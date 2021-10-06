Kids Go Free October: Best Deals for a Single Parent

October is the VERY BEST time to take your family to San Diego! Where else will your kids get much of their excursions, attractions, and food FREE??

Only during Kids Free October in San Diego.

San Diego has become one of our favorite destinations and we always plan to go in October because we can make our dollar stretch so much further when we do. I used to take the kids out of school to go with me in October, but now they get a week for “Fall Break” which makes it the perfect getaway.

Over 100 Kids Free Offers Available

There are over 100 Kids Free Offers in the San Diego area including some of the area’s biggest attractions!

Sea World, LEGOLAND, and the San Diego Zoo all have offers for kids to get their admission free this month. The San Diego Zoo will allow up to 10 kids under 11 to get in free with any single paying adult. Just realize that this means there are lots of field trips for local schools this month. There were a lot of kids groups at the zoo when we went. I think I would go later in the day if I go again to allow the school groups to thin out.

Don’t Miss these Helpful Reads

Why LEGOLAND is Perfect for Single Parents

Tips for a One Day Visit to LEGOLAND

Plan a different Low-Cost Vacation Every October

Each year we do different things because there are so many offers included, this will be our third year in a row.

The first year we went, I wanted it to be a spectacular vacation and we hopped all the big parks and went to the beach too. We did the San Diego Zoo, Legoland, and Sea World and this was the year we discovered La Jolla Tide Pools which has become our very favorite beach in the area. We even went on a whale watching tour. That was tons of fun, but it ended up being exhausting!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The next year, we brought along my mom and we went to Sea World, La Jolla, and stayed at the LEGOLAND hotel. The new Castle Hotel had opened, so we stayed one night for the fun of the hotel. We didn’t even go to the park but enjoyed all the adventures the hotel had to offer for the evening and the next morning. My kids had a blast, but of course next time we will go in the park!

This coming year, I am planning to make the beach and Sea World our focus with some fun museum hopping or other experiences to enhance our stay. The great thing is, we have tons of choices where one or both of my kids will be free. Kids Free October is the perfect opportunity to get away and explore.

Multiple Kids Free Per Parent!

Some of the greatest possibilities of money-saving for us Single Moms, especially if you are like me with two kids, are the offers that allow two kids per paying adult. This allows all three of us to attend a museum or experience with only the cost of one adult ticket.

Some of the amazing places that offer the Two for Free (or better) deal are:

Galaxy Taco will give up to two free kids meals for each paying adult.

San Diego Zoo allows up to 10 kids to get in free with every paying adult!

Ocean Side Adventures gives two kids tickets on their luxury cruise for each adult ticket purchased.

Hydrobikes offers two kids a free ride with every paying adult.

The Maritime Museum gives entrance to two kids for free with each adult ticket.

Wheel Fun at The Wyndham Bayside offers two kids free rental options with one adult rental.

Two kids can visit the Living Coast Discovery Center with each paid adult.

Birch Aquarium Scripps allows two kids to go free with each full-priced adult.

Up to four kids ride free with a paid ride at The Gondola Company.

Two kids get to cruise free with each adult ticket on Hornblower Cruises.

The New Children’s Museum will give two kids free admission with one full-priced adult.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Up to two kids can join one paying adult at the Japanese Friendship Garden.

Aqua Adventures allows two kids to join you for free when renting kayaks, paddleboards, and hydro bikes. Tandem rentals (kayak and hydro bikes) are half price!

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum will allow two kids to enter free with a paid adult.

For many of the museums, you will need to print a coupon prior to arrival at the San Diego Museum Council’s Website. You can also view many more participating museums here. Be sure to look through their offers, as many more than listed above offer the two kids for one adult offer!

Head to San Diego this October and I promise you won’t be disappointed with all the amazing kids go free deals. Your dollar will stretch much further than at other times of the year.

San Diego in October truly is one of the best affordable family vacations in the fall.

—

This post was previously published on fablifenow.com.

***