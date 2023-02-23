Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre – Ten Responses to the Phrase ‘Man up’ (Classroom-friendly Version) [Video]

By Button Poetry

Get Guante’s new book, NOT A LOT OF REASONS TO SING, BUT ENOUGH: http://bit.ly/guantenotalot

Check out all of Guante’s books: https://bit.ly/kyletranmyhre

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre, performing at the Button Studio in Minneapolis, MN.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

– “10 Responses to the Phrase Man Up.”

0:06

One: I know what you’re trying to say, right?

0:11

I know that man up means to do the difficult thing

0:14

in the face of hardship, to take responsibility,

0:18

as if women never face hardship,

0:21

as if nonbinary people never face hardship,

0:23

as if the people in my life who taught me

0:25

how to take responsibility were ever men.

0:29

Two: You wanna question my masculinity

0:32

like a schoolyard circle of curses, fine.

0:35

Just remember, not every problem can be solved

0:38

by growing a pair.

0:39

You cannot arm-wrestle your way out of depression.

0:42

The CEO of the company that has laid you off

0:44

does not care how much you bench, and I promise,

0:47

there is no light beer in the universe

0:48

full-bodied enough to make you love yourself.

0:51

Three: Man Up, okay, that’s that new superhero, right?

0:55

Like, mild-mannered supplement salesman Mark Manstrong

0:58

says the magic words “man up”

1:00

and then transforms into the five o’clock shadow,

1:04

The massively-muscled, deep-voiced,

1:05

leather-duster-wearing super-man who defends the world from,

1:10

I don’t know, feelings.

1:11

Four: Of course, why fight to remove our chains,

1:16

when we can simply compare their lengths?

1:18

Why step outside the box,

1:19

when the box has these awesome flame decals on it?

1:22

We men are cigarettes:

1:25

dangerous, and poisonous, and mass-produced.

1:29

Five: You ever notice how nobody ever says woman up?

1:33

Like they might imply it.

1:34

But it’s not like a thing that people say.

1:36

And I think maybe that’s because women

1:37

and the women’s movement figured out a long time ago

1:40

that being directly, explicitely ordered around

1:42

by commercials, magazines, music and media is dehumanizing.

1:46

And when will men figure that out?

1:48

Six: The phrase “Man Up” suggests that competence

1:53

and perseverance, both generally good things,

1:56

are also uniquely masculine.

1:58

That women, not to mention nonbinary people,

2:01

not to mention any man who doesn’t eat steak

2:04

and drive a big truck,

2:05

and have lots of sex with women, are nothing.

2:08

More than anything, though, it suggests

2:09

that to be yourself, whether you, whatever,

2:14

rock a little eyeliner, or wear skinny jeans,

2:16

or drink some other brand of light beer,

2:18

or write poetry, will cost you.

2:22

Seven: And how many boys have to kill themselves

2:26

before this country acknowledges the problem?

2:29

How many women have to be assaulted?

2:31

How many trans people have to be murdered?

2:33

We teach boys how to wear the skin of a man,

2:38

but we also teach them how to raise that skin like a flag

2:42

and draw blood for it.

2:44

Eight: Boy babies get blue socks

2:48

and girl babies get pink socks.

2:52

And what about green?

2:55

What about orange?

2:56

What about cerulean, black, tie-dyed, buffalo plaid?

3:00

Nine: I want to be free, to express myself.

3:05

Man up.

3:06

I want to have meaningful, emotional relationships

3:09

with my brothers.

3:10

Man up.

3:11

I want to be weak sometimes.

3:12

Man up.

3:13

I want to be strong in a way

3:15

that isn’t about physical power or dominance.

3:17

Man up.

3:18

I want to talk to my father

3:20

about something other than sports.

3:21

Man up.

3:22

I want to be who I am.

3:26

Man up.

3:28

10.

3:31

No.

3:35

(audience applauds)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com