Nagy whom I revert to, to get in action mode.

Ben is the originator of groundbreaking life hacks; start to be, and live how you want now — as opposed to plan and prepare to be ready for it…

Bernadette promotes joy, and sacrificing perfection, as a simple, yet powerful medicine to being stuck… She has a pure, and egoless approach, which above and beyond emmanates true joy and inspires one to grow…

That’s it, keep searching, and keep enjoying…

