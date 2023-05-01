Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Kids With Asthma May Have Higher Risk of Anxiety

Kids With Asthma May Have Higher Risk of Anxiety

Researchers don't believe medication used to treat the disease is responsible for the increased risk of anxiety. "The asthmatic children in the study who were unmedicated developed anxiety at a higher rate than those who were medicated for asthma," says Diana Garcia Sanchez.

by Leave a Comment

 

By U. Queensland

Children diagnosed with asthma are at significantly increased risk of developing anxiety, according to a new study.

The researchers analyzed 9,369 reports using data from the Longitudinal Study of Australian Children (LSAC), which has followed the development and well-being of 10,000 children since 2004.

The findings show 4-year-olds with asthma were more likely to develop anxiety between the ages of 6 and 15 years, compared to non-asthmatic children.

“We found there was an 87% increased risk overall for children with asthma,” says lead study author Diana Garcia Sanchez, a PhD candidate at the University of Queensland. “We also found girls with asthma experienced more anxiety than boys during adolescence.”

Around one in five Australian children live with the respiratory condition characterized by chronic inflammation of the airways, causing episodes of wheezing and shortness of breath.

The researchers don’t believe medication used to treat the disease is responsible for the increased risk of anxiety.

“The asthmatic children in the study who were unmedicated developed anxiety at a higher rate than those who were medicated for asthma,” Garcia Sanchez says. “The children who were not taking asthma medication were 9% more likely to develop anxiety than their medicated counterparts.”

“Other factors like additional burden to manage the disease or could be some linkage between immune system dysfunction/inflammation and mental health in some of the new models.

“Other factors could explain the link between asthma and anxiety, and health professionals and parents should regularly monitor the mental health of children and provide psychological support where appropriate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“This may help identify those most at risk of developing anxiety earlier and improve management of the condition,” Garcia Sanchez says.

The study appears in the journal Pediatric Allergy and Immunology.

Source: University of Queensland

This post was previously published on Futurity with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Futurity

Futurity features the latest discoveries by scientists at top research universities in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The nonprofit site, which launched in 2009, is supported solely by its university partners in an effort to share research news directly with the public.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x