Kindness for the Health of It

Each year my friend Sam Juliano takes a book-by-book look at Caldecott Medal contenders and pens engaging reviews. One of his recent posts showcased Never Say a Mean Word Again: A Tale from Medieval Spain written by Jacqueline Jules with illustrations by Durga Yael Bernhard.

The captivating story offers a powerful global message that for me brought to mind the Dalai Lama’s statement: “My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.”

Numerous scientific studies correlate kindness with physical and mental health benefits:

Decreased intensity and awareness of physical pain.

Enhanced emotional resilience.

Increased sense of optimism and self-worth.

Strengthened immune system.

Reduced incidence of high blood pressure.

“Kindness begets kindness.” — Greek proverb

Have you been a recent recipient of kindness?

© Laurie Buchanan

Find me on Twitter @TuesWithLaurie

Find me on Facebook

—

Previously published on tuesdayswithlaurie

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan