Home / Featured Content / Kofi Dadzie – ‘For Darkskin Niggas (after Hanif Abdurraqib)’

Kofi Dadzie – ‘For Darkskin Niggas (after Hanif Abdurraqib)’

“I heard all the jokes. It may not have always looked like I heard you, but I heard you.”

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
I so this poem is poem right here
00:07
this poem is for dark-skinned niggas
00:12
and so I got a lot of reason to believe
00:15
that I’m the darkest nigga in my family
00:18
they made sure I knew that had all the
00:21
nicknames you know darkness midnight
00:23
shit like that and I heard all the jokes
00:24
it may not have always looked like I
00:26
heard you but I heard you and the thing
00:28
about being dark-skinned is that
00:29
everyone thinks I’m so good at playing
00:31
hide and seek seeks to see teeth peek
00:34
out the void smile my negative not so
00:36
they can see you but so finding joy and
00:38
darkness is no longer a metaphor for
00:40
survival do you know what that means you
00:42
understand what I’m saying to you I’m
00:43
talking about joy in dark skin these
00:48
niggas love to compare death and demise
00:52
to darkness until they see us unchecked
00:57
alive breathing still the air and still
01:01
the trees that hold this all together
01:03
and aren’t trees made for breathing and
01:05
it’s the soil what push the wounded God
01:08
from the ground the irony is the tree
01:10
still kills us black folk almost as
01:13
almost as often as a soil we caught our
01:15
skin and is used to plant them and so
01:17
I’d like to consider this a coconut oil
01:20
confession I’ve laid in the soil in
01:22
hopes of growing into my melanin
01:24
but I’ve heard niggas say they seen
01:26
niggas do dirt and then become it so my
01:28
niggas be the brightest niggas with
01:29
darker futures than the plots of land
01:30
America plots the graves on this tark
01:32
was taught to age quickly because that
01:34
white man gonna say y’all would age
01:36
different dark-skinned niggas be old for
01:37
their age get told they look at at least
01:38
so each officer that treats my skin like
01:41
a midlife crisis is gonna say you there
01:43
boy
01:46
how you gonna have skin the color of
01:48
galaxies if nothing can survive in a
01:49
vacuum and my niggas will treat the
01:55
space between us like a solar system
01:58
look up to the Sun and say we black who
02:05
is starless sky when was the last time a
02:08
galaxy hold an answer to anybody
02:13
you
02:14
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

