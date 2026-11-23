By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp

The Chao Auditorium at the University of Louisville’s Ekstrom Library was packed. Students sat on the floor to make room and there was still standing room only. Many had to watch the livestream from overflow rooms. It was Oct. 28, and community members had gathered to listen to Ricky Jones, Ph.D. as he talked about what has been happening to Black students and Black faculty at the University of Louisville.

Jones is the Dr. Charles Parrish, Jr. Distinguished University Scholar at Simmons College of Kentucky and Professor of Pan-African Studies at the University of Louisville. This was a Black community mass meeting.

The meeting location was purposeful. Jones said, “We very intentionally wanted to meet on this campus tonight, and dare this university to say we couldn’t.”

This may sound hyperbolic but when Jones laid out what Black students and faculty have lost in recent years alone, attendees understood that it was a real possibility.

In 2025, following Trump’s anti-DEI executive order, the U.S. Department of Education sent a letter to educational institutions, beginning “Dear Colleagues,” and threatened to withhold federal funds from institutions that did not gut their diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, claiming they were illegal. Jones quipped, “The man ain’t got no love. Sent the thing out on Valentine’s Day.”

Then in Feb. of 2026, the letter was invalidated in court. However, damage was already done. The University of Louisville (along with hundreds of others across the country) scrambled to comply when they should have stood firm.

This debate is nothing new. Critical Race Theory was the big fear of 2021. The U.S. Supreme Court effectively repealed affirmative action in college admissions with its 2023 ruling, which spurred the denouncement of all things diversity, equity and inclusion. Piece by piece, equitable initiatives in American education have been chipped away, dialed back or dismantled.

That’s how change happens— good and bad— with a chip, a chip, a chip, then a fall.

Trump’s Department of Education hoped to dismantle DEI with its “Dear Colleagues” letter and in some ways it succeeded thanks to states passing anti-DEI legislation. In Kentucky, House Bill 4 passed in late March after the legislature overrode Gov. Beshear’s veto.

HB4 banned DEI offices, training and initiatives. It required institutions to eliminate existing DEI programs by June 30, 2025, and mandated annual reports on compliance. The bill also required public universities to develop policies promoting viewpoint neutrality.

However, the Trump administration pushed its anti-DEI agenda beyond the legal limits. The American Civil Liberties Union immediately challenged the “Dear Colleagues” letter in court and got a preliminary injunction in April of 2025 to block the threats from being enforced while the case proceeded. Universities should have followed the ACLU’s lead and challenged HB4 legally but they rolled over instead.

Then, In October 2025, a U.S. District Court ruled the “Dear Colleagues” letter violated the Administrative Procedure Act and violated the First Amendment.

The Chronicle of Higher Education, which has been tracking the dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts since 2023, stated that “The pace of change ramped up in 2025,” following political pressure.

Here is some of what Kentucky students have lost as reported by The Chronicle of Higher Education:

The University of Louisville canceled a graduation ceremony for LGBTQ graduates; eliminated four identity-based employee groups; renamed its Department of Inclusive Excellence to the Office of Access and Opportunity; and dissolved its Commission on the Status of Women and the Commission on Diversity and Racial Equity. Also, the Porter Scholarship which was originally set up exclusively for African American students, awarded only 18% of those scholarships to Black students for this year’s incoming class.

The University of Kentucky closed its Office of Institutional Diversity and replaced it with the Office for Community Relations only to then close the office completely one year later. UK canceled graduation ceremonies for first-generation college students, Black and LGBTQ+ students and it no longer requires employees to write diversity statements.

Northern Kentucky University closed its Office of Inclusive Excellence following the resignation of its chief diversity officer; renamed its Center for Student Inclusiveness to the Center of Community and Connections; eliminated the center’s African American, Latino and LGBTQA+ Student Initiatives; renamed its Educational Diversity and Access Scholarship to the Educational Access and Success Scholarship; stopped offering scholarships that consider race, color, national origin, sex, or religion; stopped coordinating orientations, mentoring programs, and graduation celebrations exclusively for certain groups of students; renamed its Inclusive Excellence Council to the Campus Community Council; cut off university funding for employee affinity groups; dissolved alumni affinity groups; and will not sponsor DEI training “that promotes differential treatment based on race, color, national origin, religion, or sex.”

Western Kentucky University established a committee to review around 50 course syllabi “to confirm that alternative viewpoints are presented alongside dominant perspectives, that learning objectives remain free of normative claims, and that course materials reflect a broad range of ideological perspectives;” prohibited faculty and staff from attending diversity, equity and inclusion specific conferences or trainings; adopted a viewpoint neutrality policy; and directed its Society of Black Alumni to remove “Black” from its name, prompting the organization to cut ties with the university.

Murray State University canceled an LGBTQ student-graduation ceremony; renamed its Pride Center to the Oakley Student Lounge; renamed its Women’s Center to the Oakley Resource Center; renamed its Office of Multicultural Initiatives to the Office of Student Enrichment, Academic Excellence, and Leadership; and adopted a viewpoint-neutrality policy.

Now, the “Dear Colleagues” letter is dead. In January, the government quietly withdrew its appeal. and a US District Court determined that the letter was legally void, and it cannot be enforced. The Department of Education’s threats were deemed illegal and unconstitutional.

Did the Kentucky universities reinstate the faculty, scholarships, programming and funding they undermined and removed? No.

Did they lead the charge with legal action against racist state laws and challenge the fact that these laws now stand in direct conflict with federal law? No.

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Did they at least recognize what they did was pre-emptive and unnecessary? Of course not.

Neither did hundreds of other universities across these United States. They shrugged their shoulders and continued on without rectifying anything.

Children deserve better from our institutions of higher education. State lawmakers and university administrators must be held accountable. Families, students and communities need to question every course of action. Universities have to acknowledge the harm done, the time and money wasted, and must restore what they have dismantled.

The “Dear Colleagues” letter served as an important test. One that Kenucky universities have failed miserably.

Throughout the conversation in that packed auditorium in October, Jones urged everyone present to not get distracted. This is not about anti-DEI. Just like it was not about CRT. Those are all distractions. Jones said, “What this is about, folks, is the reaffirmation and maintenance of white supremacy. Period.”

And, this iteration of white supremacy “is to roll back the gains of The Civil Rights Movement,” Jones said. Not just in the politically red state of Kentucky, but across the country.

We must all work to confront it and do our part to hold the predominantly white institutions that unnecessarily complied to the “Dear Colleagues” directive accountable.

Step one was Jones’ informational and educational session on how racism has played out over the decades at the University of Louisville. Education is the first step. Now, it’s time to organize.

Kentucky Lantern is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kentucky Lantern maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Linda Blackford for questions: [email protected].

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Previously Published on kentuckylantern with Creative Commons License

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