Gayle King’s interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant has caused a heated debate in the Black community

First, it was Gayle King’s interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. During the interview, Ms. King asked Ms. Leslie, who was a good friend Kobe Bryant, about Bryant’s 2003 rape case. The pushback against Gayle King’s interview has been huge. Then Ms. King’s good friend, Oprah Winfey, appeared on the Today show and was very emotional saying that Ms. King “is not doing well” amid the backlash she has received over her recent interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie following the death of Kobe Bryant, in which she asked Leslie about Bryant’s 2003 rape case. Then The Snoop Dogg pushed back against Gayle King (and Oprah) for asking about the rape allegation against Kobe Bryant and defended several high-profile accused sexual predators including Bill Cosby. Then Bill Cosby thanked Snoop Dogg for calling his freedom. Now, Susan Rice, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who also served as national security adviser under former President Barack Obama took to Twitter Friday night saying to Snoop Dogg “Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.” Then Snoop clarified his original statement and then apologized.

Dr. Vibe (Canada) and Kinte Fergerson (United States) hosted the conversation Kobe, Gail, Lisa, Oprah, Snoop, Bill And Susan.

During the conversation, the topics that were discussed were:

– Kinte shared about how much Kobe meant to Los Angeles and his reaction to Kobe’s death

– The effect Kobe Bryant’s death had an many Black men

– If Gayle King’s interview question about Kobe Bryant’s rape charge in 2003/2004 fair?

– If Gayle King and Oprah speak for Blacks

– If this issue shows that there is a Black class divide

