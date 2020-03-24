Kindness for the Health of It

Each year my friend Sam Juliano takes a book-by-book look at Caldecott Medal contenders and pens engaging reviews. One of his recent posts showcased Never Say a Mean Word Again: A Tale from Medieval Spain written by Jacqueline Jules with illustrations by Durga Yael Bernhard.
The captivating story offers a powerful global message that for me brought to mind the Dalai Lama’s statement: “My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.”
Numerous scientific studies correlate kindness with physical and mental health benefits:
- Decreased intensity and awareness of physical pain.
- Enhanced emotional resilience.
- Increased sense of optimism and self-worth.
- Strengthened immune system.
- Reduced incidence of high blood pressure.
“Kindness begets kindness.” — Greek proverb
Have you been a recent recipient of kindness?
© Laurie Buchanan
Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan
