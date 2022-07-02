Kids Are Like Heat Seeking Missiles, You’ve Just Got to Stay Cool

If you’re a parent, a mother in particular (sorry Dads) you’ve probably experienced sitting down, taking a deep breath and then being called by your kid before you can adequately exhale…

This seems to happen no matter their age.

Like they have some weird sixth sense telling them you’ve parked your ass.

You are no longer on the move — The heat-seeking missile can get you!

The only way around this is to:

a) Never stop moving or,

b) Stay cool as a moving target

…

You could choose a) and confuse the missile long enough but may I suggest b) or a combination?

With a little practice responding with chill compassion and BAM! Your heat will cool. You’ll get to do this wild strange thing and sit for more than 30 seconds!

I used to feel like parenting was a thankless job like a modern-day slavery situation. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Now, I’m not saying be a slave to their wants, not at all. But trying to action their needs with a sort of quick calmness.

The wants?

Depending on their age and capabilities we can answer will a cool tone or suggestion.

Rather than “You are six you know how to get out a plate!”

Try gentle reminders. e.g. “The plates are in the cupboard under the microwave when you are ready.”

All yelling does is stress them out. My daughter told me when her Dad yells at her it’s like her brain can’t think about anything but wanting to get away from the yelling, she loses all focus. Naturally, making it harder to do anything.

The more you respond with a collected tone or with reasonable suggestions the more they can think.

The more they can focus and learn to think without you. Which is what we all want right? To nurture a sense of independence in our babies?

The kid missile will seek you out for needs — Learning they are capable of solving their own problems. And if your kids are like mine they’ll seek cuddles and meaningful conversations ❤

They’ll seek you as a springboard for big ideas or tricky decisions.

You won’t solve the problem for them but they can talk to you about it without being screamed at. Often my eldest just needs to say things out loud and she solves the problem without me saying a word.

…

Whether they come to you for the good or the bad you’ll be there.

Your compassionate responses will disperse any fear coming to you. You’ll get to do more than sit for a minute… Those pesky heat-seeking missiles? They get to transform.

The love and understanding you gift to them will evolve.

Allowing them (and you) to live in a cycle of compassion. We spread our kindness to our kiddies, they spread it to their portion of the world furthering this magical cycle.

Give this a try with your heat-seeking missiles and you might just find compassionate responses are more than a bit magical.

Are there any other ways you’ve found compassion to change your parenting?

Let me know in the responses❤

…

A quick reminder that I am simply sharing what I have learnt and don’t have formal child-related qualifications or whatever. Parenting is a life-long learning journey, a journey that is best not done in isolation ❤

