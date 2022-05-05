Kick off the Spring 2022 Season with the TTPM Most Wanted List!

TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear, has released their Spring Most Wanted 2022 List. The list features the best products kids are wishing for this season across three different categories: Entertainment, Imagination and Outdoor Play.

“Toys are not just for the holidays. Spring is the perfect time for outdoor play, but at the same time, it’s when all of the big movies and entertainment properties launch new toys and we see new toys to help build kids’ imaginations,” said Jim Silver, CEO, TTPM. “We’re excited to share the best items of the season at our live event and even more excited to see the reactions from kids as they join us for Take Your Kids to Work Day.”

The TTPM Most Wanted List was also on display at the 2022 TTPM Spring Showcase held on April 28th, in New York City. Elite members of the media and top-tier influencers, along with kids of all ages, gather with exhibitors to kick off the spring season and experience the magic of the toy industry.

For more information and to view details on the Most Wanted List, please visit TTPM.com, see reviews on the TTPM YouTube Channel, and visit the TikTok channel, TheToyAuthority.

TTPM’s Most Wanted 2022 List (By Category)

Entertainment:

CoComelon My Friends Cody and Snack Time JJ – Jazwares

Disney Pixar Lightyear Blast & Battle XL-15 Vehicles – Mattel

Gabby’s Dollhouse Kitty Fairy’s Garden Treehouse – SpinMaster

Imaginext Jurassic World Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dino – Fisher-Price

Jurassic World Thrash ‘N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex – Mattel

Paw Patrol Rescue Knights HQ – SpinMaster

Peppa Pig Peppa’s Supermarket Playset – Hasbro

PJ Masks Sky Pirate Battleship – Hasbro

Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone – LEGO

Disney Pixar Turning Red Many Moods of Red Panda Mei – Just Play

Imaginative Play

100 Things That Go – LeapFrog

Barbie Cutie Reveal – Mattel

Bluey Garbage Truck – Moose Toys

Shimmer ‘N Sparkle The Real Ultimate Nail Spa – Cra-Z-Art

Cry Babies Magic Tears Series Pink Edition – IMC Toys

L.O.L. Surprise! World Travel Dolls – MGA Entertainment

Lunar New Year Traditions – LEGO

5 Surprise Mini Brands Disney Store – Zuru

Rainbow High Pacific Coast – MGA Entertainment

Squishmallows Fuzz-A-Mallows – Jazwares

Outdoor Play

Little Tikes 3-in-1 Paint & Play Backyard Easel – MGA Entertainment

WOWmazing Giant Bubble Kits – South Beach Bubbles

Chippo on the Go – EastPoint Sports

CoComelon Splash Pads – Sunny Days Entertainment

Little Tikes Easy Store Water Table – MGA Entertainment

Föm Mania – Little Kids

Kan Jam – EastPoint Sports

NERF Minecraft Pillager’s Crossbow – Hasbro

NERF Super Soaker Roboblaster – WowWee

Twister Splash – WowWee

photo credit -author