Kimberly Evans Named Northern Trust’s Head of Corporate Sustainability, Inclusion and Social Impact

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust has named Kimberly Evans as Head of Corporate Sustainability, Inclusion and Social Impact, effective December 1, 2021. Evans succeeds Connie Lindsey, Northern Trust’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader.

“Kim brings to this role deep industry knowledge, a commitment to the highest standards of business ethics, and a long record of inclusive leadership and community service,” Northern Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady said. “She will continue Connie’s great work to incorporate environmental, social, and governance considerations into how we operate as a business, investors, and people to generate long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Evans is an Executive Vice President and currently serves as the North America Head of Private Capital Administration. Prior to her current role, Evans led the Governmental, Sovereign Wealth, and Taft Hartley/Union pension and treasury business in the US, Central and South America. In addition to her business responsibilities, Evans serves as President of the Women In Leadership Business Resource Council within Northern Trust.

Evans was also named a “2021 Leader That Can” from Schools That Can; featured as one of the 50 Leading Women in the 2020 Hedge Fund Journal; is a Chicago United 2019 Business Leader of Color honoree; and a Leading Women’s Executive Alumni. She was recognized as a Leader in Philanthropy by the University of Chicago and currently serves on the board of the Chicago Public Education Fund.

“At Northern Trust, we view sustainability through a broad lens as we seek to make a positive impact in everything we do—including how we foster an inclusive culture, serve our clients, and invest in our communities,” said Evans. “I look forward to partnering with our businesses and employees across the globe, leveraging our enduring principles of service, expertise and integrity, to drive meaningful change.”

Northern Trust has been recognized by numerous accolades, including Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE Magazine, Best Private Bank in the U.S. by the Financial Times Group, 100 Most Sustainable Companies in America by Barron’s, the Gender Equality Index Member by Bloomberg, and the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

This post was previously published on Business Wire.

Photo credit: iStock