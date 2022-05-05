Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Kick off the Spring 2022 Season with the TTPM Most Wanted List!

Kick off the Spring 2022 Season with the TTPM Most Wanted List!

Alex Yarde covers the event and shares his top picks as well!

by

 

TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear, has released their Spring Most Wanted 2022 List. The list features the best products kids are wishing for this season across three different categories: Entertainment, Imagination and Outdoor Play.

“Toys are not just for the holidays. Spring is the perfect time for outdoor play, but at the same time, it’s when all of the big movies and entertainment properties launch new toys and we see new toys to help build kids’ imaginations,” said Jim Silver, CEO, TTPM. “We’re excited to share the best items of the season at our live event and even more excited to see the reactions from kids as they join us for Take Your Kids to Work Day.”

The TTPM Most Wanted List was also on display at the 2022 TTPM Spring Showcase held on April 28th, in New York City. Elite members of the media and top-tier influencers, along with kids of all ages, gather with exhibitors to kick off the spring season and experience the magic of the toy industry.

For more information and to view details on the Most Wanted List, please visit TTPM.com, see reviews on the TTPM YouTube Channel, and visit the TikTok channel, TheToyAuthority.

TTPM’s Most Wanted 2022 List (By Category)

 

Entertainment:
CoComelon My Friends Cody and Snack Time JJ – Jazwares
Disney Pixar Lightyear Blast & Battle XL-15 Vehicles – Mattel
Gabby’s Dollhouse Kitty Fairy’s Garden Treehouse – SpinMaster
Imaginext Jurassic World Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dino – Fisher-Price
Jurassic World Thrash ‘N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex – Mattel
Paw Patrol Rescue Knights HQ – SpinMaster
Peppa Pig Peppa’s Supermarket Playset – Hasbro
PJ Masks Sky Pirate Battleship – Hasbro
Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone – LEGO
Disney Pixar Turning Red Many Moods of Red Panda Mei – Just Play

Imaginative Play
100 Things That Go – LeapFrog
Barbie Cutie Reveal – Mattel
Bluey Garbage Truck – Moose Toys
Shimmer ‘N Sparkle The Real Ultimate Nail Spa – Cra-Z-Art
Cry Babies Magic Tears Series Pink Edition – IMC Toys
L.O.L. Surprise! World Travel Dolls – MGA Entertainment
Lunar New Year Traditions – LEGO
5 Surprise Mini Brands Disney Store – Zuru
Rainbow High Pacific Coast – MGA Entertainment
Squishmallows Fuzz-A-Mallows – Jazwares

Outdoor Play
Little Tikes 3-in-1 Paint & Play Backyard Easel – MGA Entertainment
WOWmazing Giant Bubble Kits – South Beach Bubbles
Chippo on the Go – EastPoint Sports
CoComelon Splash Pads – Sunny Days Entertainment
Little Tikes Easy Store Water Table – MGA Entertainment
Föm Mania – Little Kids
Kan Jam – EastPoint Sports
NERF Minecraft Pillager’s Crossbow – Hasbro
NERF Super Soaker Roboblaster – WowWee
Twister Splash – WowWee

photo credit -author

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

